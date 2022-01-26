Great Boulder Resources : AC Drilling Underway at Whiteheads Project
01/26/2022 | 05:49pm EST
ASX Announcement
27 JANUARY 2022
AC DRILLING UNDERWAY
AT WHITEHEADS PROJECT
HIGHLIGHTS
A 5,000m air-core (AC) drilling program has commenced at the Whiteheads Project
Five regional targets will be tested, including prospects on the Arsenal Trend
Assays received from the regional AC program completed in Sep-Oct 2021 returned several encouraging anomalous intersections similar to the early-stage drilling at Blue Poles, where thick zones of gold mineralisation were discovered beneath anomalous bottom-of-hole assays in the initial AC coverage
RC drilling results from Side Well are due imminently and diamond drilling is scheduled to recommence next month
Great Boulder Resources ("Great Boulder" or the "Company") (ASX: GBR) is pleased to announce AC drilling is underway at the Whiteheads project ("Whiteheads") north of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.
Approximately 5,000m of drilling is planned to continue testing five regional targets, including Blue Poles South, Tektite and Highbury on the Arsenal Trend, as well as further drilling at Jubilee North and the first drill program at the Eclipse prospect. Drilling is expected to take approximately three weeks.
Once this program is completed a diamond rig is scheduled to commence drilling at the Mulga Bill prospect at Side Well in mid-February.
Great Boulder's Managing Director, Andrew Paterson commented:
"It's good to have our field team back on the ground at Whiteheads while we continue developing drilling programs for Side Well."
"Whiteheads is a big project with dozens of priority targets, and this program continues our systematic testing that has been ongoing for the past two years."
"We're also looking forward to the upcoming diamond program at Side Well next month. By that time we should have the bulk of our 2021 assay data back, which will allow us to plan some big RC and diamond drilling programs in the months ahead."
ASX Code: GBR
Contact: Andrew Paterson, Managing Director
E: admin@greatboulder.com.au
GREATBOULDER.COM.AU
P: +61 8 9321 6037
Level 1, 51 Colin St West Perth WA 6005
ABN 70 611 695 955
27 JANUARY 2022
2021 AC Results
122 AC holes were drilled at Whiteheads for 5,166m in September and October 2021 testing a range of regional targets including some that had not previously been drilled. These included:
8 holes (439m) at Gunners on the Arsenal Trend
23 holes (1,127m) at Tektite, south of Blue Poles on the Arsenal Trend
8 holes (518m) at Highbury, on the Arsenal Trend southwest of Tektite
6 holes (226m) on a single fence of drilling at Reception Hill
57 holes (1,919m) along strike to the northwest and southeast of Seven Leaders
20 holes (937m) at Jubilee North.
All assays have now been received. The program generated a number of anomalous intersections, including 1m @ 2.55g/t Au from 41m in 21WHAC110 at Tektite, 4m @ 0.61g/t Au from 80m in 21WHAC128 at Jubilee North and 12m @ 0.23g/t Au from 67m in WHAC174 at Seven Leaders.
Importantly, the Tektite and Highbury results continue to add to the potential of the Arsenal Trend south of Blue Poles.
Air-core results of this type are encouraging in comparison to early-stage drilling at Blue Poles, where thick zones of gold mineralisation were discovered beneath anomalous bottom-of-hole assays in the initial AC coverage.
Significant intersections and collar coordinates are listed in Tables 1 and 2 below.
This announcement has been approved by the Great Boulder Board.
FIGURE 1: A REGIONAL COMPILATION OF AC DRILLING BY GREAT BOULDER.
About Great Boulder Resources
Great Boulder is a mineral exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective gold and base metals assets ranging from greenfields through to advanced exploration located in Western Australia. The Company's core focus is advancing the Whiteheads and Side Well gold projects while progressing initial exploration at the earlier stage Wellington Base Metal Project located in an emerging MVT province. With a portfolio of highly prospective assets plus the backing of a strong technical team, the Company is well positioned for future success.
FIGURE 2: GREAT BOULDER'S PROJECTS
TABLE 1: SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTIONS
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Width (m)
Grade (g/t Au)
Notes
21WHAC110
41
42
1
2.55
Tektite
21WHAC111
48
52
4
0.23
Tektite. To EOH.
21WHAC112
48
52
4
0.14
Tektite
21WHAC114
52
57
5
0.15
Tektite. To EOH.
21WHAC115
0
4
4
0.12
Tektite
21WHAC115
54
63
9
0.11
Tektite. To EOH.
21WHAC117
52
56
4
0.16
Tektite
21WHAC155
8
12
4
0.16
Seven Leaders
21WHAC173
70
71
1
0.11
Seven Leaders
21WHAC174
67
79
12
0.23
Seven Leaders
21WHAC179
17
18
1
0.17
Seven Leaders
21WHAC186
46
47
1
0.12
Seven Leaders
21WHAC187
52
54
2
0.16
Seven Leaders
21WHAC190
60
61
1
0.19
Seven Leaders
21WHAC191
68
72
2
0.10
Seven Leaders
21WHAC206
40
44
4
0.13
Jubilee North
21WHAC217
60
67
7
0.32
Jubilee North. To EOH
21WHAC218
80
84
4
0.61
Jubilee North
TABLE 2: COLLAR DETAILS. COORDINATES ARE IN GDA94, ZONE 51.
Hole ID
Easting
Northing
RL
Depth
Dip
Azimuth
Prospect
21WHAC101
379734
6663299
391
73
-60
90
Gunners
21WHAC102
379673
6663310
391
57
-60
90
Gunners
21WHAC103
379623
6663310
389
55
-60
90
Gunners
21WHAC104
379574
6663308
390
69
-60
90
Gunners
21WHAC105
379730
6662898
388
48
-60
90
Gunners
21WHAC106
379670
6662912
387
47
-60
90
Gunners
21WHAC107
379631
6662897
387
45
-60
90
Gunners
21WHAC108
379577
6662911
388
45
-60
90
Gunners
21WHAC109
380297
6659703
375
40
-60
90
Tektite
21WHAC110
380249
6659704
379
45
-60
90
Tektite
21WHAC111
380199
6659703
380
52
-60
90
Tektite
21WHAC112
380157
6659702
382
56
-60
90
Tektite
