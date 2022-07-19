Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Great American Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTPS   US38982K1079

GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.

(GTPS)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:16 2022-07-11 pm EDT
33.99 USD   +6.05%
09:14aGREAT AMERICAN BANCORP : 2022 Q2 Earnings
PU
04/19GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP : 2022 Q1 Earnings
PU
04/19Great American Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Great American Bancorp : 2022 Q2 Earnings

07/19/2022 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 19, 2022

Contact: Mr. Patrick McWilliams

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations (217) 356-2265

Great American Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings for the Six Months Ending June 30, 2022

Champaign, Illinois - Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink®/GTPS), the holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana, reported net income of $238 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2022, which is a decrease of $111 thousand, or 31.8% from $349 thousand reported for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Basic and fully diluted earnings per share were $0.58 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $0.85 for the same period in 2021. The return on average assets ("ROA") and the return on average equity ("ROE") were 0.21% and 2.59% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, decreasing from 0.32% ROA and 3.78% ROE for the same period in 2021.

Interest income from loans decreased $336 thousand in the first six months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 due to a $187 thousand decrease in interest income related to the Paycheck Protection Program loans. Interest income from deposits with financial institutions and other, which are mostly overnight deposits maintained at the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") increased $164 thousand in the first six months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 due to the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") increasing the Federal funds target rate range from 0 to 1/4 percent in March 2022 to 1 ½ to 1 ¾ percent by the end of June 2022. Interest on securities increased $169 thousand in the first six months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 due the Company purchasing a total of $50 million United State Treasury bonds beginning in December 2021.

Noninterest income decreased $361 thousand in the first six months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, from $2.190 million for 2021 to $1.829 million for 2022. The decrease in noninterest income is primarily due to the decrease in net gains on sales of loans. Net gain on sales of loans decreased $461 thousand for the six months ending June 30, 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 due to the Company selling $10.846 million in loans during the first six months of 2022 compared to $22.579 million in loans during the same period in 2021.

1

Total noninterest expense decreased $196 thousand, from $3.939 million for the six months in 2021 to $3.743 million for the six months in 2022, primarily due to a decrease in other real estate owned expense. Other real estate owned expense decreased $217 thousand for the six months in 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 due to maintaining less other real estate properties during 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. The Company sold thirty-one properties during the period of June 30, 2021 to June 30, 2022 and currently has eight properties remaining.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $160 thousand, which is an increase of $111 thousand from $49 thousand reported for the same period in 2021. The return on average assets ("ROA") and the return on average equity ("ROE") were 0.28% and 3.47% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, increasing from 0.09% ROA and 1.05% ROE for the same period in 2021.

Total assets at June 30, 2022 were $217.356 million compared to $230.054 million at December 31, 2021, decreasing $12.698 million. Total net loans, including loans held for sale, were $89.646 million at June 30, 2022, increasing $2.081 million or 2.4% from total net loans of $87.565 million at December 31, 2021. Total deposits decreased $12.636 million, from $207.349 million at December 31, 2021 to $194.713 million at June 30, 2022.

First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois, and operates through its administrative/branch office in Champaign and through one additional full service branch located in Urbana, Illinois. The Bank also provides full service brokerage activities through a third-partybroker-dealer. The Bank's subsidiary, Park Avenue Service Corporation, sells insurance products through the GTPS Insurance Agency. The Bank's deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

This earnings report may contain certain forward-looking statements which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services. Great American Bancorp, Inc. stock is traded on OTC Pink®, under the symbol, "GTPS."

###

GTPS-pr-2022-04

2

GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(unaudited except amounts reported as of December 31, 2021; in thousands, except share data)

2022

2021

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

3,592

$

4,356

Interest-bearing demand deposits

66,659

120,265

Cash and cash equivalents

70,251

124,621

Securities available for sale

34

52

Securities held to maturity

49,736

9,984

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

258

258

Loans held for sale

-

436

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of 2022 - $864; 2021 - $867

89,646

87,129

Premises and equipment, net

3,920

4,041

Goodwill

485

485

Other real estate owned

511

689

Other assets

2,515

2,359

Total assets

$

217,356

$

230,054

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Liabilities

Deposits

Noninterest-bearing

$

50,594

$

50,277

Interest-bearing

144,119

157,072

Total deposits

194,713

207,349

Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance

224

268

Other liabilities

3,844

3,852

Total liabilities

198,781

211,469

Stockholders' Equity

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value;

1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued

-

-

Common stock, $0.01 par value;

1,000,000 shares authorized and issued

10

10

Additional paid-in capital

3,310

3,310

Retained earnings

34,771

34,671

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(668)

(668)

Common stock in treasury, at cost (2022 -593,986 shares; 2021 -590,686 shares)

(18,848)

(18,738)

Total stockholders' equity

18,575

18,585

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

217,356

$

230,054

3

GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Income

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

2022

2021

Interest and Dividend Income

Loans

$

1,890

$

2,226

Securities

170

1

Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock

3

4

Deposits with financial institutions and other

222

58

Total interest and dividend income

2,285

2,289

Interest Expense

Deposits

32

35

Other

2

2

Total interest expense

34

37

Net Interest Income

2,251

2,252

Provision (Credit) for Loan Losses

-

-

Net Interest Income After Provision (Credit) for Loan Losses

2,251

2,252

Noninterest Income

Insurance sales commissions

938

860

Customer service fees

237

186

Other service charges and fees

177

194

Net gain on sales of loans

274

735

Loan servicing fees, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights

53

30

Net gain on sales of other real estate owned

33

86

Other

117

99

Total noninterest income

1,829

2,190

Noninterest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

2,148

2,177

Occupancy expense

290

306

Equipment expense

445

421

Professional fees

153

158

Marketing expense

96

78

Printing and office supplies

64

52

Directors and committee fees

88

88

Other real estate owned expense, net

98

315

FDIC deposit insurance expense

31

28

Other

330

316

Total noninterest expense

3,743

3,939

Income Before Income Taxes

337

503

Income tax expense

99

154

Net Income

$

238

$

349

Earnings per share, basic and diluted

$

0.58

$

0.85

Dividends Declared per Share

$

0.34

$

0.34

4

GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

2022

2021

Interest and Dividend Income

Loans

$

939

$

1,047

Securities

124

-

Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock

2

2

Deposits with financial institutions and other

174

32

Total interest and dividend income

1,239

1,081

Interest Expense

Deposits

16

18

Other

1

1

Total interest expense

17

19

Net Interest Income

1,222

1,062

Provision (Credit) for Loan Losses

-

-

Net Interest Income After Provision (Credit) for Loan Losses

1,222

1,062

Noninterest Income

Insurance sales commissions

388

424

Customer service fees

119

98

Other service charges and fees

90

101

Net gain on sales of loans

177

291

Loan servicing fees, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights

24

18

Net gain on sales of other real estate owned

29

74

Other

52

49

Total noninterest income

879

1,055

Noninterest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

1,066

1,081

Occupancy expense

140

156

Equipment expense

221

212

Professional fees

79

79

Marketing expense

57

43

Printing and office supplies

33

26

Directors and committee fees

44

44

Other real estate owned expense, net

53

223

FDIC deposit insurance expense

16

14

Other

169

163

Total noninterest expense

1,878

2,041

Income Before Income Taxes

223

76

Income tax expense

63

27

Net Income

$

160

$

49

Earnings per share, basic and diluted

$

0.39

$

0.12

Dividends Declared per Share

$

0.17

$

0.17

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Great American Bancorp Inc. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 13:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
09:14aGREAT AMERICAN BANCORP : 2022 Q2 Earnings
PU
04/19GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP : 2022 Q1 Earnings
PU
04/19Great American Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
01/19GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP : Notice of Annual Meeting
PU
01/19GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP : 2021 Q4 Earnings
PU
01/19Great American Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
2021GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP : 2021 Q3 Earnings
PU
2021Great American Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
2021Great American Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
2021GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP : 2021 Q2 Earnings
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 8,35 M - -
Net income 2021 0,40 M - -
Net cash 2021 125 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,1x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 13,8 M 13,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -9,64x
EV / Sales 2021 -13,3x
Nbr of Employees 81
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Great American Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George R. Rouse President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick J. Mcwilliams Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Ronald E. Guenther Chairman
Ronald Lane Kiddoo Independent Director
John Z. Hecker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.-0.03%14
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.67%329 126
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.51%259 216
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.14%220 389
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.48%162 588
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.28%156 232