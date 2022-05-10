Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Graycliff Exploration Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRAY   CA38940L1067

GRAYCLIFF EXPLORATION LIMITED

(GRAY)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05/09 03:25:56 pm EDT
0.2400 CAD   -2.04%
07:05aGraycliff Exploration Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Us at Booth 301 at the VRIC in Vancouver, May 17-18, 2022
NE
05/05Graycliff Exploration Intercepts 2 Metres of Gold Grading 20.52 g/t at Shakespeare Project, Ontario
CI
04/27Graycliff Exploration Reports High Gold Grades in Surface Channels at Shakespeare Project, Ontario
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Graycliff Exploration Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Us at Booth 301 at the VRIC in Vancouver, May 17-18, 2022

05/10/2022 | 07:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2022) - Graycliff Exploration Limited (CSE: GRAY) (OTCQB: GRYCF) (FSE: GE0) (the "Company" or "Graycliff") would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #301 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday, May 17 - Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Graycliff's CEO, James Macintosh and Director, Nicholas Konkin would be there to answer any of the questions related to Company's Shakespeare and Baldwin Gold Projects near Sudbury, Ontario.

Former Prime Minister of Canada, Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico, Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics and will include a marketplace of 225 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

For more information and/or to register for the conference, please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Graycliff Exploration Limited

Graycliff Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on its 1,025 hectares of prospective ground, located roughly 80 kilometres west of Sudbury on the prolific Canadian Shield. The Company's Shakespeare Project consists of one crown patented lease, two crown leases and 40 claims on a property associated with the historic Shakespeare Gold Mine, which operated from 1903 to 1907. Graycliff's Baldwin Project is adjacent to the east and is comprised of 68 claims covering 1,500 hectares.

For more information, please contact investor relations at 1-647-249-7664 ext. 322 or email investors@graycliffexploration.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121756


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about GRAYCLIFF EXPLORATION LIMITED
07:05aGraycliff Exploration Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Us at Boot..
NE
05/05Graycliff Exploration Intercepts 2 Metres of Gold Grading 20.52 g/t at Shakespeare Proj..
CI
04/27Graycliff Exploration Reports High Gold Grades in Surface Channels at Shakespeare Proje..
AQ
04/26Graycliff Exploration Limited Reports High Gold Grades in Surface Channels At Shakespea..
CI
03/24Graycliff Exploration Begins Phase Four Drilling At Shakespeare Project and Regional Ex..
CI
03/15Graycliff Exploration Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
02/18Graycliff Exploration Completes Phase Three Drilling at Shakespeare Project, Ontario
AQ
02/17Graycliff Exploration Limited Completes Phase Three Drilling At Shakespeare Project, On..
CI
01/26Graycliff Exploration Extends Zone of Gold Mineralization by 50 metres at Depth with Ad..
AQ
01/25Graycliff Exploration Limited Announces Assay Results from Drilling on its Shakespeare ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -4,81 M -3,71 M -3,71 M
Net cash 2021 1,59 M 1,23 M 1,23 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,23x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,20 M 5,54 M 5,54 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart GRAYCLIFF EXPLORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Graycliff Exploration Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Maitland Macintosh Director
Julio DiGirolamo Director
Nicholas Konkin Non-Executive Chairman
David Lees Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAYCLIFF EXPLORATION LIMITED-5.88%6
NEWMONT CORPORATION11.13%54 698
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION16.13%38 264
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS3.14%25 883
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED1.71%24 585
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.1.90%19 226