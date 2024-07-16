NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 16, 2024

Contact: Mr. Patrick McWilliams

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations (217) 356-2265

Great American Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings for the

Six Months Ending June 30, 2024

Champaign, Illinois - Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink®/GTPS), the holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana, reported net income of $1.881 million for the six months ending June 30, 2024, which is an increase of $718 thousand, or 61.7% from $1.163 million reported for the six months ending June 30, 2023. Basic and fully diluted earnings per share were $4.90 for the six months ending June 30, 2024 compared to $2.92 for the same period in 2023. The return on average assets ("ROA") and the return on average equity ("ROE") were 1.92% and 17.17% for the six months ending June 30, 2024, increasing from 1.10% ROA and 11.78% ROE for the same period in 2023.

Interest income from loans increased $693 thousand in 2024 compared to 2023 due to an increase in loans, as well as an increase in the yield. Average gross loans increased $4.770 million from $93.180 million for the six months ending June 30, 2023 to $97.950 for the six months ending June 30, 2024. In addition, the yield on loans increased from 4.64% for the six months ending June 30, 2023 to 5.80% for the six months ending June 30, 2024. Interest income from deposits with financial institutions and other, which are mostly overnight deposits maintained at the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank, increased $374 thousand in 2024 compared to 2023 due to the Federal Open Market Committee increasing the Federal funds target rate range from 4.25% to 4.50% as of January 1, 2023 to 5.25% to 5.50% as of July 26, 2023 and maintaining the target rate through June 30, 2024.

Noninterest income decreased $81 thousand in 2024 compared to 2023, from $1.676 million for the six months ending June 30, 2023 to $1.595 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in noninterest income is primarily due to the decrease in net gains on sales of loans. Net gain on sales of loans decreased $58 thousand for 2024 compared to 2023 due to the Company selling $1.557 million of loans during the six months ending June 30, 2024 compared to $3.620 million of loans during the same period in 2023.

Total noninterest expense increased $51 thousand, from $4.098 million for the six months ending June 30, 2023 to $4.149 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits offset by a decrease in other real estate owned expenses.

Net income for the three months ending June 30, 2024 was $958 thousand, which is an increase of $326 thousand from $632 thousand reported for the same period in 2023. The return on average assets ("ROA") and the return on average equity ("ROE") were 1.94% and 17.18% for the three months ending June 30, 2024, increasing from 1.21% ROA and 12.59% ROE for the same period in 20223

Total assets at June 30, 2024 were $193.537 million compared to $191.281 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $2.256 million. Total net loans, including loans held for sale, were $101.614 million at June 30, 2024, increasing $7.982 million or 8.5% from total net loans of $93.632 million at December 31, 2023. Total deposits increased $926 thousand, from $166.615 million at December 31, 2023 to $167.541 million at June 30, 2024.

First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois, and operates through its administrative/branch office in Champaign and through one additional full service branch located in Urbana, Illinois. The Bank also provides full service brokerage activities through a third-partybroker-dealer. The Bank's subsidiary, Park Avenue Service Corporation, sells insurance products through the GTPS Insurance Agency. The Bank's deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

This earnings report may contain certain forward-looking statements which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services. Great American Bancorp, Inc. stock is traded on OTC Pink®, under the symbol, "GTPS."

GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(unaudited except amounts reported as of December 31, 2023; in thousands, except share data)

2024

2023

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

4,096

$

4,195

Interest-bearing demand deposits

30,135

35,864

Cash and cash equivalents

34,231

40,059

Securities available for sale

16

18

Securities held to maturity

50,469

50,488

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

266

258

Loans held for sale

97

-

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of 2024 - $977; 2023 - $928

101,517

93,632

Premises and equipment, net

4,133

4,129

Goodwill

485

485

Other real estate owned

40

40

Other assets

2,283

2,172

Total assets

$

193,537

$

191,281

Liabilities and Stock holders' Equity

Liabilities

Deposits

Noninterest-bearing

$

52,375

$

46,784

Interest-bearing

115,166

119,831

Total deposits

167,541

166,615

Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance

350

337

Other liabilities

3,155

2,971

Total liabilities

171,046

169,923

Stockholders' Equity

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value;

1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued

-

-

Common stock, $0.01 par value;

1,000,000 shares authorized and issued

10

10

Additional paid-in capital

3,310

3,310

Retained earnings

39,324

37,616

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(78)

(78)

Common stock in treasury, at cost (2024 - 628,315 shares; 2023 - 613,315 shares)

(20,075)

(19,500)

Total stockholders' equity

22,491

21,358

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

193,537

$

191,281

GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Income

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

Interest and Dividend Income

2024

2023

Loans

$

2,911

$

2,218

Securities

1,191

1,089

Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock

7

4

Deposits with financial institutions and other

1,055

681

Total interest and dividend income

5,164

3,992

Interest Expense

Deposits

21

26

Other

2

2

Total interest expense

23

28

Net Interest Income

5,141

3,964

Provision (Credit) for Loan Losses

50

-

Net Interest Income After Provision (Credit) for Loan Losses

5,091

3,964

Noninterest Income

Insurance sales commissions

1,011

953

Customer service fees

234

231

Other service charges and fees

166

170

Net gain on sales of loans

42

100

Loan servicing fees, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights

17

42

Net gain on sales of other real estate owned

-

52

Other

125

128

Total noninterest income

1,595

1,676

Noninterest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

2,415

2,307

Occupancy expense

337

308

Equipment expense

454

439

Professional fees

158

134

Marketing expense

118

117

Printing and office supplies

52

69

Directors and committee fees

88

88

Other real estate owned expense, net

2

170

FDIC deposit insurance expense

43

49

Other

482

417

Total noninterest expense

4,149

4,098

Income Before Income Taxes

2,537

1,542

Income tax expense

656

379

Net Income

$

1,881

$

1,163

Earnings per share, basic and diluted

$

4.90

$

2.92

Dividends Declared per Share

$

0.45

$

0.37

GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

Interest and Dividend Income

2024

2023

Loans

$

1,513

$

1,140

Securities

708

543

Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock

4

2

Deposits with financial institutions and other

411

378

Total interest and dividend income

2,636

2,063

Interest Expense

Deposits

10

12

Other

1

1

Total interest expense

11

13

Net Interest Income

2,625

2,050

Provision (Credit) for Loan Losses

10

-

Net Interest Income After Provision (Credit) for Loan Losses

2,615

2,050

Noninterest Income

Insurance sales commissions

470

414

Customer service fees

111

121

Other service charges and fees

86

85

Net gain on sales of loans

12

55

Loan servicing fees, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights

4

16

Net gain on sales of other real estate owned

-

44

Other

66

87

Total noninterest income

749

822

Noninterest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

1,197

1,136

Occupancy expense

174

162

Equipment expense

232

210

Professional fees

78

62

Marketing expense

68

62

Printing and office supplies

26

36

Directors and committee fees

44

44

Other real estate owned expense, net

1

75

FDIC deposit insurance expense

21

34

Other

236

207

Total noninterest expense

2,077

2,028

Income Before Income Taxes

1,287

844

Income tax expense

329

212

Net Income

$

958

$

632

Earnings per share, basic and diluted

$

2.51

$

1.59

Dividends Declared per Share

$

0.25

$

0.20

GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Financial Data

(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

As of

As of

June 30,

December 31,

2024

2023

Total assets

$

193,537

$

191,281

Total loans, net

101,614

93,632

Loan loss reserve

977

928

Non-performing loans

95

100

Non-performing loans to total assets

0.05%

0.05%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.95%

0.98%

Allowance for loan losses to total assets

0.50%

0.49%

Other real estate owned

40

40

Investment securities

50,485

50,506

Total deposits

167,541

166,615

Checking deposits

100,509

97,453

Money market deposits

18,223

18,914

Savings deposits

41,391

42,210

Certificates of deposit

7,418

8,038

Total stockholders' equity

22,491

21,358

Three Months

Three Months

Six Months

Six Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

Net interest margin (annualized)

5.61%

4.15%

5.57%

3.94%

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.94%

1.21%

1.92%

1.10%

Return on average equity (annualized)

17.18%

12.59%

17.17%

11.78%

