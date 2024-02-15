Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2024) - Great Eagle Gold Corp. (CSE: GEGC) (FSE: GI8), a pioneer in the digital green gold sector, is pleased to announce its Board of Directors has approved the initiation of the Tokenization Partnership Program (TPP). This innovative initiative is designed to deepen shareholder integration, providing them not only with the potential for significant equity gains in the promising new digital green gold industry but also with direct participation in token distributions.

Strategic Shareholder Value Creation

The TPP affords shareholders a unique financial advantage: direct ownership in 10% of the total tokens issued to Great Eagle Gold during the mining title tokenization process of NI 43-101 certified gold resources.

TPP Operational Details

Dividend Record Date: The registration of a mining title with a Green Gold Tokenizer, such as OroEx Corp., marks the dividend record date for the tokenization process.

Eligibility for Shareholders: Shareholders recorded by the company's transfer agent (Endeavor Trust Corporation) on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) at market close one day prior to the dividend record date are eligible for the token dividend.

Dividend Allocation: Eligible shareholders are entitled to a token dividend proportional to their holdings in Great Eagle Gold's common stock, relative to the 10% net token allocation to the company.

Escrow Account for TPP: A dedicated escrow account will hold the 10% token dividend, from which eligible shareholders will receive their respective tokens.

Distribution of Tokens: Shareholders must establish an account with the Green Gold Tokenizer to claim their token dividends. Their share of the tokens will then be transferred from the TPP escrow account to their individual accounts.

Andrew Fletcher, President and Director of Great Eagle, shared his perspective on the TPP, emphasizing, "Our commitment to providing our shareholders with a uniquely valuable potential benefit-a direct stake in a substantial portion of digital green gold tokens we aim to secure-reflects a fundamental component of our strategy. This program enables shareholders to independently decide on the sale or holding of their tokens as the digital green gold market develops. Given the notable appreciation in the value of Bitcoin and other digital assets, the TPP stands as a potentially significant benefit in addition to the growth potential of our common shares. Our initiative reaffirms our dedication to maximizing shareholder value and our confidence in the future of the digital green gold industry."

About Great Eagle Gold Corp.

Great Eagle Gold Corp. (CSE: GEGC) (FSE: GI8), a Canadian public company, aims to be a leading digital green gold miner. Its unique strategy involves developing and acquiring certified gold resources to exchange into digital green gold tokens. By keeping the gold secured in the ground while tokenizing and monetizing its value, Great Eagle Gold Corp. introduces an innovative, ESG-friendly approach to wealth creation in the traditional gold mining industry.

Great Eagle Gold's inaugural gold resource development project is situated in Colombia's second-largest gold-producing region, Bajo Cauca. Hacienda Río Rayo encompasses three fully permitted exploration and production concessions, hosting nine active alluvial gold mining operations with an average monthly output of approximately 35 kilograms. The total area covered by these three concessions is 2,523 hectares. Despite its rich history of gold production, this extensive area has never undergone modern exploration or certification of gold resources. Identifying and quantifying this untapped potential is Great Eagle Gold's primary focus. Moreover, Colombia is anticipated to be the first country to enact green gold legislation, as championed by the International Green Gold Council, thus pioneering the way for a thriving green gold tokenization industry.

Besides its Colombian project, Great Eagle Gold's global acquisition strategy targets existing mining titles with NI 43-101 certified gold resources. This approach is in anticipation of a wave of green gold legislation, which is expected to open tokenization opportunities worldwide.

Great Eagle Gold Corp.

Andrew Fletcher, President & CEO

For further information please contact:

Email: info@greateaglegold.com

Website: www.greateaglegold.com

Phone: +573127015220

Investor inquiries:

Green Gold Communications S.A.S.

Worldwide Toll Free: +1 (877) 513-5213

Direct: +1 (775) 341-6015

Email: Info@greengoldcommunications.com

