|
EQS-News: Great Boulder Resources Ltd
Great Boulder Resources sees a million ounce gold opportunity at Side Well
30.11.2022 / 19:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
30.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Great Boulder Resources Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|United States
|ISIN:
|AU000000GBR2
|EQS News ID:
|1502285
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1502285 30.11.2022 CET/CEST