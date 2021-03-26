Log in
Gray Television : Q4 20 Non-GAAP Financial Statement Reconciliations

03/26/2021 | 11:43am EDT
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Terms, in millions:

Three Months Ended

December 31,2020

2019

2018

Net income

$

  • 224 $

94 $ 88

Adjustments to reconcile from net income to

Free Cash Flow:

Depreciation

Amortization of intangible assets Non-cash stock-based compensation Gain on disposal of assets, net

27 27 4 (6)

20 13

29 5

6 2

(27) (11)Miscellaneous expense, net - - (3)

Interest expense 48 54 32

Loss on early extinguishment of debt Income tax expense

12

67

Amortization of program broadcast rights Non-cash 401(k) expense

10

6

- 32 9 5

- 33 6 4

Payments for program broadcast rights Corporate and administrative expenses before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and non-cash stock-based compensation

(10)

(10) (6)

Broadcast Cash Flow

15 424

17 9

229 172

Corporate and administrative expenses excluding depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and non-cash stock-based compensation

Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses

(15) 409

(17) (9)

212 163

Interest expense

(48)

(54) (32)

Amortization of deferred financing costs Preferred stock dividends

2

2 1

(13)

(13)

-

Purchase of property and equipment

(40)

(37) (35)

Reimbursements of property and equipment purchases Income taxes paid, net of refunds

10

9 8

(20)

(11) (7)

Free Cash Flow

$

300

$

108

$

98

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Terms, in millions:

Year Ended December 31,2020

2019

2018

Net income

Adjustments to reconcile from net income to

Free Cash Flow:

Depreciation

Amortization of intangible assets Non-cash stock-based compensation Gain on disposal of assets, net Miscellaneous expense (income), net Interest expense

Loss on early extinguishment of debt Income tax expense

Amortization of program broadcast rights Non-cash 401(k) expense

Payments for program broadcast rights Corporate and administrative expenses before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and non-cash stock-based compensation

Broadcast Cash Flow

Corporate and administrative expenses before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and non-cash stock-based compensation

Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses

Contributions to pension plans

Interest expense

Amortization of deferred financing costs Preferred stock dividends

Purchase of property and equipment

Reimbursements of property and equipment purchases Income taxes paid, net of refunds

Free Cash Flow

$

  • 410 $

96

105

16

(29)

5

191

12

134

38

6

(39)

54 999

(54) 945

(3)

(191)

11

(52)

(110)

29

(70)

$

559

179 $ 211

80 54

115 21

16 7

(54) (17)

(4) (6)

227 107

- 76 39 5

- 77 21 4

(43) (22)

93 36

729 493

(93) (36) 636 457 (3) (2) (227) (107)

11 (52)

5 -(110) (70)

41 14

(23) (34)

$

273

$

263

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and the Effect of Transaction Related Expenses and Certain Non-cash Expenses, in millions except for per share information:

Three Months Ended

December 31,2020

Net income

Adjustments to reconcile from net income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Depreciation

Amortization of intangible assets Non-cash stock-based compensation Gain on disposal of assets, net Miscellaneous expense (income), net Interest expense

Loss on early extinguishment of debt Income tax expense

Total

Add: Transaction Related Expenses

Adjusted EBITDA

Net income attributable to common stockholders Add: Transaction Related Expenses and non-cash stock-based compensation

Less: Income tax expense related to Transaction Related Expenses and non-cash stock-based compensation

Net income attributable to common stockholders - excluding Transaction Related Expenses and non-cash stock-based compensation

Net income attributable to common stockholders per common share, diluted - excluding Transaction Related Expenses and non-cash stock-based compensation

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

$

224 $

27

27

4

(6) -

48

12

67

403

1

2019

94 $

20

29

6

(27)

-

54 -

32

208

7

  • $ 404 $

$

211

5

(1)

$

215

$

2.26 95

Year Ended December 31,2020

2019

410 $ 179

96 80

105 115

16 16

(29) (54)

5 (4)

191 227

12 134

- 76

940 635

1 79

  • $ 215 $

  • $ 81 $ 13

    358 $ 127

    941

    714

    17 95

    (3)

(4) (24)

$

91

$

371

  • $ 198

    $

    0.91 100

    $

    3.82

  • $ 1.98

97 100

Reconciliation of Total Leverage Ratio, Net of All Cash, in millions except for ratio:

Eight Quarters Ended December 31, 2020

Net income

$

589

Adjustments to reconcile from net income to operating cash flow as

defined in our Senior Credit Agreement:

Depreciation

176

Amortization of intangible assets

220

Non-cash stock-based compensation

31

Gain on disposal of assets, net

(83)

Interest expense

418

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

12

Income tax expense

210

Amortization of program broadcast rights

77

Common stock contributed to 401(k) plan

11

Payments for program broadcast rights

(85)

Pension benefit

(1)

Contributions to pension plan

(6)

Adjustments for stations acquired or divested, financings and expected

synergies during the eight quarter period

3

Transaction Related Expenses

81

Operating Cash Flow, as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement

$

1,653

Operating Cash Flow, as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement,

divided by two

$

826

December 31, 2020

Adjusted Total Indebtedness:

Total outstanding principal, including current portion

$

4,035

Cash

(773)

Adjusted Total Indebtedness, Net of All Cash

$

3,262

Total Leverage Ratio, Net of All Cash

3.95

Disclaimer

Gray Television Inc. published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 15:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 245 M - -
Net income 2021 143 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 365 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 749 M 1 749 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 7 140
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart GRAY TELEVISION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gray Television, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAY TELEVISION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 24,88 $
Last Close Price 18,39 $
Spread / Highest target 63,1%
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hilton H. Howell Executive Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Donald Patrick LaPlatney President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Ryan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Burke Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian Morris Chief Information Security Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAY TELEVISION, INC.1.34%1 889
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)3.16%357 171
COMCAST CORPORATION7.44%263 525
VIACOMCBS INC.78.07%59 689
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP2.41%15 490
FORMULA ONE GROUP1.57%10 752
