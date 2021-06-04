Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLDD   US3906071093

GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION

(GLDD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Great Lakes to Participate in the Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 9th

06/04/2021 | 04:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation ("Great Lakes") (NASDAQ:GLDD), the largest provider of dredging services in the United States announced their participation in the Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

The conference will feature a corporate presentation from Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s President and Chief Executive Officer Lasse Petterson and Chief Financial Officer Mark Marinko scheduled for June 9, 2021 beginning at 9:20 AM EDT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website, and at https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel47/gldd/2062950. An archived recording of this will also be available following the live webcast in the investor relations section of the company's website at www.gldd.com.

The Company

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (“Great Lakes” or the “Company”) is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States. In addition, the Company has a long history of performing significant international projects. The Company employs experienced civil, ocean and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production and project management functions. In its over 131-year history, the Company has never failed to complete a marine project. Great Lakes owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprising over 200 specialized vessels. Great Lakes has a disciplined training program for engineers that ensures experienced-based performance as they advance through Company operations. The Company’s Incident-and Injury-Free® (IIF®) safety management program is integrated into all aspects of the Company’s culture. The Company’s commitment to the IIF® culture promotes a work environment where employee safety is paramount.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA") or in releases made by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), all as may be amended from time to time. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Great Lakes and its subsidiaries, or industry results, to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements. These cautionary statements are being made pursuant to the Exchange Act and the PSLRA with the intention of obtaining the benefits of the "safe harbor" provisions of such laws. Great Lakes cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by Great Lakes are not guarantees or indicative of future events.

Although Great Lakes believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in this press release are reasonable, actual events could differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and Great Lakes does not have or undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

For further information contact:
Tina Baginskis
Director, Investor Relations
630-574-3024


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION
04:03pGreat Lakes to Participate in the Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Confere..
GL
05/26Great Lakes Announces Participation in the Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road..
GL
05/25GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Cr..
AQ
05/18GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Cr..
AQ
05/14GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK  : ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR NOTES (Form 8-K)
PU
05/14GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK  : Wins Contracts Totaling $112.8 Million
MT
05/13Great Lakes Announces Receipt of $112.8 Million in Awarded Work
GL
05/12GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK  : Prices $325 Million Senior Notes Offering in Refina..
MT
05/12GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
05/12Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Announces Pricing of Senior Notes
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 758 M - -
Net income 2021 64,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 125 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 978 M 978 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 436
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,53 $
Last Close Price 14,90 $
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lasse J. Petterson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark W. Marinko Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence R. Dickerson Chairman
David E. Simonelli Chief Operating Officer
Schiffer R. Vivienne Secretary, SVP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION12.76%978
METAWATER CO., LTD.-10.68%819
ANHUI ZHONGHUAN ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-5.97%511
JAKS RESOURCES-22.30%232
THE ALUMASC GROUP PLC112.28%122
SALCON-15.38%53