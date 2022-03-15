Log in
    9905   TW0009905000

GREAT CHINA METAL IND. CO., LTD.

(9905)
Great China Metal Ind : The Board resolved the consolidated financial report for 2021

03/15/2022 | 03:00am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Great China Metal Ind. Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/15 Time of announcement 14:49:22
Subject 
 The Board resolved the consolidated financial
report for 2021
Date of events 2022/03/15 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/03/15
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/15
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):8,675,485
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1,275,743
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):704,678
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):773,364
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):591,828
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):601,882
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):1.97
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):10,742,614
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):3,002,680
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):7,460,048
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Great China Metal Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 06:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GREAT CHINA METAL IND. CO., LTD.
03:00aGREAT CHINA METAL IND : The Board resolved the consolidated financial report for 2021
PU
02/24GREAT CHINA METAL IND : Subsidiary, Chongqing United Can Co., Ltd, announces disposal of f..
PU
2021GREAT CHINA METAL IND : Subsidiary, HAI HWA INVESTMENT CO., LTD. announces change of presi..
PU
2021GREAT CHINA METAL IND : Announcement of New chairman
PU
2021Great China Metal Ind. Co., Ltd. Announces Chairman Changes
CI
2021Great China Metal Ind. Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nin..
CI
2021Chairman passed away
PU
2021Great China Metal Ind. Co., Ltd. Announces Demise of Chiang Ching-Yee, Chairman
CI
2021Subsidiary, Shanghai United Can Co., Ltd., Chongqing United Can Co., Ltd., and Jinan Un..
PU
2021The Board resolved the consolidated financial report for the second quarter of 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 258 M 255 M 255 M
Net income 2020 559 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
Net cash 2020 3 475 M 122 M 122 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Yield 2020 6,44%
Capitalization 8 159 M 286 M 286 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,3%
Managers and Directors
Cheng Hsing Chiang General Manager
Chia Chun Chiang Head-Finance
Ching I Chiang Chairman
Wen Jung Huang Independent Director
Bo Xian Cai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREAT CHINA METAL IND. CO., LTD.1.33%286
BALL CORPORATION-8.13%27 507
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.12.36%14 970
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-23.38%13 373
BRAMBLES LIMITED-8.56%9 962
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-2.02%9 596