Michelle Robinson Harper and Shelly Hill Crawford Named to Lead WBTV in Charlotte, North Carolina

ATLANTA, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that Michelle Robinson Harper will join Gray as the General Manager of WBTV (CBS) in Charlotte, North Carolina, effective September 6th. In addition, Gray announced that it promoted Shelly Hill Crawford to the new position of WBTV Station Manager effective July 20th, 2022.



Michelle Robinson Harper is a broadcast media leader with more than 37 years of experience in the Southeast. She is a native North Carolinian and is excited to be returning to the Tar Heel State and the Queen City. For the past three years, Michelle has served as General Manager of Cox Media Group’s WHBQ-TV FOX13 in Memphis, Tennessee. Prior to that, Michelle was Corporate Vice President of Sales for Cox Media Group in Atlanta. Previously, she was the general sales manager at Cox’s Charlotte television stations WSOC-TV and WAXN-TV. She has also served in management and sales with the ABC Owned Television Stations, Capitol Broadcasting, Sinclair Broadcasting, Pappas Telecasting and the Seltel National Rep Firm.

Michelle received a BA in Radio, TV and Motion Pictures from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1985. She is a graduate of the NAB Leadership Foundation’s Broadcast Leadership Training program. Michelle has been active in a number of advertising, media and service organizations, including the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters, the National Association of Black Journalists, Cox’s Executive DE&I Council, and the Charlotte Chapter of the American Women in Radio and Television, the South Charlotte Chapter of Jack and Jill, and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis.

In late July, Gray selected Shelly Hill Crawford to fill the newly created position of Station Manager of WBTV. Shelly has worked at WBTV for the last 22 years in various roles including new business development manager, research director, and programming and marketing director.

She began her broadcast career when she joined WUPW-TV while attending the University of Toledo. Her career has included roles of research director and/or account executive at WTOL-TV in Toledo, Ohio, WCNC-TV in Charlotte, and WOIO/WUAB in Cleveland, Ohio. She has served in leadership roles for the WBTV Community Advisory Board, Diversity Board and Volunteer Committee. A Michigan native, Shelly moved to Charlotte in 1996 and has been actively involved with local non-profit organizations ever since. She has served on the boards of Autism Speaks, Susan G. Komen Charlotte, Catholic Charities, Johnson C. Smith University Foster Care Youth Program, and the JCSU Community Arts Advisory Board.

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Our television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households.

