ATLANTA, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awarded a combined 78 regional Edward R. Murrow awards for excellence in journalism to 35 of Gray’s local stations, led by nine separate awards to WVUE in New Orleans, Louisiana, and six to Hawaii News Now in Honolulu, Hawaii. Among the highest honors:



Seven awards for Overall Excellence — the highest honor bestowed — to KTUU in Anchorage, Alaska; WAFB in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; WMTV in Madison, Wisconsin; WRDW in Augusta, Georgia; WTVG in Toledo, Ohio; WVLT in Knoxville, Tennessee; and WVUE in New Orleans.

Eight awards for Investigative Reporting to Hawaii News Now in Honolulu; KCRG in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; KCTV in Kansas City, Missouri; WANF in Atlanta, Georgia; WAVE in Louisville, Kentucky; WMTV in Madison; WSAZ in Charleston-Huntington, West Virginia; and WVUE in New Orleans.

Six awards for Digital/Online Coverage to WANF in Atlanta; WKYT in Lexington, Kentucky; WSAW in Wausau, Wisconsin; WTVG in Toledo; Hawaii News Now in Honolulu; and KTUU in Anchorage.

Five awards for News Documentary to KCTV in Kansas City; WLUC in Marquette, Michigan; WVLT in Knoxville; WVUE in New Orleans; and Hawaii News Now in Honolulu.

Four awards for Breaking News Coverage to WMTV in Madison; WVUE in New Orleans; Hawaii News Now in Honolulu; and WWBT in Richmond, Virginia.

Three awards for Best Newscast to KCRG in Cedar Rapids; KMOV in St. Louis, Missouri; and KPTV in Portland, Oregon.

Three awards for Excellence in Innovation to WAFB in Baton Rouge, WTVG in Toledo, and WVLT in Knoxville.





“Each year, I look forward to celebrating these awards with our journalists,” said Gray Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell Jr. “Good content is at the core of business. It is great to see our people recognized by their peers for doing the kind of work that has a real local impact.”

Gray Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland is an award-winning newsroom veteran. She added, “Many thanks to all of Team Gray for what you do to serve your community each day. I am proud to serve with you.”

RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the

Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Murrow’s pursuit of excellence in journalism embodies the spirit of the awards that carry his name. Gray’s regional award winners will move on to the national round of the annual competition. National awards will be announced in the summer.

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. Its television stations serve 114 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 102 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. Gray also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv .

Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333