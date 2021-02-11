Log in
GREAT ELM GROUP, INC.

GREAT ELM GROUP, INC.

(GEG)
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Great Elm Group, Inc. Schedules Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

02/11/2021 | 12:50pm EST
WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Group, Inc. (“we,” “us,” “our,” “GEG,” or “Great Elm”), (NASDAQ: GEG), today announced plans to release results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 before the opening of the financial markets.

Company to Host Conference Call & Webcast
Great Elm will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal 2021 second quarter financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (844) 559-0750; international callers should dial +1 (647) 689-5386. Participants should enter the Conference ID 5379083 when asked.

For a copy of the slide presentation that will be referenced during the conference call, please visit: https://www.greatelmgroup.com/events-and-presentations.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at the following link: Great Elm Group Second Quarter 2021 Webcast.

About Great Elm Group, Inc.
Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) is a publicly-traded holding company that is building a business across two operating verticals: investment management and operating companies. Great Elm Group, Inc.’s website can be found at www.greatelmgroup.com.

Media & Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
+1 (617) 375-3006
investorrelations@greatelmcap.com

Jeehae Linford
The Equity Group Inc.
+1 (212) 836-9615
jlinford@equityny.com


