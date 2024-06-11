GREAT AJAX CORP.

CODE OF BUSINESS CONDUCT AND ETHICS

POLICY STATEMENT

It is the policy of Great Ajax Corp. (the "Company") to conduct its affairs in accordance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations of the jurisdictions in which it does business. This Code of Business Conduct and Ethics (this "Code") applies to the Company's employees, officers and directors. This Code is designed to promote:

honest and ethical conduct by all of the Company's employees, officers and directors, including the ethical handling by such persons of actual or apparent conflicts of interest between personal and professional relationships;

full, fair, accurate, timely and understandable disclosure in the reports and documents the Company files with, or submits to, the Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and in other public communications made by the Company;

") and in other public communications made by the Company; compliance with applicable governmental laws, rules and regulations;

the prompt internal reporting to the appropriate person of violations of this Code; and

accountability for adherence to this Code.

All directors, officers and employees of the Company are subject to this Code and are expected to adhere to and comply with those principles and procedures set forth in this Code that apply to them. The Company promotes ethical behavior and encourages employees to talk to their supervisors and managers and the Company's legal team as identified in this Code or other appropriate personnel when in doubt about the best course of action in a particular situation. Non-employee directors are encouraged to talk to the Chief Executive Officer in such situations. Anyone aware of a situation that he or she believes may violate or lead to a violation of this Code should follow the guidelines under "Compliance and Reporting" below.

The Company will take such disciplinary or preventative action as it deems appropriate to address any existing or potential violation of this Code brought to its attention. To encourage reports of such violations, the Company will not allow retaliation for reports of misconduct made in good faith. Officers, directors and employees are expected to cooperate in internal investigations of misconduct.

This Code covers a wide range of business practices and procedures. It does not cover every issue that may arise, but it sets out basic principles as guidelines. Specific Company policies and procedures provide details pertinent to many of the provisions of this Code. These policies and procedures are not a part of this Code or incorporated herein. Although there can be no better course of action than to apply common sense and sound judgment, do not hesitate to