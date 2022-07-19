Great American Bancorp : 2022 Q2 Earnings

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 19, 2022

Contact: Mr. Patrick McWilliams

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations (217) 356-2265

Great American Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings for the Six Months Ending June 30, 2022

Champaign, Illinois - Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink®/GTPS), the holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana, reported net income of $238 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2022, which is a decrease of $111 thousand, or 31.8% from $349 thousand reported for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Basic and fully diluted earnings per share were $0.58 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $0.85 for the same period in 2021. The return on average assets ("ROA") and the return on average equity ("ROE") were 0.21% and 2.59% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, decreasing from 0.32% ROA and 3.78% ROE for the same period in 2021.

Interest income from loans decreased $336 thousand in the first six months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 due to a $187 thousand decrease in interest income related to the Paycheck Protection Program loans. Interest income from deposits with financial institutions and other, which are mostly overnight deposits maintained at the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") increased $164 thousand in the first six months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 due to the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") increasing the Federal funds target rate range from 0 to 1/4 percent in March 2022 to 1 ½ to 1 ¾ percent by the end of June 2022. Interest on securities increased $169 thousand in the first six months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 due the Company purchasing a total of $50 million United State Treasury bonds beginning in December 2021.

Noninterest income decreased $361 thousand in the first six months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, from $2.190 million for 2021 to $1.829 million for 2022. The decrease in noninterest income is primarily due to the decrease in net gains on sales of loans. Net gain on sales of loans decreased $461 thousand for the six months ending June 30, 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 due to the Company selling $10.846 million in loans during the first six months of 2022 compared to $22.579 million in loans during the same period in 2021.

1