Great Boulder Resources : 99.7% gold recovery in second met test at Mulga Bill
03/24/2022 | 06:36pm EDT
ASX Announcement
25 MARCH 2022
99.7% GOLD RECOVERY IN SECOND ROUND
OF METALLURGICAL TESTING AT MULGA BILL
only
HIGHLIGHTS
use
➢ New metallurgical test results show 99.7% recovery of gold in a sample from Mulga Bill
➢ Increased cyanide dosage lifted overall recovery by 12% compared to the previous test
➢ Gravity recovery was consistent at 62.1%
➢ Diamond drilling at Mulga Bill is ongoing and RC drilling is scheduled to recommence in
personal
the first week of April
Great Boulder Resources ("Great Boulder" or the "Company") (ASX: GBR) is pleased to announce
results from further metallurgical tests conducted on a sample of high-grade drill chips from the
Mulga Bill prospect at the Side Well Gold Project ("Side Well") in Western Australia.
As announced to the ASX on 10 March 2022 a series of three leach tests examined the effect of
various grind sizes over a 48-hour period. All three tests achieved similar recoveries in the range of
87.2% to 88.0%, indicating that gold recovery is not affected by grind size.
A fourth leach test completed this week increased overall gold recovery to 99.7% by increasing the
cyanide concentration, resulting in a residue or tails grade of 0.1g/t Au. Gravity recovery in this test
was consistent with the previous three tests at 62.1%.
Great Boulder's Managing Director, Andrew Paterson commented:
"This is a fantastic result. Achieving an overall gold recovery of 99.7% on a high-grade sample is
For
excellent, but only leaving 0.1g/t in the tail is sensational."
"For this test IMO increased the maintained cyanide level from 300ppm to 400ppm and used a coarse
grind size of 150 μm, which was enough to improve gold recovery from 87.7% to 99.7%."
"This is another step in our understanding of Mulga Bill, and we will be doing more comprehensive
metallurgical studies on other mineralised zones and on drill core over the next few months."
The three leach tests completed previously by Independent Metallurgical Operations Pty Ltd (IMO)
were conducted at grind sizes of 150 μm, 106 μm and 75 μm. All three tests had an initial cyanide
concentration of 500ppm NaCN, maintained at 300ppm NaCN over 48 hours. Overall gold recovery
was 87.7%, 88.0% and 87.2% respectively, which resulted in a residue grade of over 4.3g/t Au in
each case.The sample composite was selected from two high-grade RC intersections. Both were in
the transitional zone just above the fresh rock interface, from 91m and 101m downhole respectively.
ASX Code: GBR
Contact: Andrew Paterson, Managing Director
E: admin@greatboulder.com.au
GREATBOULDER.COM.AU
P: +61 8 9321 6037
Level 1, 51 Colin St West Perth WA 6005
ABN 70 611 695 955
ASX Announcement
25 MARCH 2022
2
For personal use only
For the fourth test IMO used a grind size of 150 μm and an initial cyanide concentration of 750ppm NaCN, maintained at 400ppm NaCN over 48 hours. This resulted in an overall recovery of 99.7% and a residue grade of 0.1g/t Au.
Future testing will examine the metallurgical characteristics of other styles of mineralisation at Mulga Bill, including lower-grade zones and areas with significant chalcopyrite (copper) and associated gold mineralisation in order to build up a more comprehensive understanding of the overall metallurgy. Mineralised samples from drill core will also enable physical testing of the crushing and grinding parameters of different mineralisation styles.
This announcement has been approved by the Great Boulder Board.
TABLE 1: SUMMARY STATISTICS FROM ALL LEACH TESTS (AU ONLY)
Gold Summary
LT1
LT2
LT3
LT4
Grind Size
µm
150
106
75
150
CN Conc
ppm
500/300
500/300
500/300
750/400
Gravity Recovery
%
62.3
62.7
62.4
62.1
2 Hour Recovery
%
66.6
67.6
68.1
69.8
4 Hour Recovery
%
71.9
71.3
69.8
78.2
8 Hour Recovery
%
77.8
77.2
75.1
89.4
24 Hour Recovery
%
83.8
82.4
80.8
99.8
48 Hour Recovery
%
87.7
88.0
87.2
99.7
Calculated Head Grade
g/t
35.95
35.84
36.17
36.14
Assayed Head Grade
g/t
39.47
39.47
39.47
39.47
Residue Grade
g/t
4.41
4.31
4.64
0.10
Gravity Recovery
%
62.3
62.7
62.4
62.1
Gravity Recovery
g/t
22.40
22.48
22.58
22.43
Leach Recovery
g/t
9.13
9.05
8.95
13.60
Total Recovery
g/t
31.54
31.53
31.53
36.04
24 Hour Cyanide Cons
kg/t
0.82
0.79
1.05
1.56
48 Hour Cyanide Cons
kg/t
0.94
0.94
1.05
1.61
24 Hour Lime Cons
kg/t
0.24
0.15
0.20
0.15
48 Hour Lime Cons
kg/t
0.24
0.15
0.20
0.15
ASX Code: GBR
Contact: Andrew Paterson, Managing Director
E: admin@greatboulder.com.au
GREATBOULDER.COM.AU
P: +61 8 9321 6037
Level 1, 51 Colin St West Perth WA 6005
ABN 70 611 695 955
ASX Announcement
25 MARCH 2022
3
For personal use only
FIGURE 1: SIDE WELL PROJECT LOCATION PLAN.
About Great Boulder Resources
Great Boulder is a mineral exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective gold and base metals assets ranging from greenfields through to advanced exploration located in Western Australia. The Company's core focus is advancing the Whiteheads and Side Well gold projects while progressing initial exploration at the earlier stage Wellington Base Metal Project located in an emerging MVT province. With a portfolio of highly prospective assets plus the backing of a strong technical team, the Company is well positioned for future success.
ASX Code: GBR
Contact: Andrew Paterson, Managing Director
E: admin@greatboulder.com.au
GREATBOULDER.COM.AU
P: +61 8 9321 6037
Level 1, 51 Colin St West Perth WA 6005
ABN 70 611 695 955
ASX Announcement
25 MARCH 2022
4
For personal use only
FIGURE 2: GREAT BOULDER'S PROJECTS
Competent Person's Statement
Exploration information in this Announcement is based upon work undertaken by Mr Andrew Paterson who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Paterson has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a 'Competent Person' as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). Mr Paterson is an employee of Great Boulder Resources and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
ASX Code: GBR
Contact: Andrew Paterson, Managing Director
E: admin@greatboulder.com.au
GREATBOULDER.COM.AU
P: +61 8 9321 6037
Level 1, 51 Colin St West Perth WA 6005
ABN 70 611 695 955
ASX Announcement
25 MARCH 2022
5
APPENDIX 1 - JORC CODE, 2012 EDITION TABLE 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
only
Criteria
Commentary
Sampling techniques
Samples used in the metallurgical test work were taken from selected RC intervals by spear sampling
individual metre samples to form a composite bulk sample. The sample intervals were taken from
21MBRC034 91 to 96m and 21MBRC050 101 to 104m. Additional JORC Table 1 information is
contained in GBR ASX announcements of 2 September 2021 and 25 October 2021.
Drilling techniques
Drilling was reverse circulation (RC) undertaken by KTE Drilling during the 2021 Phase 4 RC program.
Drill sample recovery
Not applicable - this announcement refers to metallurgical test work only. For specific information
use
relating to AC, RC and diamond drill sampling please refer to individual ASX drilling result
announcements from 2020 through to present.
Logging
Not applicable - this announcement refers to metallurgical test work only. For specific information
relating to AC, RC and diamond drill sampling please refer to individual ASX drilling result
announcements from 2020 through to present.
Sub-sampling techniques
Not applicable - this announcement refers to metallurgical test work only. For specific information
and sample preparation
relating to AC, RC and diamond drill sampling please refer to individual ASX drilling result
announcements from 2020 through to present.
personalFor
Quality of assay data
Not applicable - this announcement refers to metallurgical test work only. For specific information
and laboratory tests
relating to AC, RC and diamond drill sampling please refer to individual ASX drilling result
announcements from 2020 through to present.
Verification of sampling
Not applicable - this announcement refers to metallurgical test work only. For specific information
and assaying
relating to AC, RC and diamond drill sampling please refer to individual ASX drilling result
announcements from 2020 through to present.
Data spacing and
Not applicable - this announcement refers to metallurgical test work only. For specific information
distribution
relating to AC, RC and diamond drill sampling please refer to individual ASX drilling result
announcements from 2020 through to present.
Orientation of data in
Not applicable - this announcement refers to metallurgical test work only. For specific information
relation to geological
relating to AC, RC and diamond drill sampling please refer to individual ASX drilling result
structure
announcements from 2020 through to present.
Sample security
Not applicable - this announcement refers to metallurgical test work only. For specific information
relating to AC, RC and diamond drill sampling please refer to individual ASX drilling result
announcements from 2020 through to present.
Audits or reviews
The metallurgical results and conclusions have been peer-reviewed within the organization
responsible for conducting them.
ASX Code: GBR
Contact: Andrew Paterson, Managing Director
E: admin@greatboulder.com.au
GREATBOULDER.COM.AU
P: +61 8 9321 6037
Level 1, 51 Colin St West Perth WA 6005
ABN 70 611 695 955
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Great Boulder Resources Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 22:35:06 UTC.