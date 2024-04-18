ATLANTA, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that its daily, 30-minute news magazine InvestigateTV+ is renewed for a second season in 2024-2025. The renewal is the direct result of impressive, double-digit ratings growth in the show’s debut season. InvestigateTV+ built audience throughout its first season with an average of 25% growth with Adults 18+ across all Gray markets since its launch in September 2023 (Source: Nielsen).



“We are thrilled with the quality of the journalism InvestigateTV+ provides and the increase in audience month after month,” Gray’s Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland said. “Every day, more viewers are discovering how InvestigateTV+ combines the strength of Gray’s local newsrooms with a dedicated investigative team to deliver real life solutions.”

InvestigateTV+ is hosted by Lee Zurik and Tisha Powell. Zurik is Vice President of Investigations for InvestigateTV and works as an anchor and Chief Investigative Reporter at WVUE in New Orleans. Tisha Powell is an anchor at WAFB in Baton Rouge and a veteran journalist who also reports for InvestigateTV+.

“We are excited about our show’s momentum and the phenomenal feedback from our viewers proves that the stories we are telling are truly making an impact,” Zurik said.

InvestigateTV+ airs in all 114 Gray markets. The program features the award-winning work of the InvestigateTV unit, plus consumer, health, and original content curated from across their local markets. The program is doing particularly well in the key Adults 25-54 demo in several of Gray’s largest markets, including St. Louis (up 25% in Adults 25-54 over the Time Period in May 2023), Cleveland (up 18% in Adults 25-54 since May 2023), Richmond (up 16% in Adults 25-54 since May 2023), and Nashville (up 11% in Adults 25-54 since May 2023), according to Nielsen for the week ending March 22.

“Our team is looking forward to another season providing our viewers with exclusive investigations, takeaways they can use in their daily lives, and inspiring stories about real people making a difference,” Powell said.

