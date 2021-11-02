Log in
Chairman passed away

11/02/2021 | 06:42pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Great China Metal Ind. Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2021/11/03 Time of announcement 06:23:38
Subject 
 Chairman passed away
Date of events 2021/11/02 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2021/11/02
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Chiang,Ching-Yee
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
chairperson of Great China Metal Ind. Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:
To be announced
6.Resume of the new position holder:To be announced
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��,
��death�� or ��new appointment��):Death.
8.Reason for the change:Death.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:NA
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The company's various businesses are tiered by
professional managers, and there is an agent system, the
company's operations are all normal.

Disclaimer

Great China Metal Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 22:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
