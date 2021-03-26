Gray Television : Q4 20 Non-GAAP Financial Statement Reconciliations

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Terms, in millions:
Three Months Ended
December 31,2020
2019
2018
Net income
$
94 $ 88
Adjustments to reconcile from net income to
Free Cash Flow:
Depreciation
Amortization of intangible assets Non-cash stock-based compensation Gain on disposal of assets, net
27 27 4 (6)
20 13
29 5
6 2
(27) (11)Miscellaneous expense, net - - (3)
Interest expense 48 54 32
Loss on early extinguishment of debt Income tax expense
12
67
Amortization of program broadcast rights Non-cash 401(k) expense
10
6
- 32 9 5
- 33 6 4
Payments for program broadcast rights Corporate and administrative expenses before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and non-cash stock-based compensation
(10)
(10) (6)
Broadcast Cash Flow
15 424
17 9
229 172
Corporate and administrative expenses excluding depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and non-cash stock-based compensation
Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses
(15) 409
(17) (9)
212 163
Interest expense
(48)
(54) (32)
Amortization of deferred financing costs Preferred stock dividends
2
2 1
(13)
(13)
-
Purchase of property and equipment
(40)
(37) (35)
Reimbursements of property and equipment purchases Income taxes paid, net of refunds
10
9 8
(20)
(11) (7)
Free Cash Flow
$
300
$
108
$
98
Year Ended December 31,2020
2019
2018
Net income
Adjustments to reconcile from net income to
Free Cash Flow:
Depreciation
Amortization of intangible assets Non-cash stock-based compensation Gain on disposal of assets, net Miscellaneous expense (income), net Interest expense
Loss on early extinguishment of debt Income tax expense
Amortization of program broadcast rights Non-cash 401(k) expense
Payments for program broadcast rights Corporate and administrative expenses before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and non-cash stock-based compensation
Broadcast Cash Flow
Corporate and administrative expenses before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and non-cash stock-based compensation
Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses
Contributions to pension plans
Interest expense
Amortization of deferred financing costs Preferred stock dividends
Purchase of property and equipment
Reimbursements of property and equipment purchases Income taxes paid, net of refunds
Free Cash Flow
$
96
105
16
(29)
5
191
12
134
38
6
(39)
54 999
(54) 945
(3)
(191)
11
(52)
(110)
29
(70)
$
559
179 $ 211
80 54
115 21
16 7
(54) (17)
(4) (6)
227 107
- 76 39 5
- 77 21 4
(43) (22)
93 36
729 493
(93) (36) 636 457 (3) (2) (227) (107)
11 (52)
5 -(110) (70)
41 14
(23) (34)
$
273
$
263
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and the Effect of Transaction Related Expenses and Certain Non-cash Expenses, in millions except for per share information:
Three Months Ended
December 31,2020
Net income
Adjustments to reconcile from net income to Adjusted EBITDA:
Depreciation
Amortization of intangible assets Non-cash stock-based compensation Gain on disposal of assets, net Miscellaneous expense (income), net Interest expense
Loss on early extinguishment of debt Income tax expense
Total
Add: Transaction Related Expenses
Adjusted EBITDA
Net income attributable to common stockholders Add: Transaction Related Expenses and non-cash stock-based compensation
Less: Income tax expense related to Transaction Related Expenses and non-cash stock-based compensation
Net income attributable to common stockholders - excluding Transaction Related Expenses and non-cash stock-based compensation
Net income attributable to common stockholders per common share, diluted - excluding Transaction Related Expenses and non-cash stock-based compensation
Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
$
224 $
27
27
4
(6) -
48
12
67
403
1
2019
94 $
20
29
6
(27)
-
54 -
32
208
7
$
211
5
(1)
$
215
$
2.26 95
Year Ended December 31,2020
2019
410 $ 179
96 80
105 115
16 16
(29) (54)
5 (4)
191 227
12 134
- 76
940 635
1 79
-
$ 215 $
-
$ 81 $ 13
358 $ 127
941
714
17 95
(3)
(4) (24)
$
91
$
371
-
$ 198
$
0.91 100
$
3.82
-
$ 1.98
97 100
Reconciliation of Total Leverage Ratio, Net of All Cash, in millions except for ratio:
Eight Quarters Ended December 31, 2020
|
Net income
|
$
|
589
|
Adjustments to reconcile from net income to operating cash flow as
|
defined in our Senior Credit Agreement:
|
Depreciation
|
176
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
220
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation
|
31
|
Gain on disposal of assets, net
|
(83)
|
Interest expense
|
418
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
12
|
Income tax expense
|
210
|
Amortization of program broadcast rights
|
77
|
Common stock contributed to 401(k) plan
|
11
|
Payments for program broadcast rights
|
(85)
|
Pension benefit
|
(1)
|
Contributions to pension plan
|
(6)
|
Adjustments for stations acquired or divested, financings and expected
|
synergies during the eight quarter period
|
3
|
Transaction Related Expenses
|
81
|
Operating Cash Flow, as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement
|
$
|
1,653
|
Operating Cash Flow, as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement,
|
divided by two
|
$
|
826
|
December 31, 2020
|
Adjusted Total Indebtedness:
|
Total outstanding principal, including current portion
|
$
|
4,035
|
Cash
|
(773)
|
Adjusted Total Indebtedness, Net of All Cash
|
$
|
3,262
|
Total Leverage Ratio, Net of All Cash
|
3.95