Gray Television : Investor Presentation, March 2023

Due to the significant effect that material transactions have had on our results of our operations, we present the financial information herein consistent with both U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP" or "As Reported Basis") and on a Combined Historical Basis ("CHB"), which incorporates certain historical results of acquired businesses, less the historical results of divested businesses. We also furnish certain other detailed non-GAAP metrics to provide more meaningful period-over-period comparisons to assist the public in its analysis and valuation of the Company. Operating Cash Flow is defined in our Senior Credit Facility. Ratings refer to all-day Household Live Rating, Share Averages, DMA population estimates and ranks for 2022 for all US broadcast television stations from Comscore, Inc. ("Comscore"). Financial data on other companies derived from the respective companies' SEC filings. See Glossary at end for definitions.