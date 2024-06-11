GREAT AJAX CORP.

CODE OF ETHICS

FOR

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

AND OTHER SENIOR FINANCIAL OFFICERS

The Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Great Ajax Corp. (the "Company") and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of Rithm Capital Corp., a Delaware corporation, as the primary leaders of the Company, and RCM GA Manager LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the "Manager"), are in a unique position to set the example by which the Company's employees are expected to conduct themselves in the course of performing their duties. With the indispensable help of the other senior financial officers, including the director of finance and the controller, they are empowered to ensure that all stockholders' interests are balanced appropriately, protected and preserved. They help to ensure that the Company keeps correct financial records of assets, liabilities and results, maintain adequate systems to safeguard our assets and provide accurate, clear financial information for our Manager and shareholders.

To help accomplish these objectives, the Company has established the following Code of Ethics (the "Code") that provides defining principles to which the CEO, CFO and other senior financial officers and the Manager of the Company are expected to personally adhere and complements the Code of Business Conduct and Ethics of the Company. Other senior financial officers include the Company's principal accounting officer or controller or persons performing similar functions.

This Code helps assure the Company's compliance with legal requirements, specifically Section 406 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and related rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Any violations of this Code by these officers may result in disciplinary action, up to and including immediate termination.

Code of Ethics

Our CEO, CFO, other senior financial officers and Manager will: