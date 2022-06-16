Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Great Atlantic Resources Corp.
  News
  Summary
    GR   CA3900873025

GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP.

(GR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:54 2022-06-16 pm EDT
0.1200 CAD   -11.11%
Great Atlantic Resources : Announces Financing

06/16/2022 | 05:13pm EDT
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2022 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of $500,000. The units of the financing will comprise of one common share and a full share purchase warrant, which may be exercised for a period of 5 years at a price of $0.12 per share. The proceeds of the private placement will be used for general working capital and exploration work. A finder's fee may be paid to eligible finders in accordance with the TSX-V policies. All securities issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing. The offerings and payment of finders' fees are both subject to approval by the TSX-V. Directors, officers or other insiders of the Company may participate in the foregoing offerings, and such parties may sell securities of the Company owned or controlled by them personally through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange to finance participation in such offerings.

On Behalf of the board of directors

"Christopher R Anderson"
Mr. Christopher R. Anderson
President CEO Director
604-488-3900 - Office

Investor Relations:
Andrew Job
1-416-628-1560
IR@GreatAtlanticResources.com

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resource Corp.
888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

SOURCE: Great Atlantic Resources Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705494/Great-Atlantic-Announces-Financing

Disclaimer

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 21:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,26 M -1,75 M -1,75 M
Net cash 2021 1,24 M 0,96 M 0,96 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,68x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,83 M 2,96 M 2,96 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,4%
Chart GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Great Atlantic Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher Ross Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Kent Chief Financial Officer & Director
Allan J. Beaton Independent Director
Barry Brown Secretary
Dave Martin Senior Geologist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP.-46.00%3
BHP GROUP LIMITED5.78%154 413
RIO TINTO PLC15.58%113 434
GLENCORE PLC31.12%77 415
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC17.74%51 994
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)43.95%37 784