Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust    BCHG

GRAYSCALE BITCOIN CASH TRUST

(BCHG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 01/06 03:59:59 pm
36.5 USD   +38.63%
09:15aGrayscale Investments® Names Michael Sonnenshein Chief Executive Officer
GL
2020Grayscale® Digital Large Cap Fund Announces Management Fee Reduction
GL
2020Grayscale Ethereum Trust Announces Share Split
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grayscale Investments® Names Michael Sonnenshein Chief Executive Officer

01/07/2021 | 09:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments®, the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, today announced that Michael Sonnenshein has been named Chief Executive Officer. Sonnenshein has been with Grayscale for seven years and served in his previous role of Managing Director for three years. He succeeds Grayscale’s founder, Barry Silbert, and will assume the role immediately. Silbert will continue as Chief Executive Officer of Grayscale’s parent company, Digital Currency Group.  


“Grayscale has been at the vanguard of bringing digital currencies to the mainstream, and I could not be more proud of the results the team has achieved since the firm was founded,” said Silbert. “When Michael joined the firm seven years ago, we had one product and $60 million in assets under management. Today, investors from around the world can access 10 products, and the firm is managing more than $20 billion in assets. That accomplishment would not have been possible without Michael’s unrelenting passion for our business and his commitment to making the digital currency asset class available to a broader base of investors.”


“Under Michael’s leadership, Grayscale has assembled a world-class team hailing from top financial institutions, earned capital allocations from some of the biggest names in the investment community, cultivated partnerships with best-in-class providers, and inspired the next generation of leaders in the digital currency industry. I am excited for Grayscale’s continued expansion and evolution in the years ahead,” added Silbert.


As CEO, Sonnenshein will set the strategic direction of the firm, scale Grayscale’s business by investing in its people and operational capabilities, and expand the ability of investors to access the digital currency asset class. The firm expects to double its staff in 2021, as well as roll out multiple new products. These plans come on the heels of an extraordinary year for the firm, where its AUM grew from $2 billion at the start of 2020 to over $20 billion today — making it one of the fastest growing asset managers of all time.


“Working at Grayscale over the last seven years has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I am extremely grateful for the honor to assume the Chief Executive position at the firm, and I thank Barry for his vision, leadership, and support,” said Sonnenshein. “What sets Grayscale apart is the exceptional professionalism, integrity, and ambition of the people who I am fortunate enough to work with every day. I am humbled to be at the helm of this talented group of leaders as we continue to grow Grayscale into a powerhouse firm not just among the digital currency industry, but within the global asset management community as a whole.”


Sonnenshein joined Grayscale in 2014 as an Account Executive before being promoted to Director of Sales and Business Development. He served successfully in that role for three years before being named Managing Director in January 2018. Prior to Grayscale, he served in several roles at JPMorgan, Barclays, and Bank of America.


This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.


About Grayscale Investments® 
Grayscale Investments is the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, with more than $20B in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. Through its family of 10 investment products, Grayscale provides access and exposure to the digital currency asset class in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping digital currencies directly. With a proven track record and unrivaled experience, Grayscale’s products operate within existing regulatory frameworks, creating secure and compliant exposure for investors. For more information, please visit www.grayscale.co or follow us on Twitter, @Grayscale. 


press@grayscale.co

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about GRAYSCALE BITCOIN CASH TRUST
09:15aGrayscale Investments® Names Michael Sonnenshein Chief Executive Officer
GL
2020Grayscale® Digital Large Cap Fund Announces Management Fee Reduction
GL
2020Grayscale Ethereum Trust Announces Share Split
GL
2020Grayscale Investments Study Shows More than Half of U.S. Investor Survey Resp..
AQ
2020Grayscale Investments Study Shows More than Half of U.S. Investor Survey Resp..
GL
2020Grayscale Investments Secures More Than $1 Billion in New Investments in Q3
AQ
2020Grayscale Investments Secures More Than $1 Billion in New Investments in Q3
GL
2020Grayscale Ethereum Trust Becomes SEC Reporting Company
AQ
2020Grayscale Ethereum Trust Becomes SEC Reporting Company
GL
2020Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Announces Resumption of Private Placement
GL
More news
Chart GRAYSCALE BITCOIN CASH TRUST
Duration : Period :
Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAYSCALE BITCOIN CASH TRUST47.89%0
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ