    GC   CA3899141020

GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION

(GC)
  Report
GREAT CANADIAN GAMING : ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

12/01/2021 | 09:11am EST
June 28, 2019 - Coquitlam, BC - Great Canadian Gaming Corporation [TSX:GC] ("Great Canadian" or "the Company") announced today its intention to renew a normal
course issuer bid ("Issuer Bid") for up to 3,971,976 of its common shares, representing approximately 10% of the Company's common shares in the public float. Purchases will be made subject to opportunities within the market.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 14:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION
09:11aGREAT CANADIAN GAMING : Announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
PU
09/27GREAT CANADIAN GAMING : Fitch Assigns Final Rating to Great Canadian Gaming
MT
09/23GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION(TS : GC) dropped from S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index
CI
09/23GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION(TS : GC) dropped from S&P/TSX Composite Index
CI
09/23GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION(TS : GC) dropped from S&P/TSX Completion Index
CI
09/23GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION(TS : GC) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/22GREAT CANADIAN GAMING : Affiliate of Apollo Funds Closes Purchase of Great Canadian Gaming..
MT
09/22APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT : Funds Complete Acquisition of Great Canadian Gaming, Anthony Ro..
AQ
09/22Great Canadian Gaming Corporation Announces Chief Executive Officer Changes
CI
09/22Great Canadian Gaming Corporation Appoints Anthony Rodio to Board of Directors
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 442 M 347 M 347 M
Net income 2020 -82,3 M -64,5 M -64,5 M
Net Debt 2020 1 853 M 1 453 M 1 453 M
P/E ratio 2020 -29,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 592 M 2 042 M 2 033 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,90x
EV / Sales 2020 9,69x
Nbr of Employees 7 900
Free-Float 100,0%
Managers and Directors
Anthony P. Rodio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darren John Alexander Gwozd Executive Vice President-Finance
Alex van Hoek Chairman
Ronald D. Urquhart Executive President-Operations
Sukvinder Singh Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION3.45%2 042
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-40.23%27 213
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL25.61%18 561
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED-28.20%9 294
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED27.69%7 843
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED-9.41%6 784