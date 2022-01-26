Great Boulder Resources : AC Drilling Underway at Whiteheads Project

AC DRILLING UNDERWAY

AT WHITEHEADS PROJECT

HIGHLIGHTS

A 5,000m air-core (AC) drilling program has commenced at the Whiteheads Project

Assays received from the regional AC program completed in Sep-Oct 2021 returned several encouraging anomalous intersections similar to the early-stage drilling at Blue Poles, where thick zones of gold mineralisation were discovered beneath anomalous bottom-of-hole assays in the initial AC coverage

RC drilling results from Side Well are due imminently and diamond drilling is scheduled to recommence next month

Great Boulder Resources ("Great Boulder" or the "Company") (ASX: GBR) is pleased to announce AC drilling is underway at the Whiteheads project ("Whiteheads") north of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

Approximately 5,000m of drilling is planned to continue testing five regional targets, including Blue Poles South, Tektite and Highbury on the Arsenal Trend, as well as further drilling at Jubilee North and the first drill program at the Eclipse prospect. Drilling is expected to take approximately three weeks.

Once this program is completed a diamond rig is scheduled to commence drilling at the Mulga Bill prospect at Side Well in mid-February.

Great Boulder's Managing Director, Andrew Paterson commented:

"It's good to have our field team back on the ground at Whiteheads while we continue developing drilling programs for Side Well."

"Whiteheads is a big project with dozens of priority targets, and this program continues our systematic testing that has been ongoing for the past two years."

"We're also looking forward to the upcoming diamond program at Side Well next month. By that time we should have the bulk of our 2021 assay data back, which will allow us to plan some big RC and diamond drilling programs in the months ahead."