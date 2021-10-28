Log in
    9905   TW0009905000

GREAT CHINA METAL IND. CO., LTD.

(9905)
Announcement about GCM's Investor Conference

10/28/2021 | 12:11am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Great China Metal Ind. Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/10/28 Time of announcement 11:51:49
Subject 
 Announcement about GCM's Investor Conference
Date of events 2021/10/29 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/10/29
2.Time of institutional investor conference:PM 02:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
The conference will be conducted through live webcast in Chinese.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Company's operational results and prospects.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Presentation of the investor conference will be disclosed under
the item of Corporate Governance on Market Observation Post System.

Disclaimer

Great China Metal Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 04:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 7 258 M 261 M 261 M
Net income 2020 559 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
Net cash 2020 3 475 M 125 M 125 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Yield 2020 6,44%
Capitalization 7 900 M 284 M 284 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cheng Hsing Chiang General Manager
Chia Chun Chiang Head-Finance
Ching I Chiang Chairman
Wen Jung Huang Independent Director
Bo Xian Cai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREAT CHINA METAL IND. CO., LTD.11.16%284
BALL CORPORATION-1.86%29 114
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION34.21%17 563
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.1.03%12 774
BRAMBLES LIMITED-3.77%10 957
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.17.30%9 848