    AJX   US38983D3008

GREAT AJAX CORP.

(AJX)
  Report
Great Ajax Corp. Announces Special Dividend

12/30/2021 | 04:06pm EST
Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE: AJX) (the “Company”) today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a special cash dividend related to 2021 taxable income of $0.10 per share of the Company’s common stock, which will be payable on January 25, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of January 10, 2022.

About Great Ajax Corp.

Great Ajax Corp. is a Maryland corporation that is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on acquiring, investing in and managing re-performing loans secured by single-family residences and commercial properties and, to a lesser extent, non-performing loans. We also originate and acquire loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed-use retail/residential properties and acquire multi-family retail/residential and mixed use and commercial properties. We are externally managed by Thetis Asset Management LLC. Our mortgage loans and other real estate assets are serviced by Gregory Funding LLC, an affiliated entity. We have elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Great Ajax, including, without limitation, risks relating to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and the risk factors and other matters set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 5, 2021 and, when filed with the SEC, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021. The COVID-19 outbreak has caused significant volatility and disruption in the financial markets both globally and in the United States. If the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread or the response to contain it is unsuccessful, Great Ajax could experience material adverse effects on its business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Great Ajax undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 76,8 M - -
Net income 2021 34,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,88x
Yield 2021 6,30%
Capitalization 298 M 298 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,88x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 89,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 12,86 $
Average target price 16,60 $
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lawrence A. Mendelsohn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Russell A. Schaub President & Director
Mary B. Doyle Chief Financial Officer
J. Kirk Ogren Independent Director
Jonathan Bradford Handley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREAT AJAX CORP.22.94%301
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-2.84%11 949
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-1.35%8 131
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.28.70%7 617
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.15.62%5 322
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.10.76%5 160