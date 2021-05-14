Great Elm Group, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

WALTHAM, Mass., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Group, Inc. (“we,” “us,” “our,” “GEG,” or “Great Elm”) (NASDAQ: GEG), a diversified holding company, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended March 31, 2021.



Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Highlights

(all comparisons versus the prior-year period unless otherwise noted)

Consolidated:

Consolidated revenue was $15.1 million, compared to $16.2 million

Consolidated net loss was $2.9 million, compared to net loss of $11.9 million

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $3.6 million, compared to $2.6 million



Operating Companies:

DME reported total revenue of $13.1 million, compared to $14.1 million

DME reported net loss of $5.1 million, compared to net loss of $1.4 million

DME reported Adjusted EBITDA of $3.4 million, compared to $2.5 million

On March 1, 2021, the Company announced the acquisition of Advanced Medical DME, LLC and PM Sleep Lab, LLC (“AMPM”), providers of sleep testing, PAP, and other respiratory products and services in 9 locations throughout Kansas and Missouri.

Investment Management (“IM”):

IM reported revenue of $0.7 million, compared to $0.8 million

IM reported net loss of $0.3 million, compared to net income of $0.5 million

Increased ownership of GECC GP Corp, an investment management subsidiary, from 80.1% to approx. 98%

Subsequent to quarter-end, GECC entered into a three-year $25 million revolving credit facility to support its investment activities.

Management Commentary

"Overall, we see positive momentum in all aspects of our business,” stated Peter A. Reed, Chief Executive Officer. “During the quarter, DME resumed its acquisition program and announced the AMPM acquisition, which strengthens DME’s presence in the Midwest and provides future organic growth potential through an expanded patient base and cross selling opportunities. We also anticipate the acquisition will drive margin improvement through operational efficiencies and other benefits of added scale. DME is beginning to see signs of business recovery from the pandemic impacts as the country continues moving toward a full economic reopening. We are optimistic about the resumption of organic growth at DME and also the potential for future acquisitions.”

“Investment Management had a productive quarter in positioning GECC for further growth, and activity picked up mid-quarter with momentum accelerating through to quarter-end. We were pleased to simplify our balance sheet and corporate structure through previously announced transactions at one of our investment management subsidiaries, GECC GP Corp., resulting in a greater share of investment management profits for GEG. We anticipate further simplifying our balance sheet and corporate structure in the future. We are optimistic IM’s financial results will continue to improve and we see a robust pipeline of opportunities at GECC, particularly in the specialty finance sector. To that end, GECC recently entered into a $25 million revolving credit facility that will enhance its ability to participate in such opportunities.”

Alignment of Interest

A distinct attribute of Great Elm is the particularly strong alignment of interest shared among shareholders and the employees, directors, and other insiders of Great Elm. As of March 31, 2021, employees and directors (including funds under their management) of Great Elm collectively own or manage 7.4 million shares, or approximately 28%, of Great Elm’s outstanding shares.

Discussion of Financial Results for the Quarter ended March 31, 2021

Great Elm has three operating segments: Durable Medical Equipment (DME), Investment Management (IM), Real Estate with general corporate representing unallocated costs and activity to arrive at consolidated operations.

Durable Medical Equipment

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, Great Elm’s DME operations recognized $13.1 million in total revenue, compared to $14.1 million during the same period last year. The decrease in revenues was due to the continued suppressed referral pipeline for new equipment set-ups and increased revenue reserve constraints, partially offset by organic growth in resupply sales and one month of contributions from the AMPM acquisition. The demand for sleep studies continues to be soft due to the ongoing impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, and referrals for new equipment set-ups declined as they are generally driven by in-house or external sleep studies.

Great Elm’s DME operations reported net loss of $5.1 million for the fiscal 2021 third quarter compared to net loss of $1.4 million in the prior-year period. Net loss was primarily impacted by a $4.8 million charge related to a fair value adjustment recorded in connection with the preferred stock issued to a subsidiary (Forest Investments, Inc.), with an offsetting impact to General Corporate and eliminated in consolidation.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $3.4 million in the fiscal 2021 third quarter, compared to $2.5 million in the prior-year period. The increase is primarily related to $2.3 million in Employee Retention Credits claimed during the quarter under the enhanced CARES Act, significantly offsetting operating expenses.

Investment Management

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, Great Elm’s Investment Management business recognized total investment management revenue of $0.7 million, compared to $0.8 million during the same period in the prior year. Revenue was slightly lower due to decreases in the average assets on which such fees are calculated as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on the portfolio.

Great Elm recognized a net loss of $0.3 million compared to net income of $0.5 million during the same period in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $16 thousand in the fiscal 2021 third quarter, compared to $0.3 million during the same period in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was impacted primarily by an increase in allocated payroll costs and consulting fees. We invested $10 million in Great Elm SPAC Opportunity Fund (GESOF) to help seed this vehicle, which we hope will contribute to increased assets under management for the investment management business and help drive additional fee revenue.

Real Estate

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, Great Elm’s real estate business recognized $1.3 million in rental revenue, $73 thousand in net income and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 million. During the same period last year, Great Elm recognized $1.3 million in rental revenue, $67 thousand in net income and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million.

Our revenues, costs and expenses have generally remained consistent year over year, as real estate rental revenue consists of rents received from the two Class A office buildings in Fort Myers, Florida.

General Corporate

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, Great Elm’s general corporate segment recognized $0.2 million in revenue compared to $34 thousand in revenue during the same period in the prior year. Revenue increased slightly as a result of increased management fees earned from DME, along with management fees earned with Forest Investments, Inc.

Great Elm recognized $2.4 million in net income vs. net loss of $11.2 million during the same period in the prior year. The difference in net income was driven primarily by substantial net unrealized losses on Great Elm’s investment in GECC during the third quarter in 2020 compared to the net unrealized losses recognized during the third quarter in 2021. Dividend income was higher in the third quarter of 2021 due to a larger investment in GECC following stock distributions received and the Company’s participation in the GECC rights offering in October 2020. Additionally, General Corporate recognized a $4.8 million benefit related to a fair value adjustment recorded in connection with the preferred stock issued to a subsidiary (Forest Investments, Inc.), with an offsetting impact to DME and eliminated in consolidation.

Great Elm recognized $(1.0) million in Adjusted EBITDA compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $(1.4) million during the prior year period. Great Elm made significant progress on reducing its corporate overhead, driven by lower audit fees due to a change in auditors in the prior fiscal year. The Company also entered into a shared services arrangement with DME, which further reduced corporate overhead by $0.1 million. Great Elm intends to continue to focus on reducing its corporate overhead.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Great Elm Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share data)

ASSETS March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,321 $ 40,519 Restricted cash 984 846 Accounts receivable 7,172 7,991 Related party receivables 1,477 1,059 Investments, at fair value (cost $41,100 and $30,279, respectively) 18,835 8,705 Inventories 1,187 1,470 Prepaid and other current assets 3,589 738 Assets of consolidated funds Investments, at fair value (cost $25,661) 25,625 - Prepaid expenses 94 - Total current assets 83,284 61,328 Real estate assets, net 52,271 53,188 Property and equipment, net 941 1,410 Equipment held for rental, net 7,148 7,483 Identifiable intangible assets, net 13,854 15,129 Goodwill 50,658 50,010 Right of use assets 5,276 5,392 Other assets 1,825 1,505 Total assets $ 215,257 $ 195,445 LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,779 $ 5,007 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,618 3,565 Deferred revenue 5,374 5,652 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,828 1,617 Current portion of long term debt 2,460 6,221 Current portion of related party notes payable - 1,418 Current portion of equipment financing debt 2,155 2,034 Liabilities of consolidated funds Due to broker and other liabilities 12,248 - Total current liabilities 35,462 25,514 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,720 4,060 Long term debt, net of current portion 51,541 52,781 Related party notes payable, net of current portion - 26,485 Convertible notes (face value $33,530 and $30,521, respectively, including $15,857 and

$13,277, respectively, held by related parties) 21,036 17,444 Equipment financing debt, net of current portion 83 196 Redeemable preferred stock of subsidiaries (held by related parties, face value $37,018) 35,474 - Other liabilities 1,020 395 Total liabilities 148,336 126,875 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 16) Contingently redeemable non-controlling interest 2,156 3,890 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 authorized and zero outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized and 26,495,976 shares

issued and 25,837,000 outstanding at March 31, 2021; and 26,217,380 shares issued and

25,529,534 outstanding at June 30, 2020 26 26 Additional paid-in-capital 3,319,516 3,318,117 Accumulated deficit (3,264,212 ) (3,257,349 ) Total Great Elm Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 55,330 60,794 Non-controlling interests 9,435 3,886 Total stockholders' equity 64,765 64,680 Total liabilities, non-controlling interest and stockholders' equity $ 215,257 $ 195,445





Great Elm Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share data)

For the three months

ended March 31, For the nine months

ended March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Durable medical equipment sales and services revenue $ 8,606 $ 8,933 $ 27,363 $ 25,725 Durable medical equipment rental income 4,511 5,198 14,907 16,028 Investment management revenues 728 829 2,261 2,585 Real estate rental income 1,276 1,276 3,824 3,820 Total revenues 15,121 16,236 48,355 48,158 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of durable medical equipment sold and services 3,806 3,966 12,716 11,118 Cost of durable medical equipment rentals1 1,657 2,072 5,193 6,522 Durable medical equipment other operating expenses2 6,084 8,079 21,834 22,607 Investment management expenses 904 149 2,546 1,504 Real estate expenses 128 125 380 375 Depreciation and amortization 1,048 1,053 3,090 3,250 Selling, general and administrative 1,854 1,801 4,582 4,935 Expenses of consolidated funds 19 - 27 - Total operating costs and expenses 15,500 17,245 50,368 50,311 Operating loss (379 ) (1,009 ) (2,013 ) (2,153 ) Dividends and interest income 554 491 2,408 1,608 Unrealized loss on investment in GECC (1,112 ) (9,794 ) (454 ) (11,603 ) Net unrealized gain on investments of consolidated funds 155 - 221 - Interest expense (2,179 ) (1,754 ) (6,047 ) (5,083 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (1,866 ) - Other income, net - - 30 3 Loss, before income taxes (2,961 ) (12,066 ) (7,721 ) (17,228 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 43 148 (6 ) 5 Net loss $ (2,918 ) $ (11,918 ) $ (7,727 ) $ (17,223 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (160 ) (301 ) (864 ) (676 ) Net loss attributable to Great Elm Group, Inc. $ (2,758 ) $ (11,617 ) $ (6,863 ) $ (16,547 ) Net loss attributable to shareholders per share Basic $ (0.11 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.65 ) Diluted (0.11 ) (0.46 ) (0.27 ) (0.65 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 25,757 25,430 25,669 25,401 Diluted 25,757 25,430 25,669 25,401 1 Includes depreciation expense of: 1,478 1,882 4,683 5,895 2 Net of CARES Act Stimulus of: 2,275 - - -





For the three months ended March 31, 2021 $ in thousands Durable Medical

Equipment Investment

Management Real Estate Corporate Consolidated EBITDA: Net income (loss) - GAAP $ (5,059 ) $ (299 ) $ 73 $ 2,367 $ (2,918 ) Interest expense 1,280 25 645 1,460 3,410 Interest income from preferred stock - - - (1,168 ) (1,169 ) Depreciation & amortization 1,986 109 430 1 2,526 Tax benefit - - - (43 ) (43 ) EBITDA (1,793 ) (165 ) 1,148 2,617 1,807 Adjusted EBITDA Stock based compensation - 181 - 435 616 Employee compensation in GECC shares - - - 35 35 GECC dividend income - - - (554 ) (554 ) GECC unrealized (gains) / losses - - - 1,112 1,112 Other (income) expense 4,795 - - (4,795 ) - Transaction and integration costs 1 380 - - 155 535 DME management and monitoring fees 46 - - (46 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,428 $ 16 $ 1,148 $ (1,041 ) $ 3,551





For the three months ended March 31, 2020 $ in thousands Durable Medical Equipment Investment

Management Real Estate Corporate Consolidated EBITDA: Net income (loss) - GAAP $ (1,398 ) $ 491 $ 67 $ (11,078 ) $ (11,918 ) Interest expense 906 39 654 155 1,754 Depreciation & amortization 2,354 150 430 1 2,935 Tax benefit - - - (148 ) (148 ) EBITDA 1,862 680 1,151 (11,070 ) (7,377 ) Adjusted EBITDA Stock based compensation - (373 ) - 106 (267 ) GECC dividend income - - - (490 ) (490 ) GECC unrealized (gains) / losses - - - 9,794 9,794 Transaction and integration costs 1 540 - - 291 831 Pharmacy buildout 65 - - - 65 DME management and monitoring fees 59 - - (34 ) 25 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,526 $ 307 $ 1,151 $ (1,403 ) $ 2,581



