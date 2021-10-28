Announcement about GCM's Investor Conference

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/10/29
2.Time of institutional investor conference:PM 02:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
The conference will be conducted through live webcast in Chinese.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Company's operational results and prospects.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Presentation of the investor conference will be disclosed under
the item of Corporate Governance on Market Observation Post System.
