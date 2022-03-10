Great Boulder Resources : Initial IP Results Highlight Mulga Bill Sulphide Zones

SIDE WELL EXPLORATION UPDATE

HIGHLIGHTS

A 2D IP survey across Mulga Bill trend has generated a strong chargeable response coincident with known gold mineralisation

The strength and depth of the IP signal provides priority drill targets for follow-up

follow-up The field team is now completing a 3D IP survey along the strike of Mulga Bill

Diamond drilling is ongoing and will unlock valuable structural and geological information to enhance the understanding of the Mulga Bill gold system hence improving future drill targeting

Phase 6 RC program is scheduled to commence in late March

Great Boulder Resources ("Great Boulder" or the "Company") (ASX: GBR) is pleased to announce initial results from a pole-dipole Induced Polarisation (IP) survey at Mulga Bill, within the Side Well Gold Project ("Side Well") in Western Australia.

The IP survey was completed on four east-west lines, of which three cover the strike extent of known high-grade gold mineralisation within the central Mulga Bill area and one covers the southern end, where a recent AC hole intersected bottom-of-hole mineralisation assaying 23.78g/t Au1 (Figure 1).

The IP survey defines a strong, deep chargeable body coincident with gold mineralisation on each of the first three lines. This result is extremely encouraging, as it indicates the presence of sulphide mineralisation in fresh rock beneath deep (+100m) weathering. The chargeable response of the sulphides is detected over a significant strike extent coincident with both known gold mineralisation and the previously identified gravity high (Figures 2, 3 and 4).

Importantly, the chargeable feature appears to increase in depth heading south over the first three lines in the position of the main Mulga Bill mineralised corridor. A second deep and strongly chargeable feature can also be seen beneath the less well-drilled "eastern zone", shown on line 2 (Figure 3) which indicates deeper drilling is required into this highly prospective target.

Great Boulder's Managing Director, Andrew Paterson commented:

"The four 2D IP lines support our thesis that the mineralised zone should be visible to an IP survey. The strength and depth of the IP response is extremely encouraging and supports our view that the area we've drilled at Mulga Bill is only a small part of the mineralised system."