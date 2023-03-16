Great American Bancorp : 2023 Notice of Annual Meeting

GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.

1311 South Neil Street

Champaign, Illinois 61820

(217) 356-2265

March 17, 2023

Dear Stockholder:

You are cordially invited to attend the annual meeting of stockholders of Great American Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana, which will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., Central Time, at the offices of First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana, 1311 South Neil Street, Champaign, Illinois 61820.

The attached notice of the annual meeting and the proxy card summarize the formal business to be transacted at the annual meeting. The detailed proxy statement and the Company's 2022 Annual Report to Stockholders are both available on the Company's website at: www.greatamericanbancorp.com.

Directors and officers of Great American Bancorp, Inc. will be present at the meeting.

The Board of Directors unanimously recommends that you vote "FOR" the nominee for director.

Your cooperation is appreciated since a majority of the common stock must be represented, either in person or by proxy, to constitute a quorum for the conduct of business. Whether or not you expect to attend, please sign, date and return the enclosed proxy card promptly in the postage-paid envelope provided so that your shares will be represented.

On behalf of the Board of Directors and all of the employees of Great American Bancorp, Inc. and First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana, I thank you for your continued interest and support.

Sincerely yours,

George R. Rouse

President and Chief

Executive Officer