Great China Metal Ind : Announcement of New chairman

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2021/11/16 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): chairperson 3.Name of the previous position holder: Chiang,Ching-Yee 4.Resume of the previous position holder: chairperson of Great China Metal Ind. Co., Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder: Chiang,Ming-Li 6.Resume of the new position holder: Director of Great China Metal Ind. Co., Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��, ��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):New appointment. 8.Reason for the change:New appointment. 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/11/16 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA