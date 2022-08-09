Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gray Television, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTN   US3893751061

GRAY TELEVISION, INC.

(GTN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-09 pm EDT
18.42 USD   -1.02%
04:46pMichelle Robinson Harper and Shelly Hill Crawford Named to Lead WBTV in Charlotte, North Carolina
GL
08/05GRAY TELEVISION : Q2 22 Financial Highlights ▶
PU
08/05GRAY TELEVISION INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Michelle Robinson Harper and Shelly Hill Crawford Named to Lead WBTV in Charlotte, North Carolina

08/09/2022 | 04:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that Michelle Robinson Harper will join Gray as the General Manager of WBTV (CBS) in Charlotte, North Carolina, effective September 6th. In addition, Gray announced that it promoted Shelly Hill Crawford to the new position of WBTV Station Manager effective July 20th, 2022.

Michelle Robinson Harper is a broadcast media leader with more than 37 years of experience in the Southeast. She is a native North Carolinian and is excited to be returning to the Tar Heel State and the Queen City. For the past three years, Michelle has served as General Manager of Cox Media Group’s WHBQ-TV FOX13 in Memphis, Tennessee. Prior to that, Michelle was Corporate Vice President of Sales for Cox Media Group in Atlanta. Previously, she was the general sales manager at Cox’s Charlotte television stations WSOC-TV and WAXN-TV. She has also served in management and sales with the ABC Owned Television Stations, Capitol Broadcasting, Sinclair Broadcasting, Pappas Telecasting and the Seltel National Rep Firm.

Michelle received a BA in Radio, TV and Motion Pictures from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1985. She is a graduate of the NAB Leadership Foundation’s Broadcast Leadership Training program. Michelle has been active in a number of advertising, media and service organizations, including the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters, the National Association of Black Journalists, Cox’s Executive DE&I Council, and the Charlotte Chapter of the American Women in Radio and Television, the South Charlotte Chapter of Jack and Jill, and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis.

In late July, Gray selected Shelly Hill Crawford to fill the newly created position of Station Manager of WBTV. Shelly has worked at WBTV for the last 22 years in various roles including new business development manager, research director, and programming and marketing director.

She began her broadcast career when she joined WUPW-TV while attending the University of Toledo. Her career has included roles of research director and/or account executive at WTOL-TV in Toledo, Ohio, WCNC-TV in Charlotte, and WOIO/WUAB in Cleveland, Ohio. She has served in leadership roles for the WBTV Community Advisory Board, Diversity Board and Volunteer Committee.  A Michigan native, Shelly moved to Charlotte in 1996 and has been actively involved with local non-profit organizations ever since.  She has served on the boards of Autism Speaks, Susan G. Komen Charlotte, Catholic Charities, Johnson C. Smith University Foster Care Youth Program, and the JCSU Community Arts Advisory Board. 

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Our television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households.  This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. We also own video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group (formerly Tupelo Honey), PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.

Gray Contact:
Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

#        #        #


All news about GRAY TELEVISION, INC.
04:46pMichelle Robinson Harper and Shelly Hill Crawford Named to Lead WBTV in Charlotte, Nort..
GL
08/05GRAY TELEVISION : Q2 22 Financial Highlights ▶
PU
08/05GRAY TELEVISION INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
08/05Gray Television, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months En..
CI
08/05TRANSCRIPT : Gray Television, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 05, 2022
CI
08/05GRAY TELEVISION : Delivers Solid Second Quarter Operating Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/05GRAY TELEVISION : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.08 PER SHARE - Form 8-K
PU
08/05GRAY TELEVISION INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/05Gray Television Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 per Share; Payable Sept. 30 to Sha..
MT
08/05Gray Television Posts Higher Q2 Profit, Revenue; Issues Q3 Revenue Guidance
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRAY TELEVISION, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 792 M - -
Net income 2022 539 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 692 M 1 692 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,45x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 8 801
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart GRAY TELEVISION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gray Television, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAY TELEVISION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 18,61 $
Average target price 29,17 $
Spread / Average Target 56,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hilton H. Howell Executive Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Donald Patrick LaPlatney President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Ryan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Burke Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian Morris Chief Information Security Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAY TELEVISION, INC.-7.69%1 692
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-31.16%198 742
COMCAST CORPORATION-23.96%170 307
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-16.47%16 505
FORMULA ONE GROUP4.00%15 148
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-18.43%13 554