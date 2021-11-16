Log in
    9905   TW0009905000

GREAT CHINA METAL IND. CO., LTD.

(9905)
Great China Metal Ind : Announcement of New chairman

11/16/2021 | 02:06am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Great China Metal Ind. Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/16 Time of announcement 14:50:26
Subject 
 Announcement of New chairman
Date of events 2021/11/16 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2021/11/16
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Chiang,Ching-Yee
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
chairperson of Great China Metal Ind. Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:
Chiang,Ming-Li
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director of Great China Metal Ind. Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��,
��death�� or ��new appointment��):New appointment.
8.Reason for the change:New appointment.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/11/16
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Great China Metal Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 07:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
