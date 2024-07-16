NEWS RELEASE
July 16, 2024
Great American Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings for the
Six Months Ending June 30, 2024
Champaign, Illinois - Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink®/GTPS), the holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana, reported net income of $1.881 million for the six months ending June 30, 2024, which is an increase of $718 thousand, or 61.7% from $1.163 million reported for the six months ending June 30, 2023. Basic and fully diluted earnings per share were $4.90 for the six months ending June 30, 2024 compared to $2.92 for the same period in 2023. The return on average assets ("ROA") and the return on average equity ("ROE") were 1.92% and 17.17% for the six months ending June 30, 2024, increasing from 1.10% ROA and 11.78% ROE for the same period in 2023.
Interest income from loans increased $693 thousand in 2024 compared to 2023 due to an increase in loans, as well as an increase in the yield. Average gross loans increased $4.770 million from $93.180 million for the six months ending June 30, 2023 to $97.950 for the six months ending June 30, 2024. In addition, the yield on loans increased from 4.64% for the six months ending June 30, 2023 to 5.80% for the six months ending June 30, 2024. Interest income from deposits with financial institutions and other, which are mostly overnight deposits maintained at the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank, increased $374 thousand in 2024 compared to 2023 due to the Federal Open Market Committee increasing the Federal funds target rate range from 4.25% to 4.50% as of January 1, 2023 to 5.25% to 5.50% as of July 26, 2023 and maintaining the target rate through June 30, 2024.
Noninterest income decreased $81 thousand in 2024 compared to 2023, from $1.676 million for the six months ending June 30, 2023 to $1.595 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in noninterest income is primarily due to the decrease in net gains on sales of loans. Net gain on sales of loans decreased $58 thousand for 2024 compared to 2023 due to the Company selling $1.557 million of loans during the six months ending June 30, 2024 compared to $3.620 million of loans during the same period in 2023.
Total noninterest expense increased $51 thousand, from $4.098 million for the six months ending June 30, 2023 to $4.149 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits offset by a decrease in other real estate owned expenses.
Net income for the three months ending June 30, 2024 was $958 thousand, which is an increase of $326 thousand from $632 thousand reported for the same period in 2023. The return on average assets ("ROA") and the return on average equity ("ROE") were 1.94% and 17.18% for the three months ending June 30, 2024, increasing from 1.21% ROA and 12.59% ROE for the same period in 20223
Total assets at June 30, 2024 were $193.537 million compared to $191.281 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $2.256 million. Total net loans, including loans held for sale, were $101.614 million at June 30, 2024, increasing $7.982 million or 8.5% from total net loans of $93.632 million at December 31, 2023. Total deposits increased $926 thousand, from $166.615 million at December 31, 2023 to $167.541 million at June 30, 2024.
First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois, and operates through its administrative/branch office in Champaign and through one additional full service branch located in Urbana, Illinois. The Bank also provides full service brokerage activities through a third-partybroker-dealer. The Bank's subsidiary, Park Avenue Service Corporation, sells insurance products through the GTPS Insurance Agency. The Bank's deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
This earnings report may contain certain forward-looking statements which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services. Great American Bancorp, Inc. stock is traded on OTC Pink®, under the symbol, "GTPS."
GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(unaudited except amounts reported as of December 31, 2023; in thousands, except share data)
2024
2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
4,096
$
4,195
Interest-bearing demand deposits
30,135
35,864
Cash and cash equivalents
34,231
40,059
Securities available for sale
16
18
Securities held to maturity
50,469
50,488
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
266
258
Loans held for sale
97
-
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of 2024 - $977; 2023 - $928
101,517
93,632
Premises and equipment, net
4,133
4,129
Goodwill
485
485
Other real estate owned
40
40
Other assets
2,283
2,172
Total assets
$
193,537
$
191,281
Liabilities and Stock holders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
52,375
$
46,784
Interest-bearing
115,166
119,831
Total deposits
167,541
166,615
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance
350
337
Other liabilities
3,155
2,971
Total liabilities
171,046
169,923
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value;
1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value;
1,000,000 shares authorized and issued
10
10
Additional paid-in capital
3,310
3,310
Retained earnings
39,324
37,616
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(78)
(78)
Common stock in treasury, at cost (2024 - 628,315 shares; 2023 - 613,315 shares)
(20,075)
(19,500)
Total stockholders' equity
22,491
21,358
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
193,537
$
191,281
GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)
Interest and Dividend Income
2024
2023
Loans
$
2,911
$
2,218
Securities
1,191
1,089
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
7
4
Deposits with financial institutions and other
1,055
681
Total interest and dividend income
5,164
3,992
Interest Expense
Deposits
21
26
Other
2
2
Total interest expense
23
28
Net Interest Income
5,141
3,964
Provision (Credit) for Loan Losses
50
-
Net Interest Income After Provision (Credit) for Loan Losses
5,091
3,964
Noninterest Income
Insurance sales commissions
1,011
953
Customer service fees
234
231
Other service charges and fees
166
170
Net gain on sales of loans
42
100
Loan servicing fees, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights
17
42
Net gain on sales of other real estate owned
-
52
Other
125
128
Total noninterest income
1,595
1,676
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,415
2,307
Occupancy expense
337
308
Equipment expense
454
439
Professional fees
158
134
Marketing expense
118
117
Printing and office supplies
52
69
Directors and committee fees
88
88
Other real estate owned expense, net
2
170
FDIC deposit insurance expense
43
49
Other
482
417
Total noninterest expense
4,149
4,098
Income Before Income Taxes
2,537
1,542
Income tax expense
656
379
Net Income
$
1,881
$
1,163
Earnings per share, basic and diluted
$
4.90
$
2.92
Dividends Declared per Share
$
0.45
$
0.37
GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)
Interest and Dividend Income
2024
2023
Loans
$
1,513
$
1,140
Securities
708
543
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
4
2
Deposits with financial institutions and other
411
378
Total interest and dividend income
2,636
2,063
Interest Expense
Deposits
10
12
Other
1
1
Total interest expense
11
13
Net Interest Income
2,625
2,050
Provision (Credit) for Loan Losses
10
-
Net Interest Income After Provision (Credit) for Loan Losses
2,615
2,050
Noninterest Income
Insurance sales commissions
470
414
Customer service fees
111
121
Other service charges and fees
86
85
Net gain on sales of loans
12
55
Loan servicing fees, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights
4
16
Net gain on sales of other real estate owned
-
44
Other
66
87
Total noninterest income
749
822
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
1,197
1,136
Occupancy expense
174
162
Equipment expense
232
210
Professional fees
78
62
Marketing expense
68
62
Printing and office supplies
26
36
Directors and committee fees
44
44
Other real estate owned expense, net
1
75
FDIC deposit insurance expense
21
34
Other
236
207
Total noninterest expense
2,077
2,028
Income Before Income Taxes
1,287
844
Income tax expense
329
212
Net Income
$
958
$
632
Earnings per share, basic and diluted
$
2.51
$
1.59
Dividends Declared per Share
$
0.25
$
0.20
GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Financial Data
(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)
As of
As of
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
Total assets
$
193,537
$
191,281
Total loans, net
101,614
93,632
Loan loss reserve
977
928
Non-performing loans
95
100
Non-performing loans to total assets
0.05%
0.05%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.95%
0.98%
Allowance for loan losses to total assets
0.50%
0.49%
Other real estate owned
40
40
Investment securities
50,485
50,506
Total deposits
167,541
166,615
Checking deposits
100,509
97,453
Money market deposits
18,223
18,914
Savings deposits
41,391
42,210
Certificates of deposit
7,418
8,038
Total stockholders' equity
22,491
21,358
Three Months
Three Months
Six Months
Six Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Net interest margin (annualized)
5.61%
4.15%
5.57%
3.94%
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.94%
1.21%
1.92%
1.10%
Return on average equity (annualized)
17.18%
12.59%
17.17%
11.78%
