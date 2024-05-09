GEG Highlights

Great Elm's BDC, GECC, raised ~$60 million of incremental capital since the beginning of the calendar year and had a solid quarter, exceeding its dividend with NII, and paying $1.6 million in fees to GEG. The new capital significantly increases AUM and positions GEG to grow related fee revenue.

In April 2024, GECC completed an underwritten public offering of $34.5mm of 8.50% notes due 2029.

In February 2024, GECC raised $24 million of capital from a special purpose vehicle ("SPV") that acquired GECC common stock at net asset value ("NAV"), supported by a GEG investment of $6 million into the SPV, further growing recurring revenue streams and expected to deliver a strong return.

Great Elm's momentum in real estate continues, with significant growth in the build-to-suit project pipeline and a contracted sale of the first build-to-suit property, expected to close in fiscal Q4. Increased activity continued at Monomoy REIT, including six property acquisitions and meaningful lease renewal/amendment activity.

Great Elm recently launched Monomoy BTS Construction Management, a consulting business, supported by an experienced construction management team and anchored by a key tenant contract, adding another accretive revenue stream.

GEG ended the quarter with ~$691 million of cash and marketable securities to deploy across its growing alternative asset management platform.

1 Amounts exclude Consolidated Funds