GREAT AJAX CORP.

Charter of the Compensation Committee

1. Authority and Purpose

The Compensation Committee (the "Committee") is appointed by the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Great Ajax Corp. (the "Company") to: (i) oversee the Company's compensation and employee benefit plans and practices, including its executive compensation plans and incentive-compensation and equity-based plans; (ii) make recommendations to the Board regarding director compensation; (iii) review and discuss with management the Company's compensation discussion and analysis ("CD&A") to be included in the Company's annual proxy statement or annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"); (iv) prepare the Compensation Committee Report as required by the rules of the SEC; and (v) perform such further functions as may be consistent with this Charter of the Compensation Committee ("Charter"), the Company's Certificate of Incorporation or Bylaws, the Board or assigned by applicable law. The Committee shall undertake those specific duties and responsibilities listed below and such other duties as the Board may from time to time prescribe. All powers of the Committee are subject to the restrictions designated in the Company's Bylaws and by applicable law. Nothing in this Charter shall be construed as precluding discussion of Chief Executive Officer compensation with the Board generally.

2. Committee Membership

The Committee members (the "Members" or, individually, each a "Member") shall be elected by the Board and nominated by the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Unless otherwise directed by the Board, each Member shall serve until such Member ceases to serve as a member of the Board, or until his or her successor has been duly appointed by the Board. Any individual Member may be removed from office at any time, with or without cause, by a vote of a majority of the Board, not including the vote of the Member being voted upon for removal. Any vacancy on the Committee shall be filled by majority vote of the Board at the next meeting of the Board following the occurrence of the vacancy.

The Committee shall consist of no fewer than two Members. Each Member shall meet (i) the independence requirements of the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"); (ii) the definition of a "non-employee director" under Rule 16b-3 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Act"); (iii) to the extent deemed necessary or appropriate by the Board to administer performance-based compensation, the requirements of Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, for "outside directors;" and (iv) any other applicable regulatory requirements. Members shall not have any relationship with the Company that would require disclosure under Item 404 of SEC Regulation S-K and shall not serve as a member of any board of directors or compensation committee of any other entity that has one or more executive officers serving as a member of the Board.

3. Structure and Meetings

The Committee shall conduct its business in accordance with this Charter, the Company's Bylaws and any direction by the Board.