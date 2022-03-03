Great Ajax : Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call - Presentation

Highlights - Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

Interest income of $23.2 million; net interest income of $14.2 million

Net income attributable to common stockholders of $7.4 million

Basic earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.32

Book value per common share of $15.92 at December 31, 2021

Taxable income of $0.40 per common share

Formed one joint venture that acquired $329.8 million in unpaid principal balance ("UPB") of mortgage loans with collateral values of $716.7 million and retained $55.3 million of varying classes of related securities issued by the joint venture to end the quarter with $494.8 million of investments in debt securities and beneficial interests

Purchased $148.8 million of re-performing mortgage loans ("RPLs"), with UPB of $149.5 million at 54.1% of property value, $3.5 million of non-performing loans ("NPLs"), with UPB of $3.3 million at 56.5% of property value, and $5.4 million of small balance commercial loans ("SBC loans"), with UPB of $5.3 million at 43.7% of property value to end the quarter with $1.1 billion in net mortgage loans

Collected total cash of $86.6 million from loan payments, sales of real estate owned properties ("REO") and collections from investments in debt securities and beneficial interests

Held $84.4 million of cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2021; average daily cash balance for the quarter was $79.3 million