Item 3.02. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

Since the sales reported on the most recently filed Current Report on Form 8-K by Grayscale Stellar Lumens Trust (XLM) (the "Trust"), the Trust issued 16,700 Shares at varying prices determined by reference to its NAV per Share to selected "accredited investors," within the meaning of Rule 501 of Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), in private placement transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act pursuant to Rule 506(c) thereunder for an aggregate of 1,454,179.7588962 XLM representing $141,308. Grayscale Securities, LLC ("Grayscale Securities") acted as the Authorized Participant with respect to these distributions. As a result, there are 1,111,400 Shares issued and outstanding as of June 24, 2024.

Because Shares have been, and continue to be, created and issued on a periodic basis, a "distribution," as such term is used in the Securities Act, may be occurring from time to time. As a result, Grayscale Securities, as Authorized Participant facilitating the creation of Shares and as distributor and marketer, may be deemed an "underwriter" under Section 2(a)(11) of the Securities Act. No underwriting discounts or commissions were paid to Grayscale Securities with respect to such sales.