May 9, 2024
Fiscal Third Quarter
Ended March 31, 2024
NASDAQ: GEG
GEG Highlights
Great Elm's BDC, GECC, raised ~$60 million of incremental capital since the beginning of the calendar year and had a solid quarter, exceeding its dividend with NII, and paying $1.6 million in fees to GEG. The new capital significantly increases AUM and positions GEG to grow related fee revenue.
In April 2024, GECC completed an underwritten public offering of $34.5mm of 8.50% notes due 2029.
In February 2024, GECC raised $24 million of capital from a special purpose vehicle ("SPV") that acquired GECC common stock at net asset value ("NAV"), supported by a GEG investment of $6 million into the SPV, further growing recurring revenue streams and expected to deliver a strong return.
Great Elm's momentum in real estate continues, with significant growth in the build-to-suit project pipeline and a contracted sale of the first build-to-suit property, expected to close in fiscal Q4. Increased activity continued at Monomoy REIT, including six property acquisitions and meaningful lease renewal/amendment activity.
Great Elm recently launched Monomoy BTS Construction Management, a consulting business, supported by an experienced construction management team and anchored by a key tenant contract, adding another accretive revenue stream.
GEG ended the quarter with ~$691 million of cash and marketable securities to deploy across its growing alternative asset management platform.
About GEG
Great Elm Group, Inc. (GEG) is a publicly-traded, alternative asset manager focused on:
- Growing a scalable and diversified portfolio of long-duration and permanent capital vehicles
- Investing in credit, real estate, specialty financeand other alternative strategies
Alternative Credit
- Focus on income generation and capital preservation
- Investment in debt and income-generating securities, direct lending and special situations
- Active investment in specialty finance businesses including Factoring, Asset Based Lending, and Healthcare
ALTERNATIVE
CREDIT
Other Alternative Strategies
•
Active pursuit of new
strategic businesses
•
Focus on long duration
Real Estate
• Full service, tenant-focused holder of industrial
OTHER
real estate across the United States
ALTERNATIVE
• Focus on single tenant light industrial properties
REAL ESTATE
STRATEGIES
with building footprints on significant acreage
- Build-to-Suit"BTS" division provides differentiated design-build solutions and construction management services
- Actively seeking growth through other subsectors
"sticky" capital
•
Alignment through GEG
investment in funds
•
Durable fee structure
•
Operational leverage
supported by existing
GEG infrastructure
Our Goals
Improve
Profitability
Expand
Platform
- Recent debt and equity capital raises at GECC expected to drive growth of future recurring fee revenue streams with high contribution margins
- GEG's supportive investment in the GECC equity capital raise is expected to deliver attractive returns over time
- GECC delivered another solid quarter, and GEG will once again collect incentive fees, with total fees of $1.6 million for the quarter from GECC
- Contracted sale of first Monomoy BTS property, expected to close in fiscal Q4 at a profit
- Monomoy BTS significantly grew its pipeline of new projects, building expected future value
- Recently Launched Monomoy BTS Construction Management, a consulting business, supported by experienced team assembled over the past few months and anchored by a key tenant contract, adding another accretive revenue stream to GEG
Grow AUM
- Since January, GECC raised approximately $58.5million of new capital, comprised of $24million of equity at NAV and $34.5million of 8.50% notes due 2029
- Grew FPAUM and AUM by approximately 13% and 9%, respectively, from prior year quarter end
- Grew pro forma FPAUM1 and AUM1 by approximately 19% and 14%, respectively, from prior year quarter end
- Positioned to expand the platform to create future AUM growth
1 Pro forma FPAUM and AUM reflects amounts as of March 31, 2024, plus proceeds from the GECC April 2024 notes offering, assuming full investment of incremental capital
GEG Managed Vehicles
ALTERNATIVE CREDIT
REAL ESTATE
GECC
Private Funds
Monomoy REIT
Monomoy BTS
- Public BDC with $300+1 million AUM
- 16% of common stock held by GEG
- Base management fee of 1.5% on gross assets
- Income incentive fee of 20% after 7% hurdle on net assets
- Great Elm Credit Income Fund focuses on direct lending, syndicated credit and special situations
- Great Elm Opportunities Fund I participates in unique investment opportunities presented to the Great Elm investment team
- Private Industrial REIT with $390+ million AUM
- ~8% direct investment held by GEG
- Base management fee of 1% on net assets
- Property management fee of 4% on rents
- 20% performance fee charged upon liquidity event after 8% hurdle
- Build-to-Suitdivision provides design-build solutions and utilizes exclusive vendor relationships to offer cost savings and expedited timelines
- Construction Management consulting services allow customers to leverage seasoned Monomoy team to oversee in-house projects
1 GECC pro forma AUM includes amounts as of March 31, 2024, plus proceeds from the GECC April 2024 notes offering. GECC AUM is $276.1 million as of March 31, 2024. All other amounts approximate as of March 31, 2024
Summary Financial Position1
GEG March 31, 2024 condensed balance sheet, excluding Consolidated Funds
$ Million
Cash & Marketable Securities2
$ 68.9
Investments
29.6
Other Current and Long-Term Assets
42.0
Total Assets
$ 140.5
3/31/2024
Current Liabilities
$
10.6
Long-Term Debt
26.0
Convertible Notes
38.2
Other Liabilities
0.7
Total Liabilities
$
75.5
Total Equity
$
65.0
Total Liabilities & Equity
$ 140.5
Book Value per Share
~ $2.153
- Condensed balance sheet excludes the impact of consolidation of Consolidated Funds. Amounts related to Consolidated Funds include Cash of $5.4mm, Investments of $8.6mm, Other Assets of $0.2mm, Current Liabilities of $0.5mm, and Equity related to Non-Controlling Interests of $7.5mm, resulting in GEG's Investment and related Current Assets of $6.2mm.
- At March 31, 2024, marketable securities are comprised of 6-month treasuries maturing on or before July 30, 2024.
- Book Value per Share incorporates unrealized loss of approximately $0.10 per share from Great Elm's investment in Great Elm Strategic Partnership I, LLC.
GECC & Monomoy Highlights
- Raised ~$58.5 million of fresh capital YTD, increasing asset base by over 20%
- Paid cash incentive fees to GEG for fourth consecutive quarter
- Expanded reach into CLO investments, expect meaningful distributions beginning in the second half of the year
- Reported solid NII of $0.37 per share, covering the $0.35 distribution
- 13.8% annualized dividend yield on closing market price of $10.15, as of May 8, 2024
- Monomoy REIT maintained strong activity; since the beginning of the calendar year:
- Closed on six properties with in-place leases, totaling ~$11.6mm
- Amended two existing tenant leases for meaningful term extensions and a facility expansion
- Executed renewal options for meaningful term extensions at six properties
- Monomoy BTS grew its pipeline of new projects, and contracted to sell its first build-to-suit property with expected closing in fiscal Q4
- Launched Monomoy BTS Construction Management, a consulting business anchored by an experienced construction management team and a key tenant contract
Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter
Highlights
Fiscal 3Q24 Financial Highlights
Revenue
Net Income
Adjusted EBITDA1
- Fiscal 3Q24 revenue up 47% to $2.8 million vs. Fiscal 3Q23 revenue of $1.9 million
- Growth primarily driven by an increase in incentive fees earned from GECC
- Net loss from continuing operations of ($2.9) million for Fiscal 3Q24, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of ($0.5) million in the prior-year period
- Excluding the impact of the unrealized loss on our investment in Great Elm Strategic Partnership I LLC during the quarter, GEG would be approximately break even
- Fiscal 3Q24 Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($0.3) million in Fiscal 3Q23
1 Please refer to the disclaimers on slide 16 and the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table on slide 13
Assets Under Management1
$mm AUM
$mm FPAUM
$800
$688 $716
$600
$521
$700 $631
$493
$500 $438
$600
$500
+4%
$400+6%
$400 +9%
$300
$200
$100
$0
3/31/2023
3/31/2024
3/31/2024
Pro Forma1
$716 million of Pro Forma Assets Under Management
("AUM") as of March 31, 2024, up 14% since March 31, 2023
$300 +13%
$200
$100
$0
3/31/2023
3/31/2024
3/31/2024
Pro Forma1
$521 million of Pro Forma Fee-Paying AUM ("FPAUM") as of March 31, 2024, up 19% since March 31, 2023
1 Pro forma FPAUM and AUM reflects amounts as of March 31, 2024, plus proceeds from the GECC April 2024 notes offering, assuming full investment of incremental capital
