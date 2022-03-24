Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Great Boulder Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBR   AU000000GBR2

GREAT BOULDER RESOURCES LIMITED

(GBR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Great Boulder Resources : 99.7% gold recovery in second met test at Mulga Bill

03/24/2022 | 06:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX Announcement

25 MARCH 2022

99.7% GOLD RECOVERY IN SECOND ROUND

OF METALLURGICAL TESTING AT MULGA BILL

only

HIGHLIGHTS

use

New metallurgical test results show 99.7% recovery of gold in a sample from Mulga Bill

Increased cyanide dosage lifted overall recovery by 12% compared to the previous test

Gravity recovery was consistent at 62.1%

Diamond drilling at Mulga Bill is ongoing and RC drilling is scheduled to recommence in

personal

the first week of April

Great Boulder Resources ("Great Boulder" or the "Company") (ASX: GBR) is pleased to announce

results from further metallurgical tests conducted on a sample of high-grade drill chips from the

Mulga Bill prospect at the Side Well Gold Project ("Side Well") in Western Australia.

As announced to the ASX on 10 March 2022 a series of three leach tests examined the effect of

various grind sizes over a 48-hour period. All three tests achieved similar recoveries in the range of

87.2% to 88.0%, indicating that gold recovery is not affected by grind size.

A fourth leach test completed this week increased overall gold recovery to 99.7% by increasing the

cyanide concentration, resulting in a residue or tails grade of 0.1g/t Au. Gravity recovery in this test

was consistent with the previous three tests at 62.1%.

Great Boulder's Managing Director, Andrew Paterson commented:

"This is a fantastic result. Achieving an overall gold recovery of 99.7% on a high-grade sample is

For

excellent, but only leaving 0.1g/t in the tail is sensational."

"For this test IMO increased the maintained cyanide level from 300ppm to 400ppm and used a coarse

grind size of 150 μm, which was enough to improve gold recovery from 87.7% to 99.7%."

"This is another step in our understanding of Mulga Bill, and we will be doing more comprehensive

metallurgical studies on other mineralised zones and on drill core over the next few months."

The three leach tests completed previously by Independent Metallurgical Operations Pty Ltd (IMO)

were conducted at grind sizes of 150 μm, 106 μm and 75 μm. All three tests had an initial cyanide

concentration of 500ppm NaCN, maintained at 300ppm NaCN over 48 hours. Overall gold recovery

was 87.7%, 88.0% and 87.2% respectively, which resulted in a residue grade of over 4.3g/t Au in

each case.The sample composite was selected from two high-grade RC intersections. Both were in

the transitional zone just above the fresh rock interface, from 91m and 101m downhole respectively.

ASX Code: GBR

Contact: Andrew Paterson, Managing Director

E: admin@greatboulder.com.au

GREATBOULDER.COM.AU

P: +61 8 9321 6037

Level 1, 51 Colin St West Perth WA 6005

ABN 70 611 695 955

ASX Announcement

25 MARCH 2022

2

For personal use only

For the fourth test IMO used a grind size of 150 μm and an initial cyanide concentration of 750ppm NaCN, maintained at 400ppm NaCN over 48 hours. This resulted in an overall recovery of 99.7% and a residue grade of 0.1g/t Au.

Future testing will examine the metallurgical characteristics of other styles of mineralisation at Mulga Bill, including lower-grade zones and areas with significant chalcopyrite (copper) and associated gold mineralisation in order to build up a more comprehensive understanding of the overall metallurgy. Mineralised samples from drill core will also enable physical testing of the crushing and grinding parameters of different mineralisation styles.

This announcement has been approved by the Great Boulder Board.

For further information contact:

Andrew Paterson

Media

Managing Director

For further information, please contact:

Great Boulder Resources Limited

Lucas Robinson

admin@greatboulder.com.au

Corporate Storytime +61 408 228 889

www.greatboulder.com.au

lucas@corporatestorytime.com

Follow GBR on LinkedIn

Follow GBR on Twitter

TABLE 1: SUMMARY STATISTICS FROM ALL LEACH TESTS (AU ONLY)

Gold Summary

LT1

LT2

LT3

LT4

Grind Size

µm

150

106

75

150

CN Conc

ppm

500/300

500/300

500/300

750/400

Gravity Recovery

%

62.3

62.7

62.4

62.1

2 Hour Recovery

%

66.6

67.6

68.1

69.8

4 Hour Recovery

%

71.9

71.3

69.8

78.2

8 Hour Recovery

%

77.8

77.2

75.1

89.4

24 Hour Recovery

%

83.8

82.4

80.8

99.8

48 Hour Recovery

%

87.7

88.0

87.2

99.7

Calculated Head Grade

g/t

35.95

35.84

36.17

36.14

Assayed Head Grade

g/t

39.47

39.47

39.47

39.47

Residue Grade

g/t

4.41

4.31

4.64

0.10

Gravity Recovery

%

62.3

62.7

62.4

62.1

Gravity Recovery

g/t

22.40

22.48

22.58

22.43

Leach Recovery

g/t

9.13

9.05

8.95

13.60

Total Recovery

g/t

31.54

31.53

31.53

36.04

24 Hour Cyanide Cons

kg/t

0.82

0.79

1.05

1.56

48 Hour Cyanide Cons

kg/t

0.94

0.94

1.05

1.61

24 Hour Lime Cons

kg/t

0.24

0.15

0.20

0.15

48 Hour Lime Cons

kg/t

0.24

0.15

0.20

0.15

ASX Code: GBR

Contact: Andrew Paterson, Managing Director

E: admin@greatboulder.com.au

GREATBOULDER.COM.AU

P: +61 8 9321 6037

Level 1, 51 Colin St West Perth WA 6005

ABN 70 611 695 955

ASX Announcement

25 MARCH 2022

3

For personal use only

FIGURE 1: SIDE WELL PROJECT LOCATION PLAN.

About Great Boulder Resources

Great Boulder is a mineral exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective gold and base metals assets ranging from greenfields through to advanced exploration located in Western Australia. The Company's core focus is advancing the Whiteheads and Side Well gold projects while progressing initial exploration at the earlier stage Wellington Base Metal Project located in an emerging MVT province. With a portfolio of highly prospective assets plus the backing of a strong technical team, the Company is well positioned for future success.

ASX Code: GBR

Contact: Andrew Paterson, Managing Director

E: admin@greatboulder.com.au

GREATBOULDER.COM.AU

P: +61 8 9321 6037

Level 1, 51 Colin St West Perth WA 6005

ABN 70 611 695 955

ASX Announcement

25 MARCH 2022

4

For personal use only

FIGURE 2: GREAT BOULDER'S PROJECTS

Competent Person's Statement

Exploration information in this Announcement is based upon work undertaken by Mr Andrew Paterson who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Paterson has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a 'Competent Person' as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). Mr Paterson is an employee of Great Boulder Resources and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

ASX Code: GBR

Contact: Andrew Paterson, Managing Director

E: admin@greatboulder.com.au

GREATBOULDER.COM.AU

P: +61 8 9321 6037

Level 1, 51 Colin St West Perth WA 6005

ABN 70 611 695 955

ASX Announcement

25 MARCH 2022

5

APPENDIX 1 - JORC CODE, 2012 EDITION TABLE 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

only

Criteria

Commentary

Sampling techniques

Samples used in the metallurgical test work were taken from selected RC intervals by spear sampling

individual metre samples to form a composite bulk sample. The sample intervals were taken from

21MBRC034 91 to 96m and 21MBRC050 101 to 104m. Additional JORC Table 1 information is

contained in GBR ASX announcements of 2 September 2021 and 25 October 2021.

Drilling techniques

Drilling was reverse circulation (RC) undertaken by KTE Drilling during the 2021 Phase 4 RC program.

Drill sample recovery

Not applicable - this announcement refers to metallurgical test work only. For specific information

use

relating to AC, RC and diamond drill sampling please refer to individual ASX drilling result

announcements from 2020 through to present.

Logging

Not applicable - this announcement refers to metallurgical test work only. For specific information

relating to AC, RC and diamond drill sampling please refer to individual ASX drilling result

announcements from 2020 through to present.

Sub-sampling techniques

Not applicable - this announcement refers to metallurgical test work only. For specific information

and sample preparation

relating to AC, RC and diamond drill sampling please refer to individual ASX drilling result

announcements from 2020 through to present.

personalFor

Quality of assay data

Not applicable - this announcement refers to metallurgical test work only. For specific information

and laboratory tests

relating to AC, RC and diamond drill sampling please refer to individual ASX drilling result

announcements from 2020 through to present.

Verification of sampling

Not applicable - this announcement refers to metallurgical test work only. For specific information

and assaying

relating to AC, RC and diamond drill sampling please refer to individual ASX drilling result

announcements from 2020 through to present.

Data spacing and

Not applicable - this announcement refers to metallurgical test work only. For specific information

distribution

relating to AC, RC and diamond drill sampling please refer to individual ASX drilling result

announcements from 2020 through to present.

Orientation of data in

Not applicable - this announcement refers to metallurgical test work only. For specific information

relation to geological

relating to AC, RC and diamond drill sampling please refer to individual ASX drilling result

structure

announcements from 2020 through to present.

Sample security

Not applicable - this announcement refers to metallurgical test work only. For specific information

relating to AC, RC and diamond drill sampling please refer to individual ASX drilling result

announcements from 2020 through to present.

Audits or reviews

The metallurgical results and conclusions have been peer-reviewed within the organization

responsible for conducting them.

ASX Code: GBR

Contact: Andrew Paterson, Managing Director

E: admin@greatboulder.com.au

GREATBOULDER.COM.AU

P: +61 8 9321 6037

Level 1, 51 Colin St West Perth WA 6005

ABN 70 611 695 955

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Great Boulder Resources Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 22:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GREAT BOULDER RESOURCES LIMITED
06:36pGREAT BOULDER RESOURCES : 99.7% gold recovery in second met test at Mulga Bill
PU
03/23GREAT BOULDER RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - GBR
PU
03/22Great boulder resources - mulga bill phase 5 drill results and side well exploration up..
AQ
03/22Great Boulder Resources Hits High-Grade Gold at Side Well Gold Project
MT
03/21GREAT BOULDER RESOURCES : Mulga Bill Drill Results and Side Well Exploration Update
PU
03/21Great Boulder Resources Limited Announces Remaining Assays Received for the Phase 5 Rev..
CI
03/11Great boulder resources - side well exploration update
AQ
03/11Great Boulder Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Decemb..
CI
03/10Great Boulder Resources to Start RC Drilling Programs at Western Australia's Side Well ..
MT
03/10GREAT BOULDER RESOURCES : Initial IP Results Highlight Mulga Bill Sulphide Zones
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,75 M -0,56 M -0,56 M
Net cash 2021 6,65 M 4,99 M 4,99 M
P/E ratio 2021 -25,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 44,8 M 33,6 M 33,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart GREAT BOULDER RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Great Boulder Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREAT BOULDER RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew George Paterson Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Gregory Clifton Hall Non-Executive Chairman
Melanie Jane Leighton Independent Non-Executive Director
Melanie Jane Ross Secretary
Scott Halley Chief Geochemist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREAT BOULDER RESOURCES LIMITED-9.09%33
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED8.62%13 976
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED32.59%12 474
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.15.46%8 533
SILVERCREST METALS INC.18.00%1 363
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.29.53%903