  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Great Eastern Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G07   SG1I55882803

GREAT EASTERN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(G07)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04:04:37 2023-03-03 am EST
18.05 SGD    0.00%
02:29aInternational drug bust nets $677 million of cocaine bound for Australia
RE
02/22Singapore Stocks End Lower; Great Eastern Shares Slip 2% as Q4 2022 Profit Plummets 99%
MT
02/22Great Eastern's Attributable Profit Plummets 99% in Q4 2022
MT
International drug bust nets $677 million of cocaine bound for Australia

03/04/2023 | 02:29am EST
SYDNEY (Reuters) - A joint U.S. and Australian law enforcement operation busted an international drug ring after intercepting 2.4 tonnes of cocaine aboard a vessel off the coast of South America that had been bound for Australia.

The cocaine, linked to a Mexican drug cartel, had a street value of around A$1 billion ($677 million), and was equivalent to half of Australia's estimated annual consumption, making the seizure one of the biggest that Australian police have been involved in.

Twelve suspects have been arrested and charged in the case, Western Australian state police said in a statement on Saturday, releasing details for the first time of an operation that began last November when the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) intercepted the vessel.

Western Australian police substituted the cargo with identically packed fake cocaine and dropped it roughly 40 nautical miles west of state capital Perth on Dec. 28. 

Three suspected members of the "Australian arm of a drug syndicate" with 1.2 tonnes of fake cocaine were arrested on Dec. 30, after allegedly making three trips out through rough seas to collect the packages.

    A further nine arrests were made through Jan. 13, including a traffic stop on the Great Eastern Highway, roughly 600 kilometres (373 miles) east of state capital Perth, where officers found more than A$2 million in cash.

Hailing the success of "Operation Beech" Western Australia police commissioner Col Blanch in a statement: "The operation sends a message to international drug traffickers - your deadly drugs are not welcome here."

A 39-year-old male U.S. citizen was among the 12 charged, police said.

($1 = 1.4775 Australian dollars) 

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 12 673 M 9 409 M 9 409 M
Net income 2022 784 M 582 M 582 M
Net cash 2022 9 517 M 7 065 M 7 065 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 3,51%
Capitalization 8 543 M 6 343 M 6 343 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,03x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,06x
Nbr of Employees 5 500
Free-Float 8,78%
Chart GREAT EASTERN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Great Eastern Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREAT EASTERN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hock Seng Khor Group Chief Executive Officer
Ronnie Tan Group Chief Financial Officer
Beng Seng Koh Non-Executive Chairman
Gary Teh Managing Director-Group Information Technology
Patrick Kok Managing Director-Group Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREAT EASTERN HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.43%6 343
AXA14.72%78 229
METLIFE, INC.-4.12%53 733
PRUDENTIAL PLC12.33%41 500
AFLAC INCORPORATED-4.87%41 361
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION12.42%37 199