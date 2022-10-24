Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Gray Television, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GTN   US3893751061

GRAY TELEVISION, INC.

(GTN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:32 2022-10-24 am EDT
15.50 USD   -0.13%
11:01aMarsha B. Fogarty Promoted to General Manager of WTOC in Savannah
GL
11:00aMarsha B. Fogarty Promoted to General Manager of WTOC in Savannah
AQ
10/10Gray sets date for third quarter earnings release and earnings conference call
GL
Marsha B. Fogarty Promoted to General Manager of WTOC in Savannah

10/24/2022 | 11:01am EDT
ATLANTA , Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) has promoted Marsha B. Fogarty to the role of General Manager of WTOC, Gray’s CBS affiliate in Savannah, Georgia (DMA 87). Her appointment became effective on Friday, October 21st.

Marsha brings nearly 30 years of experience in sales and marketing to her new position. She joined WTOC in 1998 as an account executive and was later promoted to local sales manager. Since 2014, Marsha has served as the station’s general sales manager. Her prior experience includes roles as manager of community relations/development at Memorial Health and marketing director for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

A Savannah native, Marsha holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from Armstrong State College (now part of Georgia Southern University), with extensive professional training in sales management, marketing, and advertising. She is a member of the Downtown Savannah Rotary Club and is active in several other local organizations.

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households.  This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

Gray Contact:

Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

#        #        #


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 793 M - -
Net income 2022 539 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,73x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 403 M 1 403 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 8 801
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart GRAY TELEVISION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gray Television, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAY TELEVISION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 15,52 $
Average target price 29,17 $
Spread / Average Target 87,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hilton H. Howell Executive Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Donald Patrick LaPlatney President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Ryan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Burke Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian Morris Chief Information Security Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAY TELEVISION, INC.-23.02%1 403
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-34.12%186 025
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-18.23%13 601
FORMULA ONE GROUP-6.69%13 594
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-36.32%12 596
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-45.16%3 008