NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 16, 2024

Contact: Mr. Patrick McWilliams

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations (217) 356-2265

Great American Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings for the

Six Months Ending June 30, 2024

Champaign, Illinois - Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink®/GTPS), the holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana, reported net income of $1.881 million for the six months ending June 30, 2024, which is an increase of $718 thousand, or 61.7% from $1.163 million reported for the six months ending June 30, 2023. Basic and fully diluted earnings per share were $4.90 for the six months ending June 30, 2024 compared to $2.92 for the same period in 2023. The return on average assets ("ROA") and the return on average equity ("ROE") were 1.92% and 17.17% for the six months ending June 30, 2024, increasing from 1.10% ROA and 11.78% ROE for the same period in 2023.

Interest income from loans increased $693 thousand in 2024 compared to 2023 due to an increase in loans, as well as an increase in the yield. Average gross loans increased $4.770 million from $93.180 million for the six months ending June 30, 2023 to $97.950 for the six months ending June 30, 2024. In addition, the yield on loans increased from 4.64% for the six months ending June 30, 2023 to 5.80% for the six months ending June 30, 2024. Interest income from deposits with financial institutions and other, which are mostly overnight deposits maintained at the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank, increased $374 thousand in 2024 compared to 2023 due to the Federal Open Market Committee increasing the Federal funds target rate range from 4.25% to 4.50% as of January 1, 2023 to 5.25% to 5.50% as of July 26, 2023 and maintaining the target rate through June 30, 2024.

Noninterest income decreased $81 thousand in 2024 compared to 2023, from $1.676 million for the six months ending June 30, 2023 to $1.595 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in noninterest income is primarily due to the decrease in net gains on sales of loans. Net gain on sales of loans decreased $58 thousand for 2024 compared to 2023 due to the Company selling $1.557 million of loans during the six months ending June 30, 2024 compared to $3.620 million of loans during the same period in 2023.

1