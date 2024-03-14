Great American Bancorp : 2024 Notice of Annual Meeting
March 14, 2024 at 02:35 pm EDT
GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
1311 South Neil Street
Champaign, Illinois 61820
(217) 356-2265
March 15, 2024
Dear Stockholder:
You are cordially invited to attend the annual meeting of stockholders of Great American Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana, which will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 9:30 a.m., Central Time, at the offices of First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana, 1311 South Neil Street, Champaign, Illinois 61820.
The attached notice of the annual meeting and the proxy card summarize the formal business to be transacted at the annual meeting. The detailed proxy statement and the Company's 2023 Annual Report to Stockholders are both available on the Company's website at: www.greatamericanbancorp.com.
Directors and officers of Great American Bancorp, Inc. will be present at the meeting.
The Board of Directors unanimously recommends that you vote "FOR" the nominees for director.
Your cooperation is appreciated since a majority of the common stock must be represented, either in person or by proxy, to constitute a quorum for the conduct of business. Whether or not you expect to attend, please sign, date and return the enclosed proxy card promptly in the postage-paid envelope provided so that your shares will be represented.
On behalf of the Board of Directors and all of the employees of Great American Bancorp, Inc. and First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana, I thank you for your continued interest and support.
Sincerely yours,
George R. Rouse
President and Chief
Executive Officer
GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
To Be Held on April 23, 2024
__________________________________
On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, Great American Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") will hold its annual meeting of stockholders at the offices of First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana (the "Bank"), 1311 South Neil Street, Champaign, Illinois. The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m., Central Time.
At the annual meeting, stockholders will consider and vote upon the following matters:
The election of two directors to a three-year term of office; and
Such other matters as may properly come before the annual meeting and at any adjournments thereof, including whether or not to adjourn the meeting.
Note: The Company's proxy statement and the 2023 Annual Report to Stockholders are located on the Company's website at www.greatamericanbancorp.com. If you would like to receive a printed copy of the proxy statement or the 2023 Annual Report, please contact the Company at (217) 356-2265, or at 1311 S. Neil Street, Champaign, IL 61820.
The Board of Directors is not aware of any other business to come before the meeting. The Board of Directors set February 27, 2024, as the record date for the annual meeting. This means that only record holders of the common stock of the Company as of the close of business on that date are entitled to receive notice of the annual meeting and to vote at the annual meeting.
Please complete and sign the enclosed form of proxy, which is solicited by the Board of Directors, and mail it promptly in the enclosed envelope. The proxy will not be used if you attend the annual meeting and vote in person.
By Order of the Board of Directors
Patrick J. McWilliams
Corporate Secretary
Champaign, Illinois
March 15, 2024
YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO ATTEND THE MEETING IN PERSON. WHETHER OR NOT YOU PLAN TO ATTEND THE MEETING, YOU ARE REQUESTED TO SIGN, DATE AND PROMPTLY RETURN THE ACCOMPANYING PROXY CARD IN THE ENCLOSED POSTAGE-PAID ENVELOPE
Great American Bancorp, Inc. is a thrift holding company. The Company's principal activity is the ownership and management of its wholly owned subsidiary, First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana (the Bank). The Bank is primarily engaged in providing a full range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Champaign County, Illinois. The Bank also provides full-service brokerage activities through a third-party broker-dealer and engages in the sale of tax-deferred annuities. The Bank's subsidiary, Park Avenue Service Corporation (PASC), offers insurance services to customers located primarily in Illinois. GTPS Insurance Agency, (the Agency) a division of PASC, sells a variety of insurance products to both individuals and businesses, including life, health, auto, property and casualty insurance. The Company grants mortgage, commercial and consumer loans to customers.