Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gray Television, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTN   US3893751061

GRAY TELEVISION, INC.

(GTN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-06 pm EST
11.11 USD   -3.05%
05:53pGray Television : Investor Presentation, March 2023
PU
05:33pGray Television Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pGray Releases Its First ESG Report
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gray Television : Investor Presentation, March 2023

03/06/2023 | 05:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gray Television, Inc. Investor Presentation

NYSE:GTN

February 2023

Updated for December 31, 2022 Financial Information

4370 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30319 | P 404.504.9828 | F 404.261.9607 | www.gray.tv

1

A Leading Multimedia Company

Due to the significant effect that material transactions have had on our results of our operations, we present the financial information herein consistent with both U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP" or "As Reported Basis") and on a Combined Historical Basis ("CHB"), which incorporates certain historical results of acquired businesses, less the historical results of divested businesses. We also furnish certain other detailed non-GAAP metrics to provide more meaningful period-over-period comparisons to assist the public in its analysis and valuation of the Company. Operating Cash Flow is defined in our Senior Credit Facility. Ratings refer to all-day Household Live Rating, Share Averages, DMA population estimates and ranks for 2022 for all US broadcast television stations from Comscore, Inc. ("Comscore"). Financial data on other companies derived from the respective companies' SEC filings. See Glossary at end for definitions.

2

National Footprint in 2023

Gray Is the Nation's

Second Largest

Broadcaster

$3.4

Billion Average 2021/22

Revenue (CHB)

Billion Average 2021/22 $1.2 Operating Cash Flow (CHB)

Gray Owns the Most

35%

Average 2021/22 OCF/

#1 Ranked Local News

Revenue Margin (CHB)

Television Stations of

Any Broadcaster

4

The Highest Quality and Most Diverse Station Group

Owned and/or Operated

Big Four Affiliates

113

70%

89%

629

Markets with

Markets

Markets

Million video

owned

with #1

with #1

plays on

and/or

ranked

and/or #2

Gray-owned

operated TV

local TV

ranked

digital

stations

stations

local TV

platforms in

reaching 36%

stations

2022

of US TVHH

(+15% over

2021 CHB)

  1. channels
  2. channels

26 channels

27 channels

5

Disclaimer

Gray Television Inc. published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 22:52:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GRAY TELEVISION, INC.
05:53pGray Television : Investor Presentation, March 2023
PU
05:33pGray Television Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
05:01pGray Releases Its First ESG Report
GL
05:00pGray Releases Its First ESG Report
AQ
03/02Respected News Veteran Jennifer Rigby Joins Gray's In-House News Research and Consulti..
GL
03/02Respected News Veteran Jennifer Rigby Joins Gray's In-House News Research and Consulti..
AQ
02/28Guggenheim Adjusts Price Target on Gray Television to $18 From $19, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
02/27Gray Television Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fin..
AQ
02/27Benchmark Adjusts Price Target on Gray Television to $19 From $18, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/24Gray Television : Q4 22 Non-GAAP Financial Statement Reconciliations ▶
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRAY TELEVISION, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 297 M - -
Net income 2023 -4,02 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 056 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -397x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 037 M 1 037 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 9 168
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart GRAY TELEVISION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gray Television, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAY TELEVISION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 11,11 $
Average target price 15,50 $
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hilton H. Howell Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donald Patrick LaPlatney President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Ryan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Burke Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian Morris Chief Information Security Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAY TELEVISION, INC.2.41%1 037
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)16.41%184 763
FORMULA ONE GROUP25.66%17 364
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL33.83%14 832
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-20.29%10 225
ITV PLC16.18%4 195