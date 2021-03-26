Gray Television : Q4 20 Non-GAAP Financial Statement Reconciliations

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Terms, in millions:

Three Months Ended December 31,2020 2019 2018 Net income $ 224 $ 94 $ 88 Adjustments to reconcile from net income to Free Cash Flow: Depreciation Amortization of intangible assets Non-cash stock-based compensation Gain on disposal of assets, net 27 27 4 (6) 20 13 29 5 6 2 (27) (11)Miscellaneous expense, net - - (3) Interest expense 48 54 32 Loss on early extinguishment of debt Income tax expense 12 67 Amortization of program broadcast rights Non-cash 401(k) expense 10 6 - 32 9 5 - 33 6 4 Payments for program broadcast rights Corporate and administrative expenses before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and non-cash stock-based compensation (10) (10) (6) Broadcast Cash Flow 15 424 17 9 229 172 Corporate and administrative expenses excluding depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and non-cash stock-based compensation Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses (15) 409 (17) (9) 212 163 Interest expense (48) (54) (32) Amortization of deferred financing costs Preferred stock dividends 2 2 1 (13) (13) - Purchase of property and equipment (40) (37) (35) Reimbursements of property and equipment purchases Income taxes paid, net of refunds 10 9 8 (20) (11) (7) Free Cash Flow $ 300 $ 108 $ 98

Year Ended December 31,2020

2019

2018

Net income

Adjustments to reconcile from net income to

Free Cash Flow:

Depreciation

Amortization of intangible assets Non-cash stock-based compensation Gain on disposal of assets, net Miscellaneous expense (income), net Interest expense

Loss on early extinguishment of debt Income tax expense

Amortization of program broadcast rights Non-cash 401(k) expense

Payments for program broadcast rights Corporate and administrative expenses before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and non-cash stock-based compensation

Broadcast Cash Flow

Corporate and administrative expenses before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and non-cash stock-based compensation

Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses

Contributions to pension plans

Interest expense

Amortization of deferred financing costs Preferred stock dividends

Purchase of property and equipment

Reimbursements of property and equipment purchases Income taxes paid, net of refunds

Free Cash Flow

$

410 $

96

105

16

(29)

5

191

12

134

38

6

(39)

54 999

(54) 945

(3)

(191)

11

(52)

(110)

29

(70)

$

559

179 $ 211

80 54

115 21

16 7

(54) (17)

(4) (6)

227 107

- 76 39 5

- 77 21 4

(43) (22)

93 36

729 493

(93) (36) 636 457 (3) (2) (227) (107)

11 (52)

5 -(110) (70)

41 14

(23) (34)

$

273

$

263

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and the Effect of Transaction Related Expenses and Certain Non-cash Expenses, in millions except for per share information:

Three Months Ended

December 31,2020

Net income

Adjustments to reconcile from net income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Depreciation

Amortization of intangible assets Non-cash stock-based compensation Gain on disposal of assets, net Miscellaneous expense (income), net Interest expense

Loss on early extinguishment of debt Income tax expense

Total

Add: Transaction Related Expenses

Adjusted EBITDA

Net income attributable to common stockholders Add: Transaction Related Expenses and non-cash stock-based compensation

Less: Income tax expense related to Transaction Related Expenses and non-cash stock-based compensation

Net income attributable to common stockholders - excluding Transaction Related Expenses and non-cash stock-based compensation

Net income attributable to common stockholders per common share, diluted - excluding Transaction Related Expenses and non-cash stock-based compensation

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

$

224 $

27

27

4

(6) -

48

12

67

403

1

2019

94 $

20

29

6

(27)

-

54 -

32

208

7

$ 404 $

$

211

5

(1)

$

215

$

2.26 95

Year Ended December 31,2020

2019

410 $ 179

96 80

105 115

16 16

(29) (54)

5 (4)

191 227

12 134

- 76

940 635

1 79

$ 215 $

$ 81 $ 13 358 $ 127 941 714 17 95 (3)

(4) (24)

$

91

$

371

$ 198 $ 0.91 100 $ 3.82

$ 1.98

97 100

Reconciliation of Total Leverage Ratio, Net of All Cash, in millions except for ratio:

Eight Quarters Ended December 31, 2020