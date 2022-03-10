Great Boulder Resources : Initial IP Results Highlight Mulga Bill Sulphide Zones
03/10/2022 | 05:56pm EST
ASX Announcement
11 MARCH 2022
SIDE WELL EXPLORATION UPDATE
HIGHLIGHTS
A 2D IP survey across Mulga Bill trend has generated a strong chargeable response coincident with known gold mineralisation
The strength and depth of the IP signal provides priority drill targets for follow-up
The field team is now completing a 3D IP survey along the strike of Mulga Bill
Diamond drilling is ongoing and will unlock valuable structural and geological information to enhance the understanding of the Mulga Bill gold system hence improving future drill targeting
Phase 6 RC program is scheduled to commence in late March
Great Boulder Resources ("Great Boulder" or the "Company") (ASX: GBR) is pleased to announce initial results from a pole-dipole Induced Polarisation (IP) survey at Mulga Bill, within the Side Well Gold Project ("Side Well") in Western Australia.
The IP survey was completed on four east-west lines, of which three cover the strike extent of known high-grade gold mineralisation within the central Mulga Bill area and one covers the southern end, where a recent AC hole intersected bottom-of-hole mineralisation assaying 23.78g/t Au1 (Figure 1).
The IP survey defines a strong, deep chargeable body coincident with gold mineralisation on each of the first three lines. This result is extremely encouraging, as it indicates the presence of sulphide mineralisation in fresh rock beneath deep (+100m) weathering. The chargeable response of the sulphides is detected over a significant strike extent coincident with both known gold mineralisation and the previously identified gravity high (Figures 2, 3 and 4).
Importantly, the chargeable feature appears to increase in depth heading south over the first three lines in the position of the main Mulga Bill mineralised corridor. A second deep and strongly chargeable feature can also be seen beneath the less well-drilled "eastern zone", shown on line 2 (Figure 3) which indicates deeper drilling is required into this highly prospective target.
Great Boulder's Managing Director, Andrew Paterson commented:
"The four 2D IP lines support our thesis that the mineralised zone should be visible to an IP survey. The strength and depth of the IP response is extremely encouraging and supports our view that the area we've drilled at Mulga Bill is only a small part of the mineralised system."
ASX:GBR announcement 16/2/2022:"High-grade intersection extends Mulga Bill to 6km strike".
ASX Announcement
11 MARCH 2022
2
"The geophysical crew have now started acquiring data over a 3D array, oriented north-south along the strike of Mulga Bill. Once this survey is completed, we will have a 3-dimensional model of the chargeable features we can use for targeting further drilling."
"We will also be doing more drilling at the southern end to understand this new high-grade zone. All this information is helping plan exploration for the year ahead."
"With 100,000m of drilling budgeted for 2022 we anticipate learning a lot more about Mulga Bill as the year unfolds as we move towards an exploration target and a maiden Inferred Resource."
While the IP survey has confirmed the presence, intensity and extent of sulphide alteration within the rock mass, further drilling is required to test gold mineralisation within these sulphide targets.
The new high-grade mineralisation intersected to the south in SWAC119 did not generate a chargeable IP anomaly and may indicate a different style of mineralisation, a hypothesis supported by the fact the mineralisation is not coincident with a gravity anomaly (Figure 5).
The 3D IP survey is expected to be completed within the next two to three weeks and will be modelled soon after. Colour stretch on the four IP sections illustrated in Figures 2 to 5 below is correlated to sulphide intensity, with warmer colours interpreted to be zones of higher sulphide alteration and therefore higher chargeability.
FIGURE 1: IP SURVEY LINES OVER MULGA BILL GOLD MINERALISATION
ASX Announcement
11 MARCH 2022
3
FIGURE 2: LINE 1 (7061000N)CROSS-SECTION OF 2D IP CHARGEABILITY WITH GRAVITY INVERSION ISOSURFACES.
Figure 2 displays gravity and chargeability response on IP Line 1, which has possibly been affected by proximity to a cross-cutting dyke as shown in the plan view in Figure 1.
FIGURE 3: LINE 2 (7060400N)CROSS-SECTION OF 2D IP CHARGEABILITY WITH GRAVITY INVERSION ISOSURFACES. THE STRONGER IP RESPONSE ON THIS SECTION IS THE UNDER-EXPLORED EASTERN LODE POSITION.
Figure 3 shows IP Line 2, highlighting a shallow near-surface chargeable response corresponding to known high-grade gold mineralisation. It also identifies chargeable response which corresponds to the relatively undrilled eastern zone. This area is considered highly prospective and requires further drilling.
ASX Announcement
11 MARCH 2022
4
FIGURE 4: LINE 3 (7059600N)CROSS-SECTION OF 2D IP CHARGEABILITY WITH GRAVITY INVERSION ISOSURFACES. THE DEPTH SLICE ON THIS SECTION IS APPROXIMATELY 500M VERTICAL.
Figure 4 shows IP Line 3 which lies to the south of the main area of RC drill coverage, close to the coincident gravity-EM "bullseye" target where broad zones of disseminated pyrite are intersected in four RC holes drilled in November 2021. As expected, this area displays a strong chargeable signal which extends at depth, indicating the presence of sulphide mineralisation.
21SWAC119: 3m @ 8.56g/t Au Inc 1m @ 23.78g/t Au
FIGURE 5: LINE 4 (7056950N)CROSS-SECTION OF 2D IP CHARGEABILITY WITH GRAVITY INVERSION ISOSURFACES.
Figure 5 highlights a chargeable response at the western end of IP Line 4 which appears to be coincident with banded iron formation. It will be assessed in a future program.
ASX Announcement
11 MARCH 2022
DIAMOND DRILLING
5
A diamond drilling program is ongoing, designed to test fresh rock intersections at a number of locations along the Mulga Bill trend. Drill core from this program will provide invaluable structural measurements relating to the orientation of mineralised structures, as well as specific gravity data within and around the zone of anomalous gravity. This data will allow a second gravity inversion model to be constrained by this data which should better locate the anomaly defined in the present unconstrained model. As the gravity anomaly exists in an area of otherwise uniform geology, it is thought that it may be caused by changes in rock density resulting from the presence of sulphide minerals. This interpretation is supported by geological logging noting the presence of disseminated pyrite and occasionally chalcopyrite, as well as multi-element assays showing increased sulphur content.
AIR CORE DRILLING
Several discrete multi-element soil anomalies defined by soil sampling at Jones Well were tested by AC drilling during February and early March. This program is now complete, and all samples have been submitted to ALS in Perth for analysis.
REVERSE CIRCULATION DRILLING
The Company is currently confirming timing and logistics for an RC drilling campaign, expected to commence in late March. This will be the Phase 6 RC program at Mulga Bill.
This announcement has been approved by the Great Boulder Board.
For further information contact:
Andrew Paterson
Media
Managing Director
For further information, please contact:
Great Boulder Resources Limited
Lucas Robinson
admin@greatboulder.com.au
Corporate Storytime +61 408 228 889
www.greatboulder.com.au
lucas@corporatestorytime.com
Follow GBR on LinkedIn
Follow GBR on Twitter
