Grayscale Bitcoin Trust BTC : Bitcoin, cryptos post 5th straight week of outflows -CoinShares data

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Bitcoin investment products and
funds registered outflows for a fifth consecutive week, as
investor sentiment remained cautious in the midst of increased
global regulatory scrutiny, data from digital asset manager
CoinShares showed on Monday.
Outflows from the world's most popular cryptocurrency
totaled $33 million in the week ended Aug. 6, compared with
$19.7 million the previous week. But so far this year, bitcoin
inflows remained a robust $4.2 billion.
Total crypto outflows, meanwhile, added up to nearly $26
million, although CoinShares noted that the magnitude of
outflows was much less than in May and June.
Sluggishness in the crypto market was due in part to global
regulatory crackdown, analysts say.
"There's all this focus on crypto because with all the new
financial products and innovative solutions, governments, which
are here to protect investors, are going to wonder whether this
is a good idea and so, they're going to look more into these,"
said Matthijs de Vries, chief technology officer at
infrastructure provider AllianceBlock.
Bitcoin on Monday hit an 11-week high above $46,000
. Since mid-July, bitcoin has gained 46% against the
dollar.
Data also showed that ether, the token used in the Ethereum
blockchain, also saw outflows of $2.8 million, from a nearly
$9-million outflow the previous week.
Last Thursday, Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain
network, went through a major software upgrade, which is
expected to stabilize transaction fees and reduce supply of the
ether token.
Ether's supply is being reduced through "burning," in which
tokens are sent to specialized addresses that have unobtainable
private keys. Without access to a private key, no one can use
the tokens, putting them outside the circulating supply.
About $59.2 million worth of ether tokens have been "burned"
since Thursday's software upgrade, according to
ultrasound.money, a website that tracks ether burning and
supply.
Investors expect ether to accelerate gains as the Ethereum
network burns more of its tokens. Ether was last up 4.9% at
$3,161.93.
