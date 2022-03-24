Great Boulder Resources : 99.7% gold recovery in second met test at Mulga Bill

For the fourth test IMO used a grind size of 150 μm and an initial cyanide concentration of 750ppm NaCN, maintained at 400ppm NaCN over 48 hours. This resulted in an overall recovery of 99.7% and a residue grade of 0.1g/t Au.

Future testing will examine the metallurgical characteristics of other styles of mineralisation at Mulga Bill, including lower-grade zones and areas with significant chalcopyrite (copper) and associated gold mineralisation in order to build up a more comprehensive understanding of the overall metallurgy. Mineralised samples from drill core will also enable physical testing of the crushing and grinding parameters of different mineralisation styles.

This announcement has been approved by the Great Boulder Board.