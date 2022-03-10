Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Great Boulder Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBR   AU000000GBR2

GREAT BOULDER RESOURCES LIMITED

(GBR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Great Boulder Resources : Initial IP Results Highlight Mulga Bill Sulphide Zones

03/10/2022 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX Announcement

11 MARCH 2022

For personal use only

SIDE WELL EXPLORATION UPDATE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • A 2D IP survey across Mulga Bill trend has generated a strong chargeable response coincident with known gold mineralisation
  • The strength and depth of the IP signal provides priority drill targets for follow-up
  • The field team is now completing a 3D IP survey along the strike of Mulga Bill
  • Diamond drilling is ongoing and will unlock valuable structural and geological information to enhance the understanding of the Mulga Bill gold system hence improving future drill targeting
  • Phase 6 RC program is scheduled to commence in late March

Great Boulder Resources ("Great Boulder" or the "Company") (ASX: GBR) is pleased to announce initial results from a pole-dipole Induced Polarisation (IP) survey at Mulga Bill, within the Side Well Gold Project ("Side Well") in Western Australia.

The IP survey was completed on four east-west lines, of which three cover the strike extent of known high-grade gold mineralisation within the central Mulga Bill area and one covers the southern end, where a recent AC hole intersected bottom-of-hole mineralisation assaying 23.78g/t Au1 (Figure 1).

The IP survey defines a strong, deep chargeable body coincident with gold mineralisation on each of the first three lines. This result is extremely encouraging, as it indicates the presence of sulphide mineralisation in fresh rock beneath deep (+100m) weathering. The chargeable response of the sulphides is detected over a significant strike extent coincident with both known gold mineralisation and the previously identified gravity high (Figures 2, 3 and 4).

Importantly, the chargeable feature appears to increase in depth heading south over the first three lines in the position of the main Mulga Bill mineralised corridor. A second deep and strongly chargeable feature can also be seen beneath the less well-drilled "eastern zone", shown on line 2 (Figure 3) which indicates deeper drilling is required into this highly prospective target.

Great Boulder's Managing Director, Andrew Paterson commented:

"The four 2D IP lines support our thesis that the mineralised zone should be visible to an IP survey. The strength and depth of the IP response is extremely encouraging and supports our view that the area we've drilled at Mulga Bill is only a small part of the mineralised system."

  • ASX:GBR announcement 16/2/2022: "High-grade intersection extends Mulga Bill to 6km strike".

ASX Code: GBR

Contact: Andrew Paterson, Managing Director

E: admin@greatboulder.com.au

GREATBOULDER.COM.AU

P: +61 8 9321 6037

Level 1, 51 Colin St West Perth WA 6005

ABN 70 611 695 955

ASX Announcement

11 MARCH 2022

2

For personal use only

"The geophysical crew have now started acquiring data over a 3D array, oriented north-south along the strike of Mulga Bill. Once this survey is completed, we will have a 3-dimensional model of the chargeable features we can use for targeting further drilling."

"We will also be doing more drilling at the southern end to understand this new high-grade zone. All this information is helping plan exploration for the year ahead."

"With 100,000m of drilling budgeted for 2022 we anticipate learning a lot more about Mulga Bill as the year unfolds as we move towards an exploration target and a maiden Inferred Resource."

While the IP survey has confirmed the presence, intensity and extent of sulphide alteration within the rock mass, further drilling is required to test gold mineralisation within these sulphide targets.

The new high-grade mineralisation intersected to the south in SWAC119 did not generate a chargeable IP anomaly and may indicate a different style of mineralisation, a hypothesis supported by the fact the mineralisation is not coincident with a gravity anomaly (Figure 5).

The 3D IP survey is expected to be completed within the next two to three weeks and will be modelled soon after. Colour stretch on the four IP sections illustrated in Figures 2 to 5 below is correlated to sulphide intensity, with warmer colours interpreted to be zones of higher sulphide alteration and therefore higher chargeability.

FIGURE 1: IP SURVEY LINES OVER MULGA BILL GOLD MINERALISATION

ASX Code: GBR

Contact: Andrew Paterson, Managing Director

E: admin@greatboulder.com.au

GREATBOULDER.COM.AU

P: +61 8 9321 6037

Level 1, 51 Colin St West Perth WA 6005

ABN 70 611 695 955

ASX Announcement

11 MARCH 2022

3

For personal use only

FIGURE 2: LINE 1 (7061000N) CROSS-SECTION OF 2D IP CHARGEABILITY WITH GRAVITY INVERSION ISOSURFACES.

Figure 2 displays gravity and chargeability response on IP Line 1, which has possibly been affected by proximity to a cross-cutting dyke as shown in the plan view in Figure 1.

FIGURE 3: LINE 2 (7060400N) CROSS-SECTION OF 2D IP CHARGEABILITY WITH GRAVITY INVERSION ISOSURFACES. THE STRONGER IP RESPONSE ON THIS SECTION IS THE UNDER-EXPLORED EASTERN LODE POSITION.

Figure 3 shows IP Line 2, highlighting a shallow near-surface chargeable response corresponding to known high-grade gold mineralisation. It also identifies chargeable response which corresponds to the relatively undrilled eastern zone. This area is considered highly prospective and requires further drilling.

ASX Code: GBR

Contact: Andrew Paterson, Managing Director

E: admin@greatboulder.com.au

GREATBOULDER.COM.AU

P: +61 8 9321 6037

Level 1, 51 Colin St West Perth WA 6005

ABN 70 611 695 955

ASX Announcement

11 MARCH 2022

4

For personal use only

FIGURE 4: LINE 3 (7059600N) CROSS-SECTION OF 2D IP CHARGEABILITY WITH GRAVITY INVERSION ISOSURFACES. THE DEPTH SLICE ON THIS SECTION IS APPROXIMATELY 500M VERTICAL.

Figure 4 shows IP Line 3 which lies to the south of the main area of RC drill coverage, close to the coincident gravity-EM "bullseye" target where broad zones of disseminated pyrite are intersected in four RC holes drilled in November 2021. As expected, this area displays a strong chargeable signal which extends at depth, indicating the presence of sulphide mineralisation.

21SWAC119: 3m @ 8.56g/t Au Inc 1m @ 23.78g/t Au

FIGURE 5: LINE 4 (7056950N) CROSS-SECTION OF 2D IP CHARGEABILITY WITH GRAVITY INVERSION ISOSURFACES.

Figure 5 highlights a chargeable response at the western end of IP Line 4 which appears to be coincident with banded iron formation. It will be assessed in a future program.

ASX Code: GBR

Contact: Andrew Paterson, Managing Director

E: admin@greatboulder.com.au

GREATBOULDER.COM.AU

P: +61 8 9321 6037

Level 1, 51 Colin St West Perth WA 6005

ABN 70 611 695 955

ASX Announcement

11 MARCH 2022

DIAMOND DRILLING

5

For personal use only

A diamond drilling program is ongoing, designed to test fresh rock intersections at a number of locations along the Mulga Bill trend. Drill core from this program will provide invaluable structural measurements relating to the orientation of mineralised structures, as well as specific gravity data within and around the zone of anomalous gravity. This data will allow a second gravity inversion model to be constrained by this data which should better locate the anomaly defined in the present unconstrained model. As the gravity anomaly exists in an area of otherwise uniform geology, it is thought that it may be caused by changes in rock density resulting from the presence of sulphide minerals. This interpretation is supported by geological logging noting the presence of disseminated pyrite and occasionally chalcopyrite, as well as multi-element assays showing increased sulphur content.

AIR CORE DRILLING

Several discrete multi-element soil anomalies defined by soil sampling at Jones Well were tested by AC drilling during February and early March. This program is now complete, and all samples have been submitted to ALS in Perth for analysis.

REVERSE CIRCULATION DRILLING

The Company is currently confirming timing and logistics for an RC drilling campaign, expected to commence in late March. This will be the Phase 6 RC program at Mulga Bill.

This announcement has been approved by the Great Boulder Board.

For further information contact:

Andrew Paterson

Media

Managing Director

For further information, please contact:

Great Boulder Resources Limited

Lucas Robinson

admin@greatboulder.com.au

Corporate Storytime +61 408 228 889

www.greatboulder.com.au

lucas@corporatestorytime.com

Follow GBR on LinkedIn

Follow GBR on Twitter

ASX Code: GBR

Contact: Andrew Paterson, Managing Director

E: admin@greatboulder.com.au

GREATBOULDER.COM.AU

P: +61 8 9321 6037

Level 1, 51 Colin St West Perth WA 6005

ABN 70 611 695 955

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Great Boulder Resources Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 22:55:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GREAT BOULDER RESOURCES LIMITED
05:56pGREAT BOULDER RESOURCES : Initial IP Results Highlight Mulga Bill Sulphide Zones
PU
08:32aGreat boulder resources - positive results from initial mulga bill metallurgical testwo..
AQ
03/09GREAT BOULDER RESOURCES : Mulga Bill Metallurgy Results Reissued with JORC Table 1
PU
03/09Great Boulder Resources Limited Announces Positive Results from Initial Mulga Bill Met ..
CI
02/24GREAT BOULDER RESOURCES : Update to Announcement 16 February 2022
PU
02/24Great Boulder Resources Limited Announces First Assay Results from the 65-Hole Phase 5 ..
CI
02/24Great boulder resources - diamond drilling underway at mulga bill
AQ
02/24Great Boulder Resources Begins Drilling at Side Well Project
MT
02/23Great Boulder Resources Provides an Update on Exploration Activity At the Side Well Gol..
CI
02/15Great Boulder Resources Hits Gold Mineralization at Western Australia's Side Well Proje..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,75 M -0,55 M -0,55 M
Net cash 2021 6,65 M 4,89 M 4,89 M
P/E ratio 2021 -25,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 51,8 M 38,1 M 38,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart GREAT BOULDER RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Great Boulder Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREAT BOULDER RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew George Paterson Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Gregory Clifton Hall Non-Executive Chairman
Melanie Jane Leighton Independent Non-Executive Director
Melanie Jane Ross Secretary
Scott Halley Chief Geochemist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREAT BOULDER RESOURCES LIMITED5.45%39
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED13.48%14 383
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED36.86%12 589
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.12.13%7 962
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD-6.80%2 182
SILVERCREST METALS INC.21.00%1 370