The members of the Committee (the "Members" or, individually, each a "Member") shall be appointed by the Board and shall serve at the discretion of the Board. The Committee shall consist of three Members, each of which shall be a member of the Board. No director may serve as a Member if such director serves on the audit committee of more than two public companies, unless the Board determines that such simultaneous service would not impair the ability of such director to effectively serve on the Committee. Any such determination must be disclosed in the Company's annual proxy statement. Director's fees (including any additional amounts paid to chairs of committees and to members of committees of the Board) are the only compensation a member of the Committee may receive from the Company.

The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and this charter is in compliance with the requirements applicable to audit committees promulgated by the NYSE, as well as the SEC and other applicable rules and regulations.

The audit committee (the "Committee") of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Great Ajax Corp., a Maryland corporation (the "Company"), is appointed by the Board for the purpose of assisting the Board in fulfilling its legal and fiduciary obligations with respect to matters in volving the accounting, auditing, financial reporting, internal control and legal compliance functions of the Company, including without limitation, assisting (i) the Board oversight of (a) the integrity of the Company's financial statements, (b) the Company's compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, (c) the Company's independent registered public accounting firm's qualifications and independence, and (d) the performance of the Company's internal audit function, if any, and independent registered public accounting firm and (ii) preparing the report required to be prepared by the Committee pursuant to the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for inclusion in the Company's annual proxy statement.

At least one Member must have "accounting or related financial management expertise," as the Board determines in its business judgment; At least one Member must, through appropriate education and/or experience, satisfy the definition of "audit committee financial expert" as defined by rules and regulations under the Act; and Any vacancy on the Committee shall be filled by majority vote of the Board at the next meeting of the Board following the occurrence of the vacancy. No member of the Committee shall be removed except by majority vote of the Board.

3. Structure and Meetings

The Committee shall conduct its business and meetings in accordance with this Charter, the Company's bylaws and any direction set forth by the Board. The chairperson of the Committee shall be designated by the Board or, in the absence of such a designation, by a majority of the Members. The designated chairperson shall preside at each meeting of the Committee and, in consultation with the other Members, shall set the frequency and length of each meeting and the agenda of items to be addressed at each meeting. In the absence of the designated chairperson at any meeting of the Committee, the Members present at such meeting shall designate a chairperson pro tem to serve in that capacity for the purposes of such meeting (not to include any adjournment thereof) by majority vote. The chairperson (other than a chairperson pro tem) shall ensure that the agenda for each meeting is distributed to each Member in advance of the applicable meeting.

The Committee shall meet as often as it determines to be necessary and appropriate, but not less than quarterly each year. The Committee may establish its own schedule, provided that it shall provide such schedule to the Board in advance. The chairperson of the Committee or a majority of the Members may call special meetings of the Committee upon notice as is required for special meetings of the Board in accordance with the Company's bylaws. A majority of the appointed Members, but not less than two Members, shall constitute a quorum for the transaction of business. Members may participate in a meeting of the Committee by means of a conference telephone or similar communications equipment if all persons participating in the meeting can hear each other at the same time. Participation in a meeting by these means shall constitute presence in person at the meeting.

The Committee may meet with any person or entity in executive session as desired by the Committee. The Committee shall meet with the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, at such times as the Committee deems appropriate, to review the independent registered public accounting firm's examination and management report.

Unless the Committee by resolution determines otherwise, any action required or permitted to be taken by the Committee may be taken without a meeting if all Members consent thereto in writing and the same are filed with the minutes of the proceedings of the Committee. The Committee may form and delegate authority to subcommittees when appropriate; provided, however, that no subcommittee shall consist of fewer than two members; and provided further that the Committee shall not delegate to a subcommittee any power or authority required by any law, regulation or listing standard to be exercised by the Committee as a whole. The Committee

