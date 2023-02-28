Advanced search
02/17GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
02/15Transcript : Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2023
CI
02/15Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Swings to Q4 Loss, Revenue Decreases
MT
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock : Current Investor Presentation

02/28/2023 | 11:26am EST

02/28/2023 | 11:26am EST
GREAT LAKES

MITIGATING THE EFFECT OF

DREDGE & DOCK

CORPORATION

CLIMATE CHANGE

FORGING THE WAY

INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

FOR SUSTAINABLE

ENERGY

February 2023

IT ALL STARTS WITH DREDGING®

GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION

INFO@GLDD.COM | GLDD.COM

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or in releases made by the SEC, all as may be amended from time to time. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and its management. The Company cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results of the Company and its subsidiaries, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained herein, including, but not limited to, as a result of the factors, risks and uncertainties described in securities filings of the Company made with the SEC, including the Company's most recent Report on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You should not place undue reliance upon these forward-looking statements provided herein are made only as of the date

hereof or as a specified date herein and the Company does not have or undertake any obligation to update or revise them, unless required by law.

Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and operational results excluding restructuring. In addition to providing key metrics for management to evaluate the Company's performance, we believe these measurements assist investors in their understanding of period-to-period operating performance and in identifying historical and prospective trends. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure are available in the Appendix. Investors are urged to consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not in substitution for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION

INFO@GLDD.COM | GLDD.COM

2

TABLE OF CONTENTS

COMPANY OVERVIEW

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

APPENDIX

GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION

INFO@GLDD.COM | GLDD.COM

3

COMPANY OVERVIEW

GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION

INFO@GLDD.COM | GLDD.COM

4

ABOUT US SNAPSHOT

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Corporation (GLDD) is the leading

provider of dredging services in the United States. With a robust portfolio of major dredging projects, a strong safety record and our extensive experience, we specialize in projects that help improve and protect our nation's infrastructure and coastlines. GLDD is the only U.S. dredging service provider with a long history of performing significant international projects. In addition, we are the only dredging contractor entering the rapidly growing U.S. offshore wind market. Our diverse fleet of equipment includes hopper, mechanical and hydraulic dredges, and approximately 200 support vessels. GLDD is a publicly- traded company with corporate headquarters in Houston, Texas, regional business offices in Jacksonville and Staten Island, and marine yards in five U.S. locations.

  • LEADING DREDGER IN THE UNITED STATES
  • PORT DEEPENING, COASTAL PROTECTION & BARRIER ISLANDS & LAND RECLAMATION
  • EXPANDING CORE BUSINESS INTO THE RAPIDLY DEVELOPING OFFSHORE WIND ENERGY INDUSTRY
  • AN INCIDENT & INJURY-FREE® (IIF®) COMPANY
  • MARKET LEADER WITH 132-YEAR HISTORY
  • CLIENTS INCLUDE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL, AND FOREIGN GOVERNMENTS, DOMESTIC AND FOREIGN PRIVATE COMPANIES, SUCH AS UTILITIES AND ENERGY COMPANIES, AND OFFSHORE WIND DEVELOPERS

LTM REVENUE $649 MILLION

LTM EBITDAª $17 MILLION

COMPANY BACKLOGb $377 MILLION

Q4 2022 AWARDS $42 MILLION

$ as of December 31, 2022

GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION

(a) See Appendix for reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA

INFO@GLDD.COM | GLDD.COM

  1. Backlog amount does not include $585 million in dredging low bids and options pending award, and approximately $50 million related to

offshore wind contracts

5

