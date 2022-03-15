Great China Metal Ind : The Board resolved the consolidated financial report for 2021

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/03/15 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/15 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):8,675,485 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,275,743 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):704,678 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):773,364 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):591,828 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):601,882 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):1.97 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):10,742,614 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):3,002,680 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):7,460,048 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None