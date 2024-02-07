ATLANTA, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) issued the following statement today in response to numerous inquiries from stakeholders regarding the proposed new streaming service that The Walt Disney Company (“Disney”), Fox Corporation (“Fox”) and Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (“WBD”) announced yesterday:



The potential launch of a new live streaming service from Disney, Fox, and WBD that would include the live signals of the local affiliates of the ABC and Fox broadcast networks owned by local broadcasters such as Gray as well as those companies’ sports-focused cable channels could be a significant opportunity to expand the pay-TV ecosystem.

Local affiliated stations not only carry nationally televised sports but also provide local sports coverage, local news and weather, local jobs and extensive community service. We believe that including ABC and Fox stations in a new virtual multichannel video programming service could offer benefits to viewers, their local communities, and local broadcasters. Local affiliates and their audiences could also benefit if the venture provides additional resources and scale that enables the venture to compete successfully and expand the sports programming available on the ABC and Fox broadcast networks and the affiliates of those networks.

Finally, we understand that the proposed new streaming service is expected to target sports fans who do not currently subscribe to a pay-TV package, complementing the wider programming offerings available from existing pay-TV providers. Gray welcomes any venture that expands the reach of local broadcasting stations, which in turn supports the ability of local stations to maintain trusted local news operations that benefit everyone.



