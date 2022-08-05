GRCS : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended May 31,2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended May 31, 2022

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

July 14, 2022 Company name: GRCS Inc. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 9250 URL https://www.grcs.co.jp/ Representative: President&Representative Director Yoshikazu Sasaki Inquiries: Director Ikue Tanaka TEL 03(6272)9191 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: July 14, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the six months ended May 31, 2022 (from December 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Six months ended May 31, 2022 1,113 - (9) - (16) - (12) - Six months ended May 31, 2021 - - - - - - - - Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Six months ended May 31, 2022 (9.20) - Six months ended May 31, 2021 - - (2) Non-consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of May 31, 2022 1,301 741 56.9 As of November 30, 2021 1,273 751 59.0 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended November 30, 2021 - 0.00 - 0.00 0.00 Year ending November 30, 2022 - 0.00 Year ending November 30, 2022 - 0.00 0.00 (Forecast)

3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending November 30, 2022 (from December 1, 2021 to November 30, 2022) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Earnings per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 2,092 19.0 190 54.5 185 85.5 130 (9.3) 99.66

