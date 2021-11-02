Chairman passed away

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2021/11/02 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): chairperson 3.Name of the previous position holder: Chiang,Ching-Yee 4.Resume of the previous position holder: chairperson of Great China Metal Ind. Co., Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder: To be announced 6.Resume of the new position holder:To be announced 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��, ��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):Death. 8.Reason for the change:Death. 9.Effective date of the new appointment:NA 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: The company's various businesses are tiered by professional managers, and there is an agent system, the company's operations are all normal.