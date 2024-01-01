Great China Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited Announces Executive Changes

Great China Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited board of directors announced that Mr. Li Xiaohua has resigned as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 31 December 2023 in order to devote more time to his other business engagements. Mr. Li Xiaohua has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or the Stock Exchange. The Board announced that Mr. Li Zhizhen (Mr. Li) has been appointed as a

non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 January 2024. Mr. Li, aged 43, was the executive director of Zhenghe International (Hong Kong) Group Co., Limited from October 2015 to August 2020. He was the vice president of Morgan Stanley Huaxin Securities Company Limited (now known as Morgan Stanley Securities (China) Co. Ltd.) from November 2012 to October 2014 and was the capital operation consultant of Microlink Group from August 2009 to September 2011. Mr. Li was awarded a postgraduate certificate in Engineering Business Management from the University of Warwick in November 2004.