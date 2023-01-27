Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gray Television, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTN   US3893751061

GRAY TELEVISION, INC.

(GTN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-27 pm EST
12.77 USD   +1.35%
04:31pGray Sets Date for Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Conference Call
GL
04:30pGray Sets Date for Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Conference Call
AQ
01/18Debra Alfarone Joins Gray's Washington News Operation
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Gray Sets Date for Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Conference Call

01/27/2023 | 04:31pm EST
ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) today announced that it will release its earnings results for the quarter ended, December 31, 2022 on Friday, February 24, 2023. 


Earnings Conference Call Information

Gray Television, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss its operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, on Friday, February 24, 2023. The call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The live dial-in number is 1-800-285-6670. The call will be webcast live and available for replay at www.gray.tv. The taped replay of the conference call will be available at 1-888-556-3470 Passcode: 898476# until March 24, 2023.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households.  This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, (formerly Tupelo Honey) and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

Gray Contacts:

www.gray.tv

Jim Ryan, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer, 404-504-9828

Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 650 M - -
Net income 2022 398 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 032 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,96x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 145 M 1 145 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 8 801
Free-Float 65,7%
