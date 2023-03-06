Gray Television : Investor Presentation, March 2023
03/06/2023 | 05:53pm EST
Gray Television, Inc. Investor Presentation
NYSE:GTN
February 2023
Updated for December 31, 2022 Financial Information
A Leading Multimedia Company
Due to the significant effect that material transactions have had on our results of our operations, we present the financial information herein consistent with both U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP" or "As Reported Basis") and on a Combined Historical Basis ("CHB"), which incorporates certain historical results of acquired businesses, less the historical results of divested businesses. We also furnish certain other detailed non-GAAP metrics to provide more meaningful period-over-period comparisons to assist the public in its analysis and valuation of the Company. Operating Cash Flow is defined in our Senior Credit Facility. Ratings refer to all-day Household Live Rating, Share Averages, DMA population estimates and ranks for 2022 for all US broadcast television stations from Comscore, Inc. ("Comscore"). Financial data on other companies derived from the respective companies' SEC filings. See Glossary at end for definitions.
National Footprint in 2023
Gray Is the Nation's
Second Largest
Broadcaster
$3.4
Billion Average 2021/22
Revenue (CHB)
Billion Average 2021/22 $1.2 Operating Cash Flow (CHB)
Gray Owns the Most
35%
Average 2021/22 OCF/
#1 Ranked Local News
Revenue Margin (CHB)
Television Stations of
Any Broadcaster
The Highest Quality and Most Diverse Station Group
