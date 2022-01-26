Log in
Great Boulder Resources : AC Drilling Underway at Whiteheads Project

01/26/2022 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX Announcement

27 JANUARY 2022

For personal use only

AC DRILLING UNDERWAY

AT WHITEHEADS PROJECT

HIGHLIGHTS

  • A 5,000m air-core (AC) drilling program has commenced at the Whiteheads Project
  • Five regional targets will be tested, including prospects on the Arsenal Trend
  • Assays received from the regional AC program completed in Sep-Oct 2021 returned several encouraging anomalous intersections similar to the early-stage drilling at Blue Poles, where thick zones of gold mineralisation were discovered beneath anomalous bottom-of-hole assays in the initial AC coverage
  • RC drilling results from Side Well are due imminently and diamond drilling is scheduled to recommence next month

Great Boulder Resources ("Great Boulder" or the "Company") (ASX: GBR) is pleased to announce AC drilling is underway at the Whiteheads project ("Whiteheads") north of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

Approximately 5,000m of drilling is planned to continue testing five regional targets, including Blue Poles South, Tektite and Highbury on the Arsenal Trend, as well as further drilling at Jubilee North and the first drill program at the Eclipse prospect. Drilling is expected to take approximately three weeks.

Once this program is completed a diamond rig is scheduled to commence drilling at the Mulga Bill prospect at Side Well in mid-February.

Great Boulder's Managing Director, Andrew Paterson commented:

"It's good to have our field team back on the ground at Whiteheads while we continue developing drilling programs for Side Well."

"Whiteheads is a big project with dozens of priority targets, and this program continues our systematic testing that has been ongoing for the past two years."

"We're also looking forward to the upcoming diamond program at Side Well next month. By that time we should have the bulk of our 2021 assay data back, which will allow us to plan some big RC and diamond drilling programs in the months ahead."

ASX Code: GBR

Contact: Andrew Paterson, Managing Director

E: admin@greatboulder.com.au

GREATBOULDER.COM.AU

P: +61 8 9321 6037

Level 1, 51 Colin St West Perth WA 6005

ABN 70 611 695 955

ASX Announcement

27 JANUARY 2022

2

For personal use only

2021 AC Results

122 AC holes were drilled at Whiteheads for 5,166m in September and October 2021 testing a range of regional targets including some that had not previously been drilled. These included:

  • 8 holes (439m) at Gunners on the Arsenal Trend
  • 23 holes (1,127m) at Tektite, south of Blue Poles on the Arsenal Trend
  • 8 holes (518m) at Highbury, on the Arsenal Trend southwest of Tektite
  • 6 holes (226m) on a single fence of drilling at Reception Hill
  • 57 holes (1,919m) along strike to the northwest and southeast of Seven Leaders
  • 20 holes (937m) at Jubilee North.

All assays have now been received. The program generated a number of anomalous intersections, including 1m @ 2.55g/t Au from 41m in 21WHAC110 at Tektite, 4m @ 0.61g/t Au from 80m in 21WHAC128 at Jubilee North and 12m @ 0.23g/t Au from 67m in WHAC174 at Seven Leaders.

Importantly, the Tektite and Highbury results continue to add to the potential of the Arsenal Trend south of Blue Poles.

Air-core results of this type are encouraging in comparison to early-stage drilling at Blue Poles, where thick zones of gold mineralisation were discovered beneath anomalous bottom-of-hole assays in the initial AC coverage.

Significant intersections and collar coordinates are listed in Tables 1 and 2 below.

This announcement has been approved by the Great Boulder Board.

For further information contact:

Andrew Paterson

Media

Managing Director

Lucas Robinson

Great Boulder Resources Limited

Corporate Storytime

admin@greatboulder.com.au

+61 408 228 889

www.greatboulder.com.au

lucas@corporatestorytime.com

Follow GBR on LinkedIn

Follow GBR on Twitter

ASX Code: GBR

Contact: Andrew Paterson, Managing Director

E: admin@greatboulder.com.au

GREATBOULDER.COM.AU

P: +61 8 9321 6037

Level 1, 51 Colin St West Perth WA 6005

ABN 70 611 695 955

ASX Announcement

27 JANUARY 2022

For personal use only

3

FIGURE 1: A REGIONAL COMPILATION OF AC DRILLING BY GREAT BOULDER.

ASX Code: GBR

Contact: Andrew Paterson, Managing Director

E: admin@greatboulder.com.au

GREATBOULDER.COM.AU

P: +61 8 9321 6037

Level 1, 51 Colin St West Perth WA 6005

ABN 70 611 695 955

ASX Announcement

27 JANUARY 2022

4

For personal use only

About Great Boulder Resources

Great Boulder is a mineral exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective gold and base metals assets ranging from greenfields through to advanced exploration located in Western Australia. The Company's core focus is advancing the Whiteheads and Side Well gold projects while progressing initial exploration at the earlier stage Wellington Base Metal Project located in an emerging MVT province. With a portfolio of highly prospective assets plus the backing of a strong technical team, the Company is well positioned for future success.

FIGURE 2: GREAT BOULDER'S PROJECTS

ASX Code: GBR

Contact: Andrew Paterson, Managing Director

E: admin@greatboulder.com.au

GREATBOULDER.COM.AU

P: +61 8 9321 6037

Level 1, 51 Colin St West Perth WA 6005

ABN 70 611 695 955

ASX Announcement

27 JANUARY 2022

5

For personal use only

TABLE 1: SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTIONS

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Grade (g/t Au)

Notes

21WHAC110

41

42

1

2.55

Tektite

21WHAC111

48

52

4

0.23

Tektite. To EOH.

21WHAC112

48

52

4

0.14

Tektite

21WHAC114

52

57

5

0.15

Tektite. To EOH.

21WHAC115

0

4

4

0.12

Tektite

21WHAC115

54

63

9

0.11

Tektite. To EOH.

21WHAC117

52

56

4

0.16

Tektite

21WHAC155

8

12

4

0.16

Seven Leaders

21WHAC173

70

71

1

0.11

Seven Leaders

21WHAC174

67

79

12

0.23

Seven Leaders

21WHAC179

17

18

1

0.17

Seven Leaders

21WHAC186

46

47

1

0.12

Seven Leaders

21WHAC187

52

54

2

0.16

Seven Leaders

21WHAC190

60

61

1

0.19

Seven Leaders

21WHAC191

68

72

2

0.10

Seven Leaders

21WHAC206

40

44

4

0.13

Jubilee North

21WHAC217

60

67

7

0.32

Jubilee North. To EOH

21WHAC218

80

84

4

0.61

Jubilee North

TABLE 2: COLLAR DETAILS. COORDINATES ARE IN GDA94, ZONE 51.

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

RL

Depth

Dip

Azimuth

Prospect

21WHAC101

379734

6663299

391

73

-60

90

Gunners

21WHAC102

379673

6663310

391

57

-60

90

Gunners

21WHAC103

379623

6663310

389

55

-60

90

Gunners

21WHAC104

379574

6663308

390

69

-60

90

Gunners

21WHAC105

379730

6662898

388

48

-60

90

Gunners

21WHAC106

379670

6662912

387

47

-60

90

Gunners

21WHAC107

379631

6662897

387

45

-60

90

Gunners

21WHAC108

379577

6662911

388

45

-60

90

Gunners

21WHAC109

380297

6659703

375

40

-60

90

Tektite

21WHAC110

380249

6659704

379

45

-60

90

Tektite

21WHAC111

380199

6659703

380

52

-60

90

Tektite

21WHAC112

380157

6659702

382

56

-60

90

Tektite

ASX Code: GBR

Contact: Andrew Paterson, Managing Director

E: admin@greatboulder.com.au

GREATBOULDER.COM.AU

P: +61 8 9321 6037

Level 1, 51 Colin St West Perth WA 6005

ABN 70 611 695 955

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Great Boulder Resources Ltd. published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 22:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
