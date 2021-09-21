Log in
    GRAY   US38942Q1031

GRAYBUG VISION, INC.

(GRAY)
Graybug Vision to Participate in the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

09/21/2021 | 05:15pm EDT
BALTIMORE, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graybug Vision, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve, today announced that Fred Guerard, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of Graybug Vision, will present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. ET / 8:20 a.m. PT. Dr. Guerard will provide a corporate update, including a full analysis of the 18-month data from the ALTISSIMO Phase 2b trial of GB-102 1mg.  

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors and Media section of the company’s website at https://investors.graybug.vision/news-events/events-presentations, with a replay available shortly after the live event.  

About Graybug

Graybug is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s proprietary ocular delivery technologies are designed to maintain effective drug levels in ocular tissue for six months and potentially longer, improving disease management, reducing healthcare burdens and ultimately delivering better clinical outcomes. Graybug’s lead product candidate, GB-102, a formulation of the pan-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor, sunitinib malate targeting a six-month or longer dosing regimen, inhibits multiple neovascular pathways for the intravitreal treatment of retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration. Graybug’s other product candidates developed using its proprietary technologies also include GB-401, an injectable sustained-release formulation of a beta-adrenergic blocker prodrug, for primary open-angle glaucoma, with a dosing regimen of once every six months or longer, and GB-103, a longer-acting version of GB-102, designed to maintain therapeutic drug levels in the retinal tissue for 12 months with a single injection. Founded in 2011 on the basis of technology licensed from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Graybug is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. For more information, please visit www.graybug.vision.

IR@graybug.vision
(650) 487-2409

media@graybug.vision
(404) 384-0067


Analyst Recommendations on GRAYBUG VISION, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -35,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 60,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,19x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 78,1 M 78,1 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 245x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 89,6%
Technical analysis trends GRAYBUG VISION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,67 $
Average target price 4,75 $
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Guerard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert S. Breuil Chief Financial Officer
Christy L. Shaffer Chairman
Ming Yang VP-Research & Development
Parisa Zamiri Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAYBUG VISION, INC.-87.35%78
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.21.80%88 970
BIONTECH SE315.86%81 878
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.35.75%69 413
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS32.66%66 632
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-21.44%48 168