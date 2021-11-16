Great China Metal Ind : Subsidiary, HAI HWA INVESTMENT CO., LTD. announces change of president.
11/16/2021 | 05:16am EST
Provided by: Great China Metal Ind. Co., Ltd
Date of announcement
2021/11/16
Time of announcement
18:02:47
Subject
Subsidiary, HAI HWA INVESTMENT CO., LTD.
announces change of president.
Date of events
2021/11/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2021/11/16
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
President
3.Name of the previous position holder:Chiang, Ching-Yee
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Chairperson of Great China Metal Ind. Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:Chiang, Ming-Li
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director of Great China Metal Ind. Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��,
��death�� or ��new appointment��):dismissal
8.Reason for the change:dismissal
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/11/16
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
