Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company that owns local television stations and digital assets in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: broadcasting and production companies. The broadcasting segment operates television stations in local markets in the United States. The production companies segment includes the production of television and event content. It serves approximately 113 television markets in the United States. Its portfolio includes approximately 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Its network affiliations include the Big Four networks and many smaller networks. Its stations also provide content through digital platforms, including a local station website and one or more digital apps.

Sector Broadcasting