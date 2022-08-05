GRCS : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended May 31,2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results
for the Six Months Ended May 31, 2022
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
July 14, 2022
Company name:
GRCS Inc.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
9250
URL
https://www.grcs.co.jp/
Representative:
President&Representative Director
Yoshikazu Sasaki
Inquiries:
Director
Ikue Tanaka
TEL 03(6272)9191
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
July 14, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes
(for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Non-consolidated financial results for the six months ended May 31, 2022 (from December 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six months ended May 31, 2022
1,113
-
(9)
-
(16)
-
(12)
-
Six months ended May 31, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Six months ended May 31, 2022
(9.20)
-
Six months ended May 31, 2021
-
-
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of May 31, 2022
1,301
741
56.9
As of November 30, 2021
1,273
751
59.0
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended November 30, 2021
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
Year ending November 30, 2022
-
0.00
Year ending November 30, 2022
-
0.00
0.00
(Forecast)
3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending November 30, 2022 (from December 1, 2021 to November 30, 2022) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Earnings per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
2,092
19.0
190
54.5
185
85.5
130
(9.3)
99.66
1
4. Notes
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of May 31, 2022
1,309,800 shares
As of November 30, 2021
1,309,000 shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of May 31, 2022
-
shares
As of November 30, 2021
-
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Six months ended May 31, 2022
1,309,133
shares
Six months ended May 31, 2021
-
shares
2
Quarterly non-consolidated financial statements
Non-consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of November 30, 2021
As of May 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
875,250
674,651
Accounts receivable - trade
224,306
368,176
Work in process
1,783
12,319
Advance payments to suppliers
32,055
46,033
Prepaid expenses
11,837
30,740
Other
5,713
457
Total current assets
1,150,945
1,132,379
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings, net
9,462
10,628
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
1,450
1,233
Construction in progress
-
17,762
Total property, plant and equipment
10,912
29,624
Intangible assets
Software
6,685
4,410
Total intangible assets
6,685
4,410
Investments and other assets
Long-term prepaid expenses
935
1,485
Deferred tax assets
86,929
91,747
Guarantee deposits
17,210
41,918
Total investments and other assets
105,075
135,151
Total non-current assets
122,673
169,186
Total assets
1,273,618
1,301,565
3
(Thousands of yen)
As of November 30, 2021
As of May 31, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
64,947
93,407
Short-term borrowings
37,502
12,506
Current portion of long-term borrowings
45,248
50,132
Accrued expenses
118,683
125,574
Income taxes payable
32,629
7,190
Accrued consumption taxes
40,116
30,284
Advances received
42,054
57,677
Deposits received
5,368
6,526
Total current liabilities
386,550
383,298
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
129,130
170,768
Asset retirement obligations
6,085
6,086
Total non-current liabilities
135,215
176,854
Total liabilities
521,766
560,153
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
298,400
299,200
Capital surplus
262,869
263,669
Retained earnings
190,266
178,225
Total shareholders' equity
751,535
741,094
Share acquisition rights
317
317
Total net assets
751,852
741,412
Total liabilities and net assets
1,273,618
1,301,565
4
Non-consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Six months ended
May 31, 2022
Net sales
1,113,915
Cost of sales
875,599
Gross profit
238,316
Selling, general and administrative expenses
248,306
Operating loss
(9,990)
Non-operating income
Interest income
3
Commission income
363
Subsidy income
1,300
Other
0
Total non-operating income
1,667
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
1,661
Going public expenses
1,768
Foreign exchange losses
4,756
Other
82
Total non-operating expenses
8,269
Ordinary loss
(16,592)
Loss before income taxes
(16,592)
Income taxes - current
265
Income taxes - deferred
(4,817)
Total income taxes
(4,551)
Loss
(12,040)
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Sales 2021
1 758 M
13,2 M
13,2 M
Net income 2021
143 M
1,07 M
1,07 M
Net cash 2021
664 M
4,98 M
4,98 M
P/E ratio 2021
70,6x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
4 067 M
30,5 M
30,5 M
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
5,64x
Nbr of Employees
130
Free-Float
43,5%
Technical analysis trends GRCS INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
3 105,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
