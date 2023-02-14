Advanced search
    GRAY   US38942Q1031

GRAYBUG VISION, INC.

(GRAY)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:11 2023-02-14 pm EST
0.6900 USD   +4.88%
05:53pGraybug Vision Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Graybug Vision, Inc. - GRAY
BU
02/09Graybug Vision, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/09Graybug Vision, Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
GRAYBUG VISION INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Graybug Vision, Inc. - GRAY

02/14/2023 | 05:53pm EST
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NasdaqGM: GRAY) with CalciMedica Inc. pursuant to which Graybug shareholders will end up owning just 29% of the combined company, subject to certain adjustments. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-gray/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -35,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 63,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,2 M 14,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 91,2%
Graybug Vision, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GRAYBUG VISION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,69 $
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target 190%
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Guerard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert S. Breuil Chief Financial Officer
Christy L. Shaffer Director
Ming Yang VP-Research & Development
Parisa Zamiri Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAYBUG VISION, INC.31.58%14
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.01%81 535
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS3.60%76 917
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.9.98%38 345
BIONTECH SE-5.80%34 752
GENMAB A/S-7.41%25 596