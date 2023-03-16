Advanced search
GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.

(GTPS)
03:52:16 2023-02-28
33.25 USD   +6.40%
10:55aGreat American Bancorp : 2023 Notice of Annual Meeting
PU
01/18Great American Bancorp : Notice of Annual Meeting
PU
01/18Great American Bancorp : 2022 Q4 Earnings
PU
Great American Bancorp : 2023 Notice of Annual Meeting

03/16/2023 | 10:55am EDT
GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.

1311 South Neil Street

Champaign, Illinois 61820

(217) 356-2265

March 17, 2023

Dear Stockholder:

You are cordially invited to attend the annual meeting of stockholders of Great American Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana, which will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., Central Time, at the offices of First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana, 1311 South Neil Street, Champaign, Illinois 61820.

The attached notice of the annual meeting and the proxy card summarize the formal business to be transacted at the annual meeting. The detailed proxy statement and the Company's 2022 Annual Report to Stockholders are both available on the Company's website at: www.greatamericanbancorp.com.

Directors and officers of Great American Bancorp, Inc. will be present at the meeting.

The Board of Directors unanimously recommends that you vote "FOR" the nominee for director.

Your cooperation is appreciated since a majority of the common stock must be represented, either in person or by proxy, to constitute a quorum for the conduct of business. Whether or not you expect to attend, please sign, date and return the enclosed proxy card promptly in the postage-paid envelope provided so that your shares will be represented.

On behalf of the Board of Directors and all of the employees of Great American Bancorp, Inc. and First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana, I thank you for your continued interest and support.

Sincerely yours,

George R. Rouse

President and Chief

Executive Officer

GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

To Be Held on April 18, 2023

__________________________________

On Tuesday, April 18, 2023, Great American Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") will hold its annual meeting of stockholders at the offices of First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana (the "Bank"), 1311 South Neil Street, Champaign, Illinois. The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m., Central Time.

At the annual meeting, stockholders will consider and vote upon the following matters:

  1. The election of one director to a three-year term of office; and
  2. Such other matters as may properly come before the annual meeting and at any adjournments thereof, including whether or not to adjourn the meeting.

Note: The Company's proxy statement and the 2022 Annual Report to Stockholders are located on the Company's website at www.greatamericanbancorp.com. If you would like to receive a printed copy of the proxy statement or the 2022 Annual Report, please contact the Company at (217) 356-2265, or at 1311 S. Neil Street, Champaign, IL 61820.

The Board of Directors is not aware of any other business to come before the meeting. The Board of Directors set February 21, 2023, as the record date for the annual meeting. This means that only record holders of the common stock of the Company as of the close of business on that date are entitled to receive notice of the annual meeting and to vote at the annual meeting.

Please complete and sign the enclosed form of proxy, which is solicited by the Board of Directors, and mail it promptly in the enclosed envelope. The proxy will not be used if you attend the annual meeting and vote in person.

By Order of the Board of Directors

Patrick J. McWilliams

Corporate Secretary

Champaign, Illinois

March 17, 2023

YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO ATTEND THE MEETING IN PERSON. WHETHER OR NOT YOU PLAN TO ATTEND THE MEETING, YOU ARE REQUESTED TO SIGN, DATE AND PROMPTLY RETURN THE ACCOMPANYING PROXY CARD IN THE ENCLOSED POSTAGE-PAID ENVELOPE

Disclaimer

Great American Bancorp Inc. published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8,35 M - -
Net income 2021 0,40 M - -
Net cash 2021 125 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,1x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 13,3 M 13,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -9,64x
EV / Sales 2021 -13,3x
Nbr of Employees 81
Free-Float 40,2%
Chart GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Great American Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George R. Rouse President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick J. Mcwilliams Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Ronald E. Guenther Chairman
Ronald Lane Kiddoo Independent Director
John Z. Hecker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.7.26%13
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.36%377 515
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.98%227 900
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.47%221 142
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.27%162 949
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.91%146 740