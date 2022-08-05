Log in
    9250   JP3386790004

GRCS INC.

(9250)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:58 2022-08-05 am EDT
3115.00 JPY   +0.32%
02:51aGRCS : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended May 31,2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
PU
07/14GRCS Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 40,000 shares, representing 3.05% for ¥100 million.
CI
07/14GRCS Inc. agreed to acquire a 70% in Valurate Co., Ltd from Shinji Takahashi for ¥79.1 million.
CI
GRCS : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended May 31,2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended May 31, 2022

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

July 14, 2022

Company name:

GRCS Inc.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

9250

URL https://www.grcs.co.jp/

Representative:

President&Representative Director

Yoshikazu Sasaki

Inquiries:

Director

Ikue Tanaka

TEL 03(6272)9191

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

July 14, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes

(for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the six months ended May 31, 2022 (from December 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six months ended May 31, 2022

1,113

-

(9)

-

(16)

-

(12)

-

Six months ended May 31, 2021

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended May 31, 2022

(9.20)

-

Six months ended May 31, 2021

-

-

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of May 31, 2022

1,301

741

56.9

As of November 30, 2021

1,273

751

59.0

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended November 30, 2021

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

Year ending November 30, 2022

-

0.00

Year ending November 30, 2022

-

0.00

0.00

(Forecast)

3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending November 30, 2022 (from December 1, 2021 to November 30, 2022) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Earnings per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

2,092

19.0

190

54.5

185

85.5

130

(9.3)

99.66

1

4. Notes

  1. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: No
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of May 31, 2022

1,309,800 shares

As of November 30, 2021

1,309,000 shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of May 31, 2022

-

shares

As of November 30, 2021

-

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six months ended May 31, 2022

1,309,133

shares

Six months ended May 31, 2021

-

shares

2

Quarterly non-consolidated financial statements

Non-consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of November 30, 2021

As of May 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

875,250

674,651

Accounts receivable - trade

224,306

368,176

Work in process

1,783

12,319

Advance payments to suppliers

32,055

46,033

Prepaid expenses

11,837

30,740

Other

5,713

457

Total current assets

1,150,945

1,132,379

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings, net

9,462

10,628

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

1,450

1,233

Construction in progress

-

17,762

Total property, plant and equipment

10,912

29,624

Intangible assets

Software

6,685

4,410

Total intangible assets

6,685

4,410

Investments and other assets

Long-term prepaid expenses

935

1,485

Deferred tax assets

86,929

91,747

Guarantee deposits

17,210

41,918

Total investments and other assets

105,075

135,151

Total non-current assets

122,673

169,186

Total assets

1,273,618

1,301,565

3

(Thousands of yen)

As of November 30, 2021

As of May 31, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

64,947

93,407

Short-term borrowings

37,502

12,506

Current portion of long-term borrowings

45,248

50,132

Accrued expenses

118,683

125,574

Income taxes payable

32,629

7,190

Accrued consumption taxes

40,116

30,284

Advances received

42,054

57,677

Deposits received

5,368

6,526

Total current liabilities

386,550

383,298

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

129,130

170,768

Asset retirement obligations

6,085

6,086

Total non-current liabilities

135,215

176,854

Total liabilities

521,766

560,153

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

298,400

299,200

Capital surplus

262,869

263,669

Retained earnings

190,266

178,225

Total shareholders' equity

751,535

741,094

Share acquisition rights

317

317

Total net assets

751,852

741,412

Total liabilities and net assets

1,273,618

1,301,565

4

Non-consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Six months ended

May 31, 2022

Net sales

1,113,915

Cost of sales

875,599

Gross profit

238,316

Selling, general and administrative expenses

248,306

Operating loss

(9,990)

Non-operating income

Interest income

3

Commission income

363

Subsidy income

1,300

Other

0

Total non-operating income

1,667

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1,661

Going public expenses

1,768

Foreign exchange losses

4,756

Other

82

Total non-operating expenses

8,269

Ordinary loss

(16,592)

Loss before income taxes

(16,592)

Income taxes - current

265

Income taxes - deferred

(4,817)

Total income taxes

(4,551)

Loss

(12,040)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GRCS Inc. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
