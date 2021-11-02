Chairman passed away

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2021/11/02
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Chiang,Ching-Yee
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
chairperson of Great China Metal Ind. Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:
To be announced
6.Resume of the new position holder:To be announced
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��,
��death�� or ��new appointment��):Death.
8.Reason for the change:Death.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:NA
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The company's various businesses are tiered by
professional managers, and there is an agent system, the
company's operations are all normal.
