GREAT AJAX CORP.

Charter of the Nominating

and

Corporate Governance Committee

1. Authority and Purpose

The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee (the "Committee") of Great Ajax Corp. (the "Company") is appointed by the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") to: (a) assist the Board in identifying nominees for election to the Board, consistent with the qualifications and criteria approved by the Board; (b) determine the composition of the Board and its committees; (c) recommend to the Board the director nominees for the annual meeting of stockholders; (d) establish and monitor a process of assessing the Board's effectiveness; (e) develop and recommend to the Board and oversee a set of corporate governance guidelines and procedures applicable to the Company; and (f) oversee the evaluation of the Board and the management of the Company. The Committee shall undertake those specific duties and responsibilities set forth below and such other duties as the Board shall from time to time prescribe. All powers of the Committee are subject to the restrictions designated in the Company's Bylaws and by applicable law.

2. Committee Membership

The Committee members (the "Members" or, individually, each a "Member") shall be elected by the Board. Unless otherwise directed by the Board, each Member shall serve until such Member ceases to serve as a member of the Board, or until his or her successor has been duly appointed by the Board. Any individual Member may be removed from office at any time, with or without cause, by a vote of a majority of the Board, not including the vote of the Member being voted upon for removal. Vacancies on the Committee shall be filled by majority vote of the Board at the next meeting of the Board following the occurrence of the vacancy.

The Committee will consist of at least two members. Each Member shall meet the independence requirements of the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), the independence standards requirements established by the Board from time to time and any other regulatory requirements.

3. Structure and Meetings

The Committee shall conduct its business in accordance with this Charter of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee ("Charter"), the Company's Bylaws and any direction by the Board.