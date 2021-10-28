Announcement about GCM's Investor Conference

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/10/29 2.Time of institutional investor conference:PM 02:00 3.Location of institutional investor conference: The conference will be conducted through live webcast in Chinese. 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: Company's operational results and prospects. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: Presentation of the investor conference will be disclosed under the item of Corporate Governance on Market Observation Post System.