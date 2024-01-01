Official GRAY TELEVISION, INC. press release



New Orleans, Jan. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) and the New Orleans Pelicans jointly announced that they have reached an innovative new sports rights deal that will make ten of the Pelicans games during the 2023-24 NBA season available to fans on leading local television stations serving audiences throughout Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The first game scheduled is Friday January 12, 2024 as the Pelicans take on the Denver Nuggets at 8pm.



The new distribution agreement with Gray will make Pelicans games available to more than three million households across three states. It will bring live games in the New Orleans market available on WVUE-TV FOX 8 and Bounce through its free over the air broadcasts along with its carriage on all major cable and satellite pay TV systems including COX, Spectrum, Comcast, DirecTV and Dish Network. In addition, Gray will simulcast these games on Louisiana television stations in Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Monroe, and Alexandria. The games will also be simulcast on Mississippi stations in Biloxi, Jackson, Hattiesburg and Meridian and in Mobile, Alabama.

Following today’s announcement, Gray will seek distribution arrangements for these Pelican games by television stations located in additional markets in Louisiana and Mississippi that are owned by other broadcasters.

“We know people in this region are passionate about their sports. We are thrilled to partner with the Pelicans and make these games available for all fans,” explained New Orleans resident and Pelicans fan Sandy Breland, who is also Gray’s Chief Operating Officer.

“The Pelicans welcome the opportunity to partner with Gray Television in this 10-game deal that will provide over-the-air viewing access to Pelicans games for more than 3 million households and over seven million people across the Gulf South region,” said New Orleans Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha.

Calling the Pelicans broadcasts will be Emmy award winning play-by-play announcer Joel Meyers, former NBA star and color analyst Antonio Daniels and sideline reporter Jennifer Hale.

The games listed below will air on Gray stations starting January 12, 2024:

DATE DAY TIME OPPONENT 1/12/2024 FRIDAY 8:00 PM AT DENVER 1/19/2024 FRIDAY 7:00 PM VS. PHOENIX 2/9/2024 FRIDAY 9:30 PM AT L.A. LAKERS 2/27/2024 TUESDAY 6:30 PM AT N.Y. KNICKS 3/1/2024 FRIDAY 7:00PM VS. INDIANA 3/22/2024 FRIDAY 7:00 PM AT MIAMI 3/26/2024 TUESDAY 7:00 PM VS. OKC THUNDER 4/7/2024 SUNDAY 5:00 PM AT PHOENIX 4/12/2024 FRIDAY 9:00 PM AT GOLDEN STATE TBD TBD TBD TBD

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 102 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. Gray also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv .

Gray Contacts:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333

Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

New Orleans Pelicans Contact:

Sam Shannon, Corporate Communications Manager, 434-284-0451

# # #