Bitcoin posts record weekly outflows as gains stall -CoinShares data

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - Bitcoin hit record outflows
last week, as investors diversified into cryptocurrency assets
with new developments in their specific network such as
ethereum, data from digital currency manager CoinShares showed
on Monday.
Outflows for bitcoin products and funds totaled $98 million,
or 0.2% of total assets under management. For the year, total
bitcoin inflows amounted to $4.3 billion. In 2020, investors
pumped $15.6 billion into bitcoin products and funds, while
ethereum inflows reached nearly $2.5 billion, data showed.
Since hitting a record just under $65,000 in mid-April,
bitcoin's price has fallen 35%. Bitcoin was down 5.2% at
$44,073, driven by tweets from Tesla Inc. chief Elon
Musk.
"While it only represented 0.2% of AUM, last week's
largest-ever outflows from bitcoin investment products is
noteworthy," said Matt Weller, global head of market research at
Forex.com.
"Bitcoin's perceived environmental costs are becoming a
bigger and bigger part of the narrative, boosting the relative
appeal of ethereum and its upcoming transition to the less
energy-intense proof-of-stake security model," he added.
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of
market capitalization, continued to post solid inflows of $26.5
million last week, with a total of $910 million so far this
year.
The cryptocurrency has been bolstered by the surge in usage
of ethereum-based decentralized finance applications, which
facilitate crypto-denominated lending outside traditional
banking.
Ethereum hit a record high of $4,380.64 last week
but was last down 6.3% at $3,358. It has gained about 355% in
2021.
All other digital asset investment products saw inflows as
well in the latest week, such as Cardano and Polkadot.
Grayscale remains the largest digital currency manager, with
$47.268 billion in assets, down from $49.3 billion at the end of
April.
CoinShares, the second-biggest and largest European digital
asset manager, oversaw about $6 billion as of last week, up from
$5.8 billion in late April.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)