Great China Metal Ind : Subsidiary, HAI HWA INVESTMENT CO., LTD. announces change of president.

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2021/11/16 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): President 3.Name of the previous position holder:Chiang, Ching-Yee 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Chairperson of Great China Metal Ind. Co., Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder:Chiang, Ming-Li 6.Resume of the new position holder: Director of Great China Metal Ind. Co., Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��, ��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):dismissal 8.Reason for the change:dismissal 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/11/16 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.