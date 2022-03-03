Great Ajax : Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call - Presentation

Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Investor Presentation
March 3, 2022
Safe Harbor Disclosure
We make forward-looking statements in this presentation that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, cash flow and plans and objectives. When we use the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "may" or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements.
Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: market trends in our industry, interest rates, real estate values, the debt financing markets or the general economy or the demand for and availability of residential and small-balance commercial real estate loans; our business and investment strategy; our projected operating results; actions and initiatives of the U.S. government and changes to U.S. government policies and the execution and impact of these actions, initiatives and policies; the state of the U.S. economy generally or in specific geographic regions; economic trends and economic recoveries; our ability to obtain and maintain financing arrangements; changes in the value of our mortgage portfolio; changes to our portfolio of properties; impact of and changes in governmental regulations, tax law and rates, accounting guidance and similar matters; our ability to satisfy the real estate investment trust qualification requirements for U.S. federal income tax purposes; availability of qualified personnel; estimates relating to our ability to make distributions to our stockholders in the future; general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our shares of common stock; and the degree and nature of our competition.
The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are based on our current beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance. Forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events. Our beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are currently known to us or reasonably expected to occur at this time. If a change in our beliefs, assumptions or expectations occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from the forward-looking statements included in this presentation. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, those resulting from the pandemic caused by Covid-19 or one its variants and those described under Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which can be accessed through the link to our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings on our website (www.greatajax.com) or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Other risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this presentation may be described from time to time in reports we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. Except as required by law, we are not obligated to, and do not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Unless stated otherwise, financial information included in this presentation is as of December 31, 2021.
2
Business Overview
Leverage longstanding relationships to acquire mortgage loans through privately negotiated transactions from a diverse group of customers and in joint venture investments with institutional investors
Acquisitions made in 352 transactions since inception. Seven transactions closed in Q4 2021
Use our manager's proprietary analytics to price each mortgage pool on an asset-by-asset basis
We own 19.8% of our manager
Adjust individual loan bid price to accumulate clusters of loans in attractive demographic metropolitan areas
Our affiliated servicer services the loans asset-by-asset and borrower-by-borrower
We own 8% and hold warrants to purchase up to an additional 12% of our affiliated servicer
Analytics and processes of our manager and servicer enable us to broaden our reach through joint ventures with third-party institutional investors
We use modest mark to market leverage to fund our investments in debt securities and primarily non mark to market leverage to fund our mortgage portfolio
As of January 2022, we own a 22.2% equity interest in Gaea Real Estate Corp. ("GAEA"), an equity REIT that invests in multifamily properties with a focus on property appreciation and triple net lease vet clinics
3
Highlights - Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
Interest income of $23.2 million; net interest income of $14.2 million
Net income attributable to common stockholders of $7.4 million
Basic earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.32
Book value per common share of $15.92 at December 31, 2021
Taxable income of $0.40 per common share
Formed one joint venture that acquired $329.8 million in unpaid principal balance ("UPB") of mortgage loans with collateral values of $716.7 million and retained $55.3 million of varying classes of related securities issued by the joint venture to end the quarter with $494.8 million of investments in debt securities and beneficial interests
Purchased $148.8 million of re-performing mortgage loans ("RPLs"), with UPB of $149.5 million at 54.1% of property value, $3.5 million of non-performing loans ("NPLs"), with UPB of $3.3 million at 56.5% of property value, and $5.4 million of small balance commercial loans ("SBC loans"), with UPB of $5.3 million at 43.7% of property value to end the quarter with $1.1 billion in net mortgage loans
Collected total cash of $86.6 million from loan payments, sales of real estate owned properties ("REO") and collections from investments in debt securities and beneficial interests
Held $84.4 million of cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2021; average daily cash balance for the quarter was $79.3 million
As of December 31, 2021, approximately 72.3% of portfolio based on UPB made at least 12 out of the last 12 payments
4
Portfolio Overview - as of December 31, 2021
Unpaid Principal Balance
Property Value
10.7%
0.4%
11%
RPL
NPL
88.9%
89%
$1,165.8 MM
$2,199.8 MM
RPL1: $1,035.6 MM
RPL:
$1,982.5 MM
NPL : $130.2 MM
NPL:
$
210.6 MM
REO & Rental2: $
6.6 MM
RPL
NPL
REO
1 Includes $1.32 million UPB in joint ventures with third party institutional accredited investors that are required to be consolidated for GAAP 2 REO and rental property value is presented at estimated property fair value less expected liquidation costs
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.