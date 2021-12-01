GREAT CANADIAN GAMING : ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

June 28, 2019 - Coquitlam, BC - Great Canadian Gaming Corporation [TSX:GC] ("Great Canadian" or "the Company") announced today its intention to renew a normal
course issuer bid ("Issuer Bid") for up to 3,971,976 of its common shares, representing approximately 10% of the Company's common shares in the public float. Purchases will be made subject to opportunities within the market.
